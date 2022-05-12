Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

It is very important to keep in mind that Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is a very speculative investment at the moment and that investors should know what they are exposing themselves to before buying their shares. The growth potential is huge, but so is the risk as the company is trading at very high prices compared to sales due to very high expected growth. Freshpet operates in a fast-growing market and it enjoys very acceptable gross profit margins, but it failed to generate cash flows from operations in 2021 due to inflationary pressures. Net sales are increasing at very high rates, a trend that is expected to continue in 2022 and 2023. In this sense, the future of the company looks very promising, but profitability issues in the medium term are very significant.

The current problem is that supply chain issues and rising production costs have caused significant damage to margins and also limited growth opportunities, although these are almost certainly temporary headwinds. However, the share price has fallen by almost 70% in a very short period of time, which opens the opportunity to buy shares at prices well below those of a year ago. The biggest risk is that expectations continue to be high, and proof of this is the current PS ratio, which is very high despite the recent selloff.

Personally, I think that Freshpet is a company worth having in your portfolio only if your appetite for risk is high, and I believe that it should be bought in a phased manner by averaging down, thus reducing the risk of building a full position at the wrong price. Inflation is causing damage to the company that will take a long time to be repaired since to finance growth it is forced to continuously issue shares, which causes share dilution. Also, it has started to take on debt and could continue to do so if it fails to convert its sales into actual cash.

Freshpet - A brief overview

Freshpet is a manufacturer of premium pet food that is trying to capitalize on recent trends of pet humanization by manufacturing high-quality, fresh, nutritious, real food for dogs and cats. The company was incorporated in 2004, and its market cap currently stands at ~$3 billion.

Freshpet (Freshpet.com)

One of the company's greatest advantages, in addition to being in a phase of expansion, is that the global natural pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% in the 2022-2027 period. Furthermore, the company still has many markets to explore: food for rabbits, hamsters, birds, etc. And also, there are still a lot of geographies to expand its operations. The main headwind that the company is currently facing is that the increase in production costs has weighed on margins in recent quarters, which has significantly reduced expectations in the medium term. Additionally, the company has lost sales opportunities as a result of current supply chain issues.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $57.07, which represents a 69% decline from all-time highs of $184.82 on April 30, 2021. It is, without a doubt, a dizzying drop in the share price in a very short period of time because expectations have been (and are still) excessively high while inflationary pressures don't seem to come to an end.

Freshpet's net sales increased very fast, and they are expected to keep growing

The company's net sales have increased at an impressive rate over the last decade, and are expected to keep increasing from $425 million in 2021 to $580 million in 2022 and over $750 million in 2023.

Freshpet net sales (10-K filings)

In 2021, net sales growth was significantly impacted by supply chain issues and yet managed to increase by 33% compared to 2020. Furthermore, growth accelerated during the first quarter of 2022 as net sales increased by 41.49% compared to the same quarter of 2021. Due to the great expansion expected in the industry in the next five years and the many markets and geographies the company has yet to explore, it has the potential to continue growing at two-digit annual rates for a few more years.

Currently, the P/S ratio stands at 5.332, which means the company currently generates $0.19 in net sales for each dollar held in shares, annually.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is very high compared to the sector median of 1.20, but this is because the company's growth opportunities are enormous as it is still in a very early stage. In this sense, investors buying shares of Freshpet are essentially paying for the sales of the future and awaiting actual profits from these sales, and this is very important to take into account as investing based on expectations carries a high risk of volatility, as has been seen in the last year.

FRPT's profitability is the main problem now

As 2021 ended, the company's trailing-twelve months' gross profit margin stood at 38.11%, while EBITDA margins were highly impacted at 1.37%. During the first quarter of 2022, the gross profit margin was 33.86% while EBITDA margins dropped to -5.76%, causing an EBITDA of -$7.9 million due to supply chain issues, including shortages of key packaging components, labor shortages, and rising production costs. In this sense, profitability issues are one of the main reasons why shares have fallen so precipitously in the last year.

Data by YCharts

The current trailing twelve months' EBITDA margin stands at a mere 0.18% and is expected to worsen due to the results of the last quarter. Even so, it is important to consider that these are likely temporary headwinds and that the fact that the company has little debt gives some room to maneuver until the supply chain issues relax.

But despite having low debt, there is a serious problem with the company's free cash flow. The company is essentially growing at the cost of very high capital expenditures, which is leaving a big cash loss.

Data by YCharts

This is something relatively common for a company that is expanding very fast in the early stages, but if we look at cash from operations, it was a mere $16.3 million in 2019, $21.2 million in 2020, and just $0.6 million in 2021. Furthermore, the trailing twelve months' cash from operations currently stands at -$28.7 million as the company reported a cash loss from operations of $34.8 million during the first quarter of 2022. During that quarter, cash receivables increased by $26.7 million and inventories by $9.7 million while payables also increased by $34.6 million, which is a signal that the company currently has serious problems generating cash. It is very important for the company to manage to transform its sales into actual cash soon because otherwise it will have to continue diluting the shares or acquiring more debt. This will essentially depend on the evolution of the price of the commodities used by the company, which include meat, vegetables, fruits, carrageenans, whole grains, vitamins, minerals, packaging, and energy. Nevertheless, it will also depend on the pricing power of the company's brand, which competes with increasingly sophisticated private labels.

Debt is very low but could increase in the coming quarters

The company's long-term debt is low, which greatly reduces the risk of bankruptcy. In any case, it is important to bear in mind that this has been possible thanks to the fact that it has financed growth through the issuance of shares, which is creating share dilution.

Data by YCharts

The company has recently gone into debt due to negative cash from operations and high CAPEX while cash and equivalents declined, which means that the time to make a turnaround is limited. Cash and equivalents of $29.73 million are very low and suggest that the company will continue to borrow in the coming quarters if it fails to achieve positive cash from operations, which I think is very likely given that inflationary pressures still persist.

The company's CAPEX skyrocketed since 2020. In August 2018, it announced the expansion of its Hanover Township, Northampton County facility, by revamping the existing facility to take advantage of automation opportunities while increasing its size by 90,000 square-foot. Also, the company recently announced a new 99,000 square foot state-of-the-art Innovation Kitchen in Hanover Township in the Lehigh Valley.

Data by YCharts

Once inflationary pressures subside, these investments should begin to pay off, although this is not guaranteed. From 2015 to 2020, the company achieved positive cash from operations, and this suggests that there is a relatively high probability that if inflationary pressures do not persist for too long, the company will be able to convert its sales back to cash once again.

Risks worth mentioning

Currently, the company is not generating positive cash from operations as a consequence of the increasing cost of goods sold.

Data by YCharts

These goods include meat, vegetables, fruits, carrageenans, whole grains, vitamins, minerals, packaging, and energy. The evolution of their prices will largely determine the company's ability to generate positive cash from operations again.

Also, the company has recently borrowed cash in order to cover recent losses, and given that inflationary pressures are still taking place, the debt could continue to grow in the coming quarters.

To avoid acquiring too much debt, the company issues shares in order to expand its operations, which is creating share dilution. This means that each share represents, over time, a smaller and smaller portion of a growing company.

Data by YCharts

This is not necessarily a bad thing if the management makes good use of the resources raised through share issuance, and the extraordinary increase in sales over the last decade shows that the company is heading in the right direction for now.

We must also bear in mind that the company competes with increasingly sophisticated store brands, which poses a direct risk to sales. If the private label market sees an attractive opportunity in the industry, Freshpet could end up losing market share. In such a scenario, the company could choose to produce for private labels, but in this case, profit margins could be more limited.

Conclusion

Freshpet is undoubtedly a company that is growing at a dizzying pace, but at the same time is facing inflationary pressures that are generating huge losses that are causing damage (share dilution and debt) that will likely take years to repair. For investors with a sufficient appetite for risk, I don't think it's a bad idea to invest in Freshpet, but I think the volatility risk is so high that the best strategy to do it is by averaging down.

Personally, I would not invest in Freshpet, largely because I am quite conservative and prefer to invest in companies that generate steady income. But if you finally decide to invest in the company, do it only if you know what you are exposing yourself to, because the risk is, for my taste, very high, and expectations continue to be high as well from a price to sales perspective.