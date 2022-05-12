Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a diversified and leading Cybersecurity company. The cybersecurity industry is forecasted to grow at a 9.7% CAGR, between now and 2026, reaching a market value of $211 billion by the end of the period. Palo Alto Networks is currently growing revenues faster than the general Cybersecurity industry (9.7% vs 30% in Q2) and has plenty of runway ahead from an expanding industry. The industry growth is driven by catalysts such as an increasing number of public cyberattacks such as the Colonial Pipeline attack and fears surrounding Russia-Ukraine. Cybercrime is forecasted to grow at 15% per year over the next five years, reaching an eye-watering $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, this is more than the cost of natural disasters! Thus, it's no surprise enterprises are increasing their IT Security Budget, according to PwC's Global Digital Insights report for 2022, "investments continue to pour into cybersecurity" with 69% of businesses surveyed predicting a rise in their cyber spending for 2022. Another tailwind is the move from hardware based on premises IT to the Cloud and more employees working remotely, this increases the attack surface and offers a weak link in a company's traditional corporate network. Palo Alto Networks is in a prime position to capture some of this increased IT security budget. The company is most famous as being a leading firewall provider, but they are also a leader in 6 more cybersecurity-related categories, according to data by Gartner.

Palo Alto Networks (Investor Presentation)

The company is currently attacking a large and growing total addressable market [TAM] across each of these categories. Below I have outlined the markets and growth rates for where Palo Alto Networks is a leader:

Network security firewall ($24.34 billion by 2030) CAGR of 21.6% (Source) Zero Trust ($64.4 billion by 2027) CAGR of 19.7% (Source) SD-WAN ($8.4 billion by 2025) CAGR of 34.5% (Source) SOAR ($2 Billion by 2025) CAGR of 14.6%. (Source) Extended Detection and Response (XDR) CAGR of 19.8% (Source)

Palo Alto Networks recently beat guidance for both revenue and EPS substantially in Q2. The company's share price has doubled since 2020, but recently there has been a fairly large pullback of ~19%. I attribute this more to the general tech market correction, possibly driven by high inflation and rising interest rates. Despite this pullback, the stock is still overvalued intrinsically but trades at a mid range valuation relative to the industry. Let's dive into the Business Model, Financials, and Valuation to find out more.

Business Model

Palo Alto Networks is a multinational cybersecurity company which serves over 70,000 organisations across 150 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100. The company offers a diversified suite of cybersecurity products. Their strategy covers three best in breed platforms. For Network Security, their Strata PRISMA SASE (Secure access service edge) platform includes a best in class Firewall for use across hardware and software. This also includes real time threat analysis which uses machine learning to detect anomalies. The platform was rated as the most popular remote access solution in Okta's Business at Work 2022 report. While customer adoption has been strong, up a meteoric 62% year over year to 1,983.

Products (Palo Alto Networks (Investor Presentation))

Palo Alto's Cloud Security platform is called "PRISMA CLOUD" which is used to secure cloud native applications across the full lifecycle. Customer growth has also been strong for this platform up 27% year over year to 1,810 accounts. Their security operations center (SOC) platform is called "CORTEX" which offers an AI driven approach to data analytics and Automation.

Palo Alto Networks (Investor day Presentation)

Their Extended Security Intelligence & Automation Management (XSIAM) solution could be a real game changer, which is set to help process a vast amount of real time threat data and reduce resolution time to less than minute. This is currently in the pilot stage with a selection of partners but could be a real step up for the industry.

The company has also recently received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) status for their internet of things [IoT] security solution. This makes Palo Alto Networks the go to provider for protecting Federal Agency IoT devices, which is a rapidly growing industry.

Experienced Management

Palo Alto Networks was founded in 2005 by Nir Zuk a former engineer at Check Point who was credited as one of the inventors of the first stateful inspection firewall. The company is currently led by former Google and Softbank executive Nikesh Arora who became the CEO in 2018.

Growing Financials

Palo Alto Networks has achieved tremendous revenue growth across all platforms. Their 5 year average revenue CAGR has been 25.4% and has accelerated in the most recent quarter Q2, jumping by 30% to $1.32 billion compared to the same quarter in 2021. This is much greater growth than the overall Cybersecurity industry, which is growing at "just" 9.7%.

Palo alto Networks (ycharts)

Palo Alto Networks beat its own revenue and EPS guidance from just a few months ago and show no signs of slowing down announcing 22 new product releases. They have raised their guidance for the full year of 2022, with 27% to 29% revenue growth predicted ($5.4 billion). EPS is predicted to jump by a fantastic 18% to 19% and their Adjusted Free cash flow [FCF] margin is expected to be ~32%.

Palo Alto Networks Q2 (Q2 financial report) Raised Guidance (Earnings report)

The company has a high Gross margin (69%) and a -6.74% operating margin which lead to -$327 million in operating income in the trailing 12 months (Yahoo Finance). The fact the company is operating at a loss may seem negative, but they have invested an eye watering $1.3 billion into R&D in the trailing 12 months and are spending close to $2 billion on Sales and General expenses. Therefore the company could easily be "profitable" in the traditional sense, but this method offers more tax efficient growth.

Margins Palo Alto Networks (ycharts)

Palo Alto Networks are also hunting bigger whales and they reported over 1,077 of their customers are millionaires which was up 26% YoY. This focus on increasing the number of millionaire customers and deal size is a smart growth catalyst moving forward. Globally, the Americas are still the company's strongest region for growth up 33%, while EMEA grew "just" 22% and JPAC grew by 23%. This all round performance diversifies the company's revenue base substantially. Their balance sheet has $3.3 billion in cash and short term investments and $3.6 billion in short term debt (convertible senior notes), this could be a risk should interest rates start to rise but is not surprising or a major issue for a mature company.

As the cherry on top, Management showed confidence and decided to do a $550 million stock repurchase in Q2.

Advanced Valuation

In order to value Palo Alto Networks, I have plugged the latest financials into my valuation model which uses the discounted cash flow method of valuation. I have forecasted revenue to grow at a strong 25% CAGR over the next 5 years and margins to expand to at least 25% as the companies R&D bets and investment into sales starts to pay off.

Stock Valuation Model (created by author Ben at Motivation 2 invest)

To further increase the accuracy of the valuation, I have capitalised the company's substantial R&D investment of ~$1.1 billion in 2021, $768 million in 2020, $539 million in 2019 and $400 million in 2018.

R&D Investment (created by author Ben ) Stock Valuation Model (Created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Given all these financial details, I get a fair value of $412 per share, the stock is trading at $504 per share at the time of writing and thus is 22% overvalued.

As a relative valuation I have also compared Palo Alto Network relative to its own historic price to sales multiple. We can see the stock is currently trading at a price to sales ratio of 7.4. This is higher than historic levels seen in 2021 and 2020, thus this is an indication the market has baked in the companies optimistic future projections.

Price to Sales Ratio (ycharts)

Relative to other cybersecurity stocks in the industry Palo Alto Networks trades at a mid range forward PS ratio of 7.1. This is above traditional companies such as Cisco (PS = 3.7) and Juniper Networks (PS = 1.9) and close to Arista networks which trades at (PS = 7.2) and Check Point at (PS = 6.4).

IT Stocks PS Ratio (Ycharts)

The EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple shows Palo Alto networks trades higher than most of the competitors in the industry with an EV to EBITDA = 40.

EV to EBITDA (created by author ycharts)

Risks

Competition

Economics 101, states a growing industry attracts more competition until profits are driven toward zero. A vast array of companies are in the cybersecurity market right now from incumbent players such as Cisco and Check Point to Zscaler, CloudFlare and more. These companies all promise to solve enterprise security problems and are investing billions to make their products the best. This competition could affect growth rates and margins for the whole industry long term.

Enterprises slow to change

A simple psychological fact is that humans do not like change in general, thus even if cybersecurity companies offer a variety of products which are "better, faster, cheaper" companies may take a long time to adopt them. Enterprises are complex, slow moving and require committees of decision makers to get together and create a plan for change. The pandemic has acted as a key catalyst for change which has accelerated digital transformation. Current geopolitical events such as Russia-Ukraine and high profile cyberattacks should also prompt companies to invest for change faster.

High Valuation

Palo Alto Networks has seen its share price double since 2020 and thanks to increasing guidance by management, high growth rates are baked into the share price. Although these growth rates aren't unrealistic they still offer uncertainty to the company given established players such as Check Point are only knocking out a 6% revenue CAGR.

Final Thoughts

Palo Alto Networks is a fantastic company which is outpacing the Cybersecurity industry growth rate. They have continuously beat their own guidance and raised expectations moving forward. The company has high margins, strong customer growth and a suite of new products which are being launched in record speed. I originally held shares in the company in 2020 and rode the increase of ~100% up until 2021. However, now the valuation of the company is above my intrinsic estimate of fair value. The firm is definitely one to watch and should the stock price pullback further that could be a key entry point.