Investment Thesis

Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported reasonable results. And let's be honest, after Netflix's (NFLX) performance, if you were not on edge going into Disney's Q2 earnings, you are either dishonest with yourself or not invested here.

The market was primed and roaring to go. Indeed, in the last month alone, the stock had already compressed by 20%. Consequently, you can undoubtedly contend that ''weak hands'' were now out of this stock.

But if your time horizon is anything longer than 30 days, I believe that you will be satisfied with these results.

To be clear, the results are not amazing. But there are some insights here that if I was a shareholder here I wouldn't throw in the towel on this name. I'm bullish on Disney.

Disney's Revenue Growth Rates Are Fair

Disney revenue growth rates

Disney had very easy comps against last year's negative 13% y/y growth rates, but even with setup, its growth rates were just up 23%.

Obviously, this immediately forces the next question. If Disney's H1 was as good as it's going to get, and starting Q3 Disney has such a huge comparable to go up against, why should shareholders hang around now?

And that's what I'll address in the next section.

Why Disney? Why Now?

There's a lot of group mentality in the market right now. I see a lot of pessimism and a lot of short-termism. Investors are now, more than ever, trying to grasp a profit at any cost.

If in 2020, the prevalent investment strategy revolved around FOMO, the strategy right now is ''nobody goes broke taking a profit''.

There's fear, uncertainty, geopolitical risk, questionable interest rate environment, and high commodity prices, to name a few worries. Why in the world would anyone hang around with Disney now?

The answer is relatively simple. Because most people won't.

I'll say more, everyone is obsessing on the fact that Disney is increasing its programming and production costs by $900 million in Q3.

Cast your mind a few quarters ago, investing for growth was all the rage. Now, all of sudden, everyone is focused on near-term profitability to the exclusion of any long-term consideration of the business. Alas, how this market is mercurial, milady.

Walt Disney's Profitability Profile Discussed

Disney's Q2 results included one major, non-recurring event that meaningfully dragged down its profitability, namely its early termination of content.

Taking back control of its content cost Disney more than $1 billion. The idea is that in the long run, the content on Disney's own direct DTC offerings would lead to increased customer retention. Think of it as short-term pain for long-term gain.

Accordingly, the comparables with last year's Q2 are messy. Crucially, when comparing the increase in free cash flow y/y, there's not much to get one's heart racing.

Q2 2022 results

After all, investors are not seeing much of that robust 23% y/y increase in revenues percolating to Disney's free cash flow line.

However, consider the following perspective.

Q1 2022 results

Back in Q1 2022, Disney's free cash flow was negative 74% y/y. With that in mind, at least to me, there's an astounding improvement in Disney's performance in the quarter just passed.

DIS Stock Valuation - Reasonably Priced

Every single investor that wants to value Disney benchmarks it against Netflix. These two businesses are so different, that this insight isn't particularly constructive.

That being said, given investment reflexivity, because everyone else is doing it, you also have to do it. Now, in the interest of disclosure I'm bearish on Netflix:

Author's coverage of Netflix

But in the case of Disney, the business model is very different. In the case of Netflix, you have to spend and spend, just to increase subscribers.

Netflix's amortized its content library over 10 years. This is a well-known secret.

Netflix 10-K

To illustrate this, Netflix believes that its content lasts 4 years. As a comparison, how long do you think is the staying power of Winnie-the-Pooh or Mickey Mouse?

Disney can reuse its IP over and over again, from screens to streaming to parks and merchandise.

However, as you know, the thesis on Netflix had worked out so well that even though Netflix was burning through meaningful amounts of free cash flow, Netflix was always reporting strong subscriber growth and accompanying revenues.

Nonetheless, I argue that in the case of Disney, the value of its IP is much stronger. It's not even comparable.

Meanwhile, over the past 5 years, investors got caught up in a total frenzy of investing at any cost. And too many investors, myself included, lost track of what's important. Growing free cash flow.

It's like the emperor has no clothes. Once we are able to express it, out in the open, the more attractive investments immediately surface.

Now, to be absolutely clear, I'm a value investor. And for me, valuation always matters.

Given that Disney's non-GAAP EPS numbers reached $2.14 for H1 2022, I'm inclined to believe that analysts are vaguely right that Disney's non-GAAP EPS figures this year could reach $4.40 to $4.50.

This puts the stock at approximately 23x non-GAAP EPS. I believe this is a reasonable multiple for investors to pay for Disney.

The Bottom Line

Here's a quiz. What investor is well-known for buying high-quality companies on sale? Here's a hint, they first bought Disney's stock in 1966.

If this isn't a classical Buffett investment, I don't know what is.

Furthermore, let me be absolutely clear on this. Disney has had to endure more change over its lifetime than most businesses we are investing in right now.

Yes, there are occasional hiccups along the way. But if you sat down and read through Robert Iger's book, you would understand that this business isn't one that is trying to succumb to the fashion of the day. There is a strong-minded, very high-quality team leading this ship.

You are not going to necessarily see a rapid bounce back in the share price here. But again, if your time horizon is longer than 30 days, I believe this is a good opportunity to add Disney to your portfolio.

All that being said, personally, I'm buying into businesses that are priced at 10x free cash flows rather than 23x earnings. But I understand that my investment style is much more of a value approach, rather than just buying quality names at interesting prices. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.