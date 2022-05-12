PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) has successfully navigated the waters in the semiconductor industry for many decades. The company continues to invest a significant portion of its revenue in research and development, so I expect new innovations in the near future. Entegris promised to deliver sales growth of more than 14% CAGR, and is making meaningful acquisitions, which will likely help achieve such sales growth. Keep in mind that for the three months ended April 2, 2022, net sales increased by 27%, compared to the three months ended April 3, 2021. Negotiation with suppliers and failure of some acquisitions could occur. However, in my view, the stock's fair valuation is larger than its current market price.

Entegris

Founded in 1966, Entegris runs a micro contamination control division, especially chemical engineering and advanced materials handling segments.

Investor Presentation

Among other interesting features, the most interesting features, in my view, are the company's recurring revenue and the fact that sales are growing faster than the target markets. With such a level of visibility at the top line, I believe that running a DCF model makes a lot of sense.

Investor Presentation

Now, the company is promising very impressive financial figures for the next three years, including sales growth of 15% CAGR with an investment in capital expenditures of only 10% sales. According to management, investments in Taiwan in liquid filtration capacity and advanced materials capacity would justify such impressive net revenue growth.

If we also add that Entegris appears to be reducing its leverage ratios from 2020, the company becomes even more interesting. Keep in mind that less financial debt would mean less cost of debt and perhaps less weighted cost of capital. In sum, if management keeps deleveraging, the fair valuation will likely trend north.

Analysts And Management Agree On The Sales Growth For 2022, 2023, and 2024

Analysts expect sales growth close to 18% in 2022, and a median sales growth of 14% from 2020 to 2024. Market estimates also include a median EBITDA margin of 32%, operating margin close to 27%, and positive growing free cash flow. The expectations are quite beneficial.

marketscreener.com

If we have a look at the company's guideline for the next three years, the numbers are as good as those reported by analysts. Let's also note that Entegris recently increased their outlook for the year 2022:

We are raising our outlook for the full year 2022. Looking further ahead, we continue to have a high degree of conviction in the positive secular growth of the semiconductor market; the rapid pace of transition to more complex device architectures; and the growing importance of our value proposition, which will result in a steadily expanding Entegris content per wafer. Source: Entegris Q1 results. Quarterly Presentation

With More Innovations In The Semiconductor Industry, Sufficient Research And Development, And Acquisitions, Entegris Could Be Worth $213 Per Share

Under this scenario, I expect Entegris to continue to offer innovative solutions for client's manufacturing needs. Let's note that the company has built its excellent reputation in the semiconductor industry by offering sub-5 nanometer filtration products. I don't see why innovations wouldn't continue in the future:

We have introduced sub-5 nanometer filtration products, advanced deposition materials for next generation transistor and interconnect technologies, advanced reticle pods for extreme ultra-violet, or EUV, photolithography applications, advanced 300 millimeter wafer carriers and advanced coatings to meet the rigorous demands related to the manufacturing of advanced technology nodes faced by our customers. Given the competitive nature of the semiconductor industry, we continuously seek to engage with leading logic and memory manufacturers to further advance their technology roadmaps. Source: 10-k

In line with the previous assumptions, it is very relevant noting that management promised to invest more than 7% of the total amount of sales in research and development activities. With this level of investments, I believe that we could expect additional products in the portfolio. With more products, most investors will likely be expecting revenue growth:

To further strengthen and improve our product offerings, we are committed to significant investment in research and development initiatives, having spent approximately $167.6 million, $136.1 million and $121.1 million on such activities in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively, representing 7.3%, 7.3% and 7.6% of our net sales, in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Source: 10-k

Finally, under this case scenario, I will be expecting additional acquisitions in new markets or in existing target markets. As a result, I believe that management will successfully grow at a larger pace than the company's target markets:

We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions and business partnerships that enable us to address gaps in our product offerings, secure new customers, diversify into complementary product markets, broaden our technological capabilities and product offerings, access local or regional markets and achieve benefits of increased scale. Source: 10-k

I used sales growth between 9% and 14% from 2023 to 2031. I also assumed an EBITDA margin close to 32% until 2026 and 29% from 2027 until 2031. Also, with changes in working capital and capital expenditures not much smaller than that in the past, I obtained a free cash flow margin around 14%-16%. Check my figures below along with information about previous changes in working capital, capex, and depreciation and amortization.

Ycharts

Entegris traded in the past at 30x EBITDA, and is trading right now at close to 16x EBITDA. I believe that the multiple will likely fall as the sales growth declines in the next eight years. With this in mind, I assumed an exit multiple close to 16x.

Also, using a weighted cost of capital of 8.74% and extending the free cash flow from 2023 to 2031, the implied equity should be equal to $28 billion. Finally, the implied price should be close to $213.

Author's Compilations

A Decline In Demand And Failed Acquisitions Could Lead To A Valuation Of $95

If the demand for 5G wireless technology, smartphone, or autonomous vehicles declines, the company may suffer a decline in demand for its products. As a result, shareholders may suffer revenue growth being less significant than expected. In the worst case scenario, we would see a significant decline in Entegris' stock valuation:

Despite recent increases in demand for semiconductors in applications such as smartphones, 5G wireless technology, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, machine learning and artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and virtual reality, the semiconductor industry has historically been, and is likely to continue to be, cyclical with periodic significant downturns, resulting in significantly decreased demand for products such as ours. Source: 10-k

I would also expect suppliers to start negotiations with Entegris. As a result, management could suffer an increase in operation costs, and perhaps a decline in the free cash flow margin. Detrimental results could lead to a decline in the stock price.

We rely on single or limited source suppliers for certain raw materials that are critical to the manufacturing of our products, such as plastic polymers, filtration membranes, petroleum coke and other materials. If we were to lose any one of these sources, it could be difficult for us to find an alternative supplier and we would need to qualify this new source through our customers' rigorous qualification processes. Source: 10-k

Finally, in the last quarterly report, Entegris did mention that they source a few raw materials from Russia and Ukraine. The company appears to be monitoring the situation closely:

The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the United States and other governments in response to this conflict have caused significant volatility and disruptions to the global markets. While we source a few raw materials from Russia and Ukraine, to date our supply of these materials has not been significantly impacted by the conflict. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are proactively assessing and evaluating alternative sources to bolster our supply of these materials moving forward, in addition to working closely with our customers on any product re-qualification that may be required. Source: 10-Q For the quarterly period ended April 2, 2022

Under very detrimental conditions, I assumed sales growth of -30% in 2023 and some rebound from 2024 to 2030. I also included an EBITDA margin close to 25% and operating margin close to 17%. Finally, the free cash flow margin would be significantly lower than that in the previous case scenario.

Author's Compilations

If we assume a cost of capital close to 13.05% and 9.5% along with an exit EV/EBITDA of 12.2x, the implied equity would result in $12 billion. Finally, the implied fair price should be close to almost $95.

Author's Compilations

Balance Sheet: Substantial Amount Of Goodwill

As of April 2, 2022, Entegris reported $352 million in cash, with $3.2 billion in total assets and long-term debt worth $937 million.

10-Q

I really don't see a lot of risk from the company's financial debt. With that, I believe that the company could suffer significantly if some of the acquisitions fail. Keep in mind that the total amount of goodwill is significant. For instance, in the acquisition of the Precision Microchemicals business, almost close to 49% of the total amount paid was represented by goodwill:

On November 30, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of the Precision Microchemicals business from BASF SE. The Precision Microchemicals business reports into the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment of the Company. Source: 10-Q For the quarterly period ended April 2, 2022

Source: 10-Q For the quarterly period ended April 2, 2022

Takeaway

With a significant amount of recent revenue and many years in the semiconductors industry, Entegris is not receiving sufficient recognition in the market. In my view, if management continues to invest in research and development, and offers successful new products, revenue will likely grow. It is also quite beneficial that management is quite active in the M&A markets. If the company keeps buying a sufficient number of targets per year, I believe that sales growth of 15% CAGR could be a reality. If negotiations with suppliers and costs don't ruin the free cash flow margin, in my opinion, Entegris could be worth much more than the current value.