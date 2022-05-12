Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all figures are in CAD unless otherwise noted as that is the company's reporting currency.

Introduction

For those who follow my work you may recall I wrote a bullish thesis on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) in March of 2021 where I made the following conclusion:

CNQ is a low downside risk way to play the oil and gas rebound with significant upside still to be realized, especially if the EIA forecasts on oil and natural gas pricing comes to fruition. I expect double-digit total returns over the next couple years including a well covered 5% dividend yield while waiting for capital appreciation.

Source: Canadian Natural Resources: Another Safe Way To Play The Oil And Gas Rebound

At the time the share price was $37/share and I estimated fair value of at least $46/share based on its NAV. Since then the share price has increased to ~$80/share ($60/share on the NYSE) for a 116% return excluding dividends. The value of CNQ's proved reserves have increased from $62B to $120B YoY and it has raised the quarterly dividend 28% from $0.5875/share to $0.78/share which is the largest increase in its history which means investors who bought a year ago are now enjoying an 8% yield. Suffice it to say, it has been all good news for investors who bought in within the last two years.

For those who are just taking an interest don't get discouraged as the party isn't over with CNQ.

Investment Thesis

CNQ has been the largest upstream producer in Canada on a Barrels of Oil Equivalent (BOE/d) basis at over ~1.3 mmboed as of Q1 2022 which is what guidance is for fiscal 2022 (up from 1mmboed one year ago).

Much like CNQ's competitor SU, its assets benefit from a low corporate decline rate most notably in its oil sands and mining operations segment. Raising the capital to develop these resources is nearly impossible for many junior O&G companies, giving CNQ a competitive advantage. The low decline rate allows CNQ to be free cash flow positive in any price environment. In fact, it is estimated that currently held reserves can last up to 30 years and has an industry leading WTI break-even at US$35 per barrel, which covers base maintenance capital requirements and dividend commitments. CNQ also has more natural gas and liquids exposure than most of its counterparts at 50% making its asset mix more diversified. For these reasons CNQ is far more recession resilient than most other Canadian E&P companies and arguably deserves a higher valuation.

As a result of realizing significantly higher commodity prices across the board, free cash flow increased by a factor of 15x and reduced Net Debt by $7.3 Billion. CNQ is among the least leveraged among Canadian E&P companies and its Debt/EBITDA among the lowest it has been in its history at 0.9x (using expected 2022 EBITDA).

CNQ's Q1 2022 FFO was $4,975MM, up 15% QoQ with oil prices being up 22-25% across the board QoQ and natural gas prices on par. Prices realized in Q1 are on par with the EIA's estimates for 2022 and 2023. 2022 Q1 guidance suggests CAPEX will be $3,645MM for fiscal 2022 with only $700M being for growth CAPEX so production should grow modestly for 2022. The current FFO and FCF run-rates are $19,900MM and $16,255MM respectively for a FCF yield of ~18%. An 18% FCF yield is among the highest in its history (the chart below shows P/FCF, which is the inverse).

Valuation

I have always been a fan of utilizing the NAV model for upstream O&G companies but it does have its shortcomings. One, because it doesn't typically include G&A costs. Two, and more importantly, because the NAV model is very sensitive to the pricing assumptions. Pricing assumptions can be rendered useless instantaneously due to adverse changes that can occur in many forms such as royalties payable to the Alberta and federal government of Canada, regulations that affect major costs such as abandonment or reclamation, political unrest, or continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada. As we are in a period of rapidly rising prices, the assumptions are often dated as was the case in my recently published articles on Inplay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and is the case with CNQ as pricing for the next five years is ~35% below prevailing prices.

2021 Annual Information Form (Sedar)

CNQ has valued their proved reserves at $120 Billion CAD using a 10% discount rate. These estimates were derived using averages of forecasts developed by GLJ, Sproule Associates Limited and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd., all of whom are independent qualified reserves evaluators, with an effective date of December 31, 2021. Using Q1 2022 Net Debt of $23B (including capitalized leases and asset retirement obligations) would imply a NAV of $97B relative to its market capitalization of $90B. Therefore it would appear that by buying into CNQ you get access to their proved reserves for at an 8% discount with access to their probable reserves for free for as much as 26% in additional upside. This is also before considering that the reserves themselves are as much as 35% undervalued.

2021 Annual Information Form (Sedar)

As previously mentioned, at current commodity prices at least $16B in FCF is expected for fiscal 2022. This will leave ample space to pay its $0.78 dividend which will cost $2.8B per year. On March 8, 2022, CNQ's application was approved for a Normal Course Issuer Bid to purchase through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, alternative Canadian trading platforms, and the New York Stock Exchange, up to 101,574,207 common shares, representing 10% of the public float, over a 12-month period commencing March 11, 2022 and ending March 10, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, CNQ purchased 15,750,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $68.78 per common share for a total cost of $1,083MM. Theoretically at current prices CNQ could complete the share repurchase program by the end of fiscal 2022.

Returning cash to share holders via increased dividends or share buybacks should accelerate narrowing the discount to NAV.

Conclusion

Despite the large capital gains over the past year, this stock is by all measures cheap even at oil and natural gas prices of $70/bbl USD and ~$3.50/MMBtu USD respectively, which means plenty of downside risk is priced into this stock. With profitability expected to increase this year increased shareholder returns should be expected.

This is as low a risk, high reward play in the Canadian E&P sector that exists.