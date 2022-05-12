GoodLifeStudio/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Business

UpWork (NASDAQ:UPWK) operates the largest work marketplace in the world measured by Gross Services Volume, GSV, $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. It's a full-service marketplace offering Talent access to high quality clients with simplified invoicing, and secure payment solutions all integrated into UpWork. Clients range from smaller agencies to Fortune 100 companies, connecting sought-after work force, often in emerging markets, with lucrative clients. One key differentiator highlighted by UpWork themselves is their ability to create trust between clients and talent. This creates those long-term relationships between clients and talents that is vital to the continued growth of the company. The platform is also highly efficient with state-of-the-art solutions to link clients and talent including the ability to choose between employing talent or hire talent as independent sole traders, and streamlining sourcing, outreach and contracting of talents. Revenue is mainly generated through service fees charged to talent, but the platform has multiple sources of revenue on both the talent and client side, such as fees for transacting payments, fees for payments in foreign currency, and services such the UpWork payroll offering which enables clients to hire talent directly on the platform.

UpWork Investor Day 2021

The growth prospect for UpWork is also huge with an estimated $1.3 trillion GSV (Gross Services Volume) opportunity for the company.

UpWork has improved their services offering over time, adding functionality such as the payroll offering and managed services offering and now hosting over 10 000 skills in more than 90 categories (as of December 31, 2021). It's the apparent market leader miles ahead of its main competitor, Freelancer, in both revenue and functionality.

The product suite of the company is also evolving with two newly launched features; Project Catalog and Talent Suite. Project Catalog allow talent to create fixed price projects in a catalog format further increasing talent offerings, allowing clients to buy services with just a few clicks. Talent Suite allow clients assistance from UpWork recruiters to identify suitable talents. The goal is to keep improving the user experience and allow clients to go from hiring talent in on a one-off basis to integrating UpWork and freelancers in their daily business.

UpWork Investor Day 2021

UpWork has the revenue and scale to truly invest in its service offering and has positioned itself as the world's leading hybrid work marketplace offering platform when you want it and people when you don't.

Catalysts

UpWork is one of few companies that can benefit well from the COVID-pandemic as the pandemic accelerated the shift toward remote and independent work which UpWork is all about. Although the conflict in Ukraine has caused UpWork to ban Russian participation from the UpWork marketplace and Ukraine representing a major part of revenues, it's important to remember that UpWork is active in more than 180 countries, including a presence in major emerging markets such as China, Pakistan and India. So, future revenue growth should not be heavily affected by the crisis as their emerging markets presence should mitigate the negative effect. Q1 2022 revenue also came out strong, confirming this view. Hence, as the stock is now trading far below its 52-week high at 64.49 an interesting buy opportunity may have emerged.

It's also important to notice that UpWork management themselves expect to incur net losses for the foreseeable future due to investments in R&D. It's actually the reason why the company is not making any profits. Revenues has been growing for years and UpWork is a high growth company, but due to R&D investments the company is not posting any net profit. The company continues to build on its functionality to remain the world's leading work marketplace online. Due to their scale, they also benefit from powerful network effects that strengthen their competitiveness. Basically, as their client base grow, they've been able to attract even more talent to scale their business efficiently without the need of physical presence.

I believe that the stock market is underestimating the underlying revenue growth of the company, focusing more on net profits. But for high-tech and high-growth companies it's always a major investment in R&D before the business matures. As such, negative net profits are to be expected as long as R&D is high.

Valuation

Turning to the valuation of UpWork, a stock which has been posting negative net profits for so long I'm tweaking a tailored DCF model for the stock. One can easily understand that R&D is driving part of the annual growth of the stock and is vital for its future expansion. However, In order to provide a feasible DCF model in this situation I've excluded R&D expenditure and reduced annual growth from its 5-year average of 26% to a long-term growth rate of 5% in line with emerging market growth and a more macroeconomic approach, adjusting for the R&D driven growth. This way, we land at a positive cash flow and fair value of the stock at $35.80 with a 103% upside, adjusting for the R&D driven revenue growth.

Assumptions

Revenue growth: 26% year 1 (5-year average), 5% year 2-5 + perpetuity

Discount rate: 8%

EBITDA+R&D (% of revenue): 2021 historical rate.

NWC Change: Approx. 0 last 4 quarters.

Proforma Tax Rate: 21%

Market Price Per Share as of 2022-05-10

HedgeMix DCF Model

Risks

For revenue to keep growing at its current pace its vital for UpWork to maintain user activity in their work marketplace and there are several risk factors here. UpWork may not be able to maintain the quality of the user experience at a satisfactory level, including support capabilities. This involves keeping pace with the quality of the user experience of competing products and services. There may also be an increasing number of users who try to circumvent the fees charged by UpWork by connecting directly with each other, a risk that may be higher during a macroeconomic downturn as users become more cost-sensitive.

There has also been a general shift towards remote work and talents currently using UpWork's work marketplace could instead choose to take employment or use competing online remote work platforms, a market that continues to grow and intensifies the competition. Geopolitical events and military conflicts in areas where talent reside may also impact UpWork adversely.

Also, last year's period-over-period growth rate of 35% (2020 to 2021) was largely driven by the shift to remote work caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It may be therefore be difficult for UpWork to maintain its high growth for the future and investors expectation may be misguided. And if UpWork manages to continue its high growth, the company will face multiple challenges in terms of improving its information systems and increasing and training its work force in order to maintain the quality of its services.

Another risk factor is the fact that just a few larger clients account for a major part of UpWork's client receivables. As of December 31, 2022, one client accounted for 10% of client receivables. Hence, loosing just a few larger clients may affect UpWork's revenue largely.

Conclusion

As its competitors, UpWork also faces the challenge to keep satisfying its user base, adding new functionality and maintaining support as their business grow. However, as the world's largest work marketplace UpWork has the resources to invest in R&D and it does that. Almost 25% of revenue (as of December 31, 2021) is reinvested in R&D securing UpWork's position as market leader. New features are continuously added to, and UpWork is now a hybrid marketplace offering an alternative solution to both platform-first competitors and traditional recruiters. R&D is the main reason why UpWork is not posting a positive net profit and I have tweaked a tailored DCF-model to account for this, and generate a target price that is in the areas where UpWork has been trading in the last 52 weeks.