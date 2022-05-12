sdlgzps/E+ via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

I initiated coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock back in June 2021 when 1 share was worth $20.49. That is, I missed a period of rapid growth following the COVID recovery:

In my first article, I wrote that CLF, despite the previous price increase, is valued too cheaply compared to its closest peers, provided that not only market multiples (P/E, EV/EBITDA, etc.) are included in the comparative analysis, but also growth indicators (both forward and TTM).

Since then, I have written 5 more bullish articles as the undervaluation of the company has not disappeared and the recovery of the industry has continued against the backdrop of rising demand. CLF stock continued to move in a long-term uptrend and conquered new heights - operating activity increased and multiples had to expand to reach their historical levels. According to TipRanks, my recommendations could therefore bring a potential investor an average of +5.1%:

5.1% seems like a small return, but that includes the recent deep correction that hit the market in early April - since then CLF has traded 34% below its local highs:

Seeing how low and how fast CLF is falling, I wonder if my earlier buy thesis for the stock is still relevant? After my analysis, I conclude that the sell-off in CLF is actually a great opportunity to average down if the stock dips lower, as the growth prospects still look very compelling and the valuation is still attractive.

My reasoning

Just yesterday I published an article on Ternium S.A. (TX), a Latin American steelmaker, comparing TX to its US peers in terms of market valuation. It turned out that Ternium is slightly cheaper than its US competitors, but I also suggested that this undervaluation is due to TX's country risks.

This comparison also showed that Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron pellets in North America, trades quite high compared to other companies in its region.

But I did not jump to conclusions and decided to find out how such a relatively high valuation may be justified. To this end, I compared the companies' market ratios in a series with operating growth and margins indicators, as I have done in some of my previous articles.

Valuation table CLF (NUE) (X) (STLD) (RS) (MT) Median P/E GAAP (FWD) 3.61 4.79 2.4 3.79 6.66 2.19 3.70 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 3.2 3.86 1.64 3.07 4.98 1.67 3.14 Price to Book (TTM) 1.84 2.27 0.7 2.1 1.83 0.45 1.84 Revenue Growth (FWD) 52.53% 19.20% 18.80% 22.24% 16.27% 7.62% 19.00% EBITDA Growth (FWD) 117.16% 46.53% NM 33.37% 30.13% 34.98% 34.98% Total Assets 3 Year (CAGR) 81.50% 16.55% 19.90% 18.45% 5.95% 1.71% 17.50% EBITDA Margin 28.05% 29.58% 28.47% 27.16% 16.16% 25.41% 27.61% Net Income Margin 16.77% 19.97% 22.73% 19.02% 10.61% 20.43% 19.50% Return on Equity 75.23% 59.72% 68.43% 66.85% 28.16% 35.46% 63.29% Asset Turnover 1.21 1.6 1.29 1.76 1.69 0.91 1.45

For a better understanding, I immediately decided to visualize this data table:

Author's work based on Seeking Alpha data

So what do we see? The above-average CLF's multiples are due to the fact that the company's management has managed to achieve much higher growth in its operating metrics in the past, forcing analysts to forecast relatively higher growth in the future (as you can see, I have tried to use forward values as operating metrics, since the past has already been fully reflected in the share price).

How will management meet the high expectations for revenue and EBITDA growth?

In my opinion, the chosen strategy of growing the company through mergers and acquisitions is an essential driver for CLF, as additional operational capacity will create further value for shareholders against a backdrop of favorable market conditions.

To explain in more detail what I mean, let us look at the history of the company's recent acquisitions:

Date Target company - description Price paid November 2021 Ferrous Processing and Trading (FPT) - the leading prime scrap processor in the United States $775M December 2020 All the operations and subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal USA - flat-rolled steel production $1.4B March 2020 AK Steel - a leading producer of innovative flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steel products $1.1B

To become a leader in its industry, the company has only given away ~$3.3 billion in the last 2 years, or about 26% of its current market cap. The acquisitions listed above would have been much more expensive today in my opinion given the subsequent rise in US steel prices - CLF jumped on the last wagon and made these deals before the global commodity crisis we are now in.

With the last major acquisition being recent - mid-November 2021 - I believe the integration of additional operating capacity simply has not had time to be fully reflected in the company's reporting. The potential synergies should coincide with a recovery in the U.S. automotive industry, an important market for the company that is still underutilized.

Cleveland-Cliffs is an automotive supplier, first and foremost, by far the largest supplier of steel to the sector. It's also noted Q1 was our best shipments quarter to the automotive sector in a year but we will be able to do much more in a fully utilized business environment. That day is coming and the amazing results we have shown over the past year will only be further amplified once we get there. Source: Lourenco Goncalves on Q1 2022 Results

At the recent quarterly press conference, Lourenco Goncalves, the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, addressed the deglobalization processes that are taking place in the world. In my opinion, many countries that depend on imports and outsourcing of production are starting to re-evaluate the risks that have occurred in the last 2 years - I am talking about the pandemic and the subsequent chips shortages and logistical disruptions. The desire of countries to build their own factories with the production of components that are vital in today's reality will seem like the key to stability - including price stability (transportation costs will not have such an impact on the shortage of supply and therefore will not greatly increase the price of goods). If we truly believe that the process of deglobalization will continue, then the entire U.S. steel industry will benefit over the next decade - many factories will need to be built and infrastructure facilities will need to be constantly updated. This is a long-term catalyst for steel companies, in my view.

The long term is good, but in this case, I would just recommend the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX). However, I am writing about CLF, and there is a reason for that.

The world we live in has changed before and after February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. This insane geopolitical act blew up the commodity markets because, as Zoltan Pozsar rightly noted, Russia is something like JPMorgan in the world of commodities. To isolate such an important supplier means to destroy the whole system. That is why steel prices started to rise again - there was a threat of shortage, and steel producers felt the rise in prices of pig iron (the necessary raw material for steel production). I see the comparative advantage of Cleveland-Cliffs in the availability of pig iron - just like that of the Latin American market leader Ternium:

<...> Putin invaded the Crimea Peninsula in February of 2014, a few months before we began the turnaround process at Cleveland-Cliffs. Our business at that time was to supply raw materials to North American steel makers and who identified the massive share of pig iron coming into the United States from Russia and Ukraine as unreliable and at risk. Representing two thirds of all US imports of big iron at the time, it was pretty remarkable that no one was really concerned about it or working to reduce their dependence on both Ukraine and Russia. This helped us formulate our decision made in 2017, after we had already fixed the financial situation of the company, to build up a massive source of virgin metallics with our Toledo direct reduction HBI plants. <...> With our own in-house pellets and relatively cheap natural gas, our cost to produce HBI has been just over $200 a ton and that compares very favorably to the $1,000 per ton price tag for pig iron imported into the United States these days. <...> There are seven real producers of flat rolled steel in the United States and we are the only one among the seven that does not rely on imported pig iron or is less. In simple terms, the high cost that our competitors are facing from sourcing these materials will force them to keep the steel prices elevated and we will benefit through higher margins, as our cost structure is not nearly as impacted. Also very important, new flat rolled mini mills ramping up capacity will only exacerbate their current issues with sourcing prime scrap and metallics, which will just further widen the competitive advantage we have. Source: Lourenco Goncalves on Q1 2022 Results

Thus, the company is saving in real-time on the rise in pig iron prices and will be able to maintain and increase its margins in the coming quarters, as it has managed to do before. And against the background of the reduction of the debt burden, which started in 2021, free cash flow should increase even faster.

The current demand for U.S. steel (even without an upturn in the auto industry) is enough for CLF to generate enough cash flow to buy back its debt - once management reaches the long-awaited level, the CEO mentioned that CLF would move to buybacks and dividends. Since 2021, we have seen this gradually come to pass - at least in terms of share buybacks:

All in all, I agree with the valuation of the stock by the team at Argus Research, which has a $33 per share price target on CLF. The company is valued slightly lower by Morningstar, which says the fair price equals $29.87. However, the latest valuation figure suggests upside potential of 35.65% from the current price, which is very good for a company in the industrial sector.

Morningstar Premium

Risks to consider

One of the biggest risks to my thesis is a slowdown in the U.S. and global economic growth. I addressed this in my last article on TX and repeat it here - if heavy industry activity slows due to Fed monetary tightening (credit becomes more expensive), then this will certainly impact CLF and all other steel producers. However, in my opinion, the steel demand is currently so high that the orders will come in any case, even if some of the players in the end markets go bankrupt or shrink production.

The second important point is the sell-off in the market, which may make CLF even more undervalued despite all the tailwinds listed in this article and a number of other brilliant articles on Seeking Alpha.

To avoid the second risk, I suggest doing the same as Cleveland-Cliffs' CFO - increase position on drawdowns:

I marked with blue vertical lines the days when Celso Goncalves bought CLF shares for about the same amount (100-105 thousand dollars). If you believe in the future of the company, you should not be deterred by 30% drawdowns like the one we are experiencing now.

Bottom line

Despite the obviously difficult timing for buying equities in general, I would recommend long-term investors who missed the 2020 rally of CLF to look at this stock now - there may not be a better time.

Cleveland-Cliffs has managed in recent years to achieve self-sufficiency in the raw materials needed to manufacture its product, which protects the company's operations regardless of the severity of market shocks. A vertically integrated business system allows CLF to manage costs and supplies as efficiently as possible. The recent acquisition of FPT, which took place only a few months ago, probably has not had time to bring the full synergistic effect, which means that everything is still ahead.

My price target is $29-33 per share, implying an upside potential of 32-50% from the current price.

