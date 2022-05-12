RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Texas Instruments (TXN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are two of my holdings that fit the category of growth and income. They have healthy growing dividends, but their underlying business has also been producing some solid growth too. That growth helps then further fuel the income side of the equation. TXN's yield certainly isn't anything to scoff at either, as it's around 2.73%. MSFT is a bit weaker in that case, with a 0.92% yield at the time of writing.

Both companies recently delivered their earnings, and it was a beat on the top and bottom lines. MSFT saw some tremendous growth across the board, with cloud revenue really standing out. As the stock opened up trading, shares have pushed around 6.5% higher.

TXN's earnings were also strong. However, it was guidance that seemed to keep the stock a bit grounded. Their forecasts were on the relatively weaker side compared to analysts' expectations. Despite this, the stock is still in the green for the day. This could be helped by the overall strong rebound rally we are seeing in the markets after some significant down days that we've been experiencing, which has really been a continuation of the miserable 2022 market we've been experiencing.

Both TXN and MSFT are down for the year. MSFT being down considerably more is making up some of that lost ground today.

Despite the rough time these stocks have been experiencing, I believe both MSFT and TXN are worth considering for investors.

Texas Instruments

Starting with TXN, they had reported Q1 EPS of $2.35 and revenue of $4.91 billion. That revenue was good for a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. It was also a 26% increase in EPS from the year-ago quarter.

TXN is 16 quarters for 16 quarters, beating their EPS estimates from analysts. The revenue has been on a streak for the last two quarters now. However, they had missed on four different occasions in the last 16 quarters for that metric.

Some of their guidance was skewed to a range on the lower end of where consensus is due to China and their COVID-19 restrictions.

TI's second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.20 billion to $4.80 billion and earnings per share between $1.84 and $2.26. This outlook comprehends an impact due to reduced demand from COVID-19 restrictions in China. We continue to expect our 2022 annual operating tax rate to be about 14%.

TXN is a semiconductor company. I like to think of the types of chips that they produce as the 'boring' ones. They don't grab the headlines for gaming or server chips that Intel (INTC), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) battle over. Here's a line from the company's investor relations website that describes themselves.

For decades, Texas Instruments has operated with a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as we help our customers develop electronics and new applications, particularly in industrial and automotive markets. For many years, we’ve run our business with three overarching ambitions in mind: We will act like owners who will own the company for decades; we will adapt and succeed in a world that’s ever changing; and we will be a company that we’re personally proud to be a part of and would want as our neighbor. When we’re successful in achieving these ambitions, our employees, customers, communities and shareholders all win.

The company boasts 18 years of consecutive years of dividend increases - coming in at a whopping 25% CAGR from 2004 to 2021. They are also aggressive with their buybacks that have reduced share count in that same period by 46%. Though from the chart below, it looks like they have been a bit less aggressive with buybacks since COVID struck. That isn't necessarily a bad thing either, as being more conservative with capital can leave the balance sheet stronger.

Their latest dividend coverage comes in at a 51.28% payout ratio, based on the annual $4.60 paid out and the $8.97 in EPS they've delivered over the latest rolling four quarters. Speaking of conservative, their last dividend boost was good for a 12.75% raise. This was a slower pace when compared to the last 3, 5 and 10-year CAGR periods. Still, this is well above the headline inflation numbers, and that is a positive, in my opinion.

Analysts expect that over the next three years, EPS will grow around 4.89%. That is certainly lower than what we have been experiencing, but they've also been consistently beating those estimates.

Microsoft Corp

MSFT needs little introduction; this is a software giant that is turning to new lines of business such as gaming and cloud. Despite some soft numbers from gaming - partially due to supply chain shortages for consoles - MSFT was able to overcome and deliver results.

In fact, the Xbox content and services revue increased by 4% even. This is an area where MSFT has been pushing into more lately; the latest example of this is their huge potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI). This is subject to approval from regulators, with the FTC reviewing this potential merger.

In their guidance remarks, they aren't expected great things to come from the gaming category as they noted they anticipate declines in that segment.

And in Gaming, we expect revenue to decline in the mid-to-high single digits driven by lower engagement hour’s year-over-year as well as constrained console supply. We expect Xbox content and services revenue to decline mid-single digits though engagement hours are expected to remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

However, the cloud drove growth from this tech behemoth, where revenue increased by 26%. The two highlights here were server products and cloud servers revenue increased by 29%. Then there was Azure and "other cloud services" revenue growth of 46%.

The company delivered EPS of $2.22, which was an increase of 9% from the year prior. On a non-GAAP basis, it was an increase of 14%. Revenue came in at $49.36 billion, marking a rise of 18% from the prior year. That's over 10x the revenue TXN produced. To put it into some perspective, why even calling MSFT a behemoth might not be describing it adequately.

Despite their expectations that the gaming category will decline, their other categories look stronger and should deliver some growth. They had acknowledged that shutdowns in China are a headwind but that Azure will continue to be the revenue driver for the company.

MSFT has also beaten EPS expectations in 16 out of the last 16 quarters. Helping EPS. They have beaten revenue 15 out of the last 16 quarters, with the latest streak being their 13th in a row. Helping some of that growth is the buybacks that the company has been implementing. That has seen a sharp decline in the overall shares outstanding.

They have been raising their dividend consistently, going on 18 years now. Their latest payout ratio comes to 27.13%. This is based on the annual $2.48 amount and $9.14 in earnings over the last four rolling quarters.

Despite the already impressive growth MSFT has been experiencing, analysts expect that over the next five years, it will grow an average of 19.52%. That's quite impressive, considering that they frequently beat these analyst expectations anyway.

Conclusion

MSFT and TXN have been providing investors with growing dividends and share appreciation over the years. They are expected to continue delivering earnings growth going forward, which should translate into continuing to grow their dividends to shareholders, making them strong candidates for a growth and income objective for an investor.

MSFT has been growing faster and is expected to continue doing so going forward. However, on a P/E basis, this higher expected growth is also being reflected. MSFT is trading much more richly than TXN at this time. Despite this, I still believe that both are worth considering at this time.