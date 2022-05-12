Steel City Capital - Service Corp: What Could Be Better For Business Than A Deadly Pandemic?

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
8.02K Followers

Summary

  • Service Corp. is the largest provider of funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in North America.
  • I have re-established a short position in SCI.
  • SCI’s management has acknowledged the meaningful COVID-bump will likely recede.

Funerary urn with ashes of dead and flowers at funeral.

_jure/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International, in which the Partnership held a short position in the early days of the pandemic, is the largest provider of funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in North America.

The original thesis was as follows: SCI generates a meaningful portion of their earnings from "pre-need" sales of funeral services and cemetery plots. Such sales are often driven by face-to-face sales calls and "death dinners."

I expected pandemic-related restrictions on in-person meetings (and funeral services) would cut into this important sales channel. Interesting thesis, but wildly off base. "What makes the stock go up and down?" This is a death-care provider, so more deaths equals more business. And what could be better for business than a deadly pandemic? (No shit, Sherlock.)

It took a couple quarters, but I scrapped the original thesis and let sleeping dogs lie for a while.

As with CVNA, I have re-established a short position in SCI, hopefully with the right thesis in place this time. As the pandemic wanes, SCI shouldn't be any more immune to a "pull-forward" effect than the Pelotons and Zooms of the world. I also expect lucrative "pre-need" sales to eventually come down as well. Many such sales are made at the time of a relative's death ("How would you like to secure this beautiful plot right next to your loved one?") and have probably benefitted from a consumer flush with stimulus cash.

They are also costly outlays of cash for something that hopefully won't be consumed any time in the near future and I would expect an increasingly strained consumer to hold off on making such a purchase (it would be quite morbid to call this delayed "gratification").

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
8.02K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.