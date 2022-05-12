_jure/iStock via Getty Images

Service Corporation International ( NYSE: SCI

Service Corporation International, in which the Partnership held a short position in the early days of the pandemic, is the largest provider of funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in North America.

The original thesis was as follows: SCI generates a meaningful portion of their earnings from "pre-need" sales of funeral services and cemetery plots. Such sales are often driven by face-to-face sales calls and "death dinners."

I expected pandemic-related restrictions on in-person meetings (and funeral services) would cut into this important sales channel. Interesting thesis, but wildly off base. "What makes the stock go up and down?" This is a death-care provider, so more deaths equals more business. And what could be better for business than a deadly pandemic? (No shit, Sherlock.)

It took a couple quarters, but I scrapped the original thesis and let sleeping dogs lie for a while.

As with CVNA, I have re-established a short position in SCI, hopefully with the right thesis in place this time. As the pandemic wanes, SCI shouldn't be any more immune to a "pull-forward" effect than the Pelotons and Zooms of the world. I also expect lucrative "pre-need" sales to eventually come down as well. Many such sales are made at the time of a relative's death ("How would you like to secure this beautiful plot right next to your loved one?") and have probably benefitted from a consumer flush with stimulus cash.

They are also costly outlays of cash for something that hopefully won't be consumed any time in the near future and I would expect an increasingly strained consumer to hold off on making such a purchase (it would be quite morbid to call this delayed "gratification").

