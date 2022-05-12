Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, farmland-focused real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. This is without a doubt one of the more unique real estate companies in the market as it is one of only two that actively purchases farmland. When we consider the tremendous inflation that we have all been seeing at the grocery store lately, it would certainly be reasonable to start thinking about farmland as an investment to offset some of the impacts that this inflation has been having on our wallets. Gladstone Land could be a way to play this thesis and indeed the company's latest results are certainly inspiring as the company continued its historical track record of delivering both portfolio and distribution growth. Unfortunately, Gladstone Land has been consistently overvalued for quite some time and this continues to be the case today despite the fact that the trust's market price has been falling quite steadily over the past week.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Gladstone Land's first quarter 2022 earnings report:

Gladstone Land reported total operating revenues of $19.943 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 12.53% decline compared to the $22.800 million that the trust reported in the prior quarter.

The company reported funds from operations of $6.620 million during the reporting period. This compares rather unfavorably to the $7.174 million that the company reported last quarter.

Gladstone Land entered into new leases for seven of its farms in four different states that are expected to increase the trust's net operating income by approximately $580,000 annually.

The trust increased its monthly distribution to $0.0454 per share, which gives it a 1.92% yield at the current price.

Gladstone Land reported a net income of $1.187 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 40.29% decline over the $1.988 million that the trust reported in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The first thing that we notice here is that Gladstone Land saw most measures of financial performance decrease compared to the fourth quarter of last year. This is certainly not unusual as Gladstone Land usually sees its strongest numbers of the year during the fourth quarter. The reason for this is that the trust's lease contracts include what is called "participatory rent" which works somewhat like a profit-sharing plan. Basically, Gladstone Land is eligible to receive a portion of the produce that is grown on the farm. These participatory rents are paid after the farmers harvest and sell their crops, which generally occurs around the end of the third and mostly in the fourth quarter. This results in Gladstone Land receiving extra revenue during those two quarters and this extra revenue boosts the company's funds from operations and profits. The trust's revenue consists almost entirely of rents during the first quarter so this quarter is much more typical for the trust. We should therefore not be too worried about the quarter-over-quarter revenue decline.

Fortunately, though, we did see some developments during this quarter that should provide Gladstone Land with a certain amount of growth as we enter into the second quarter. This comes primarily from lease renewals. As anyone that has ever rented property likely knows, a landlord will frequently raise the rent whenever a lease expires and the tenant chooses to renew. As noted in the highlights, Gladstone Land managed to renew the leases on seven of its farms, all of which carry higher rents than they did previously. The trust stated that the higher rents should increase its net operating income by $580,000 annually. As the tenants started paying the higher rents during the first quarter, Gladstone Land only received the higher rate for at most one or two months. However, the trust will be receiving a higher rate for all three of the months in the second quarter. This should apply a certain upward pressure on the company revenue in the second quarter relative to the first. Admittedly, the incremental impact from the rent increase will likely not have a huge impact on the trust as a whole but any growth is certainly welcome.

In the introduction, I noted that rising food prices could certainly make an inventory think about adding farmland to their portfolios. The fact that Gladstone Land receives a portion of the proceeds garnered from the farms' production may even strengthen the thesis because it allows Gladstone Land to act as a hedge against food price inflation. However, the majority of the food price inflation that we have seen is in meat products such as beef and pork. While there has certainly been inflation in other foods, it has not been near to the same degree. Unfortunately for those hoping to profit from this thesis, Gladstone Land does not own any cattle farms. Rather, all of the trust's farms are produce farms growing fruits, berries, and other specialty crops:

Gladstone Land

This unfortunately means that the trust's tenants will not benefit from the soaring inflation that we have been seeing in the meat markets. With that said though, we have certainly been seeing rising prices for fruits and vegetables across the United States and Gladstone Land will certainly benefit from this through its participatory rents. However, it is important to maintain a perspective on exactly what agricultural products it is exposed to.

Gladstone Land is primarily a farmland play and not an agricultural products play. Fortunately, the fundamentals for farmland are quite good. This is mostly due to population growth. According to the United Nations, the global population will be nearly ten billion by 2050, up from about 7.8 billion today:

Gladstone Land/Data from United Nations

As food is a necessity, all of these additional people will need to be fed. That requires arable farmland upon which to grow the food. Unfortunately, the global supply of arable farmland has been steadily decreasing. Every year, substantial amounts of farmland are being converted to suburban uses such as housing developments. The United Nations projects that less than a half-acre of farmland will be able to feed every person on the planet by 2040:

Gladstone Land/Data from United Nations

As farmland becomes ever more precious due to this trend, its value will increase. This is due to simple economics. Indeed, this is exactly what has been happening in the market. Over the past two decades, farmland has outperformed both the broader real estate sector (IYR) and the S&P 500 index (SPY) as a whole:

Gladstone Land/Data from NCREIF

This is the primary reason to invest in Gladstone Land, not as a play on inflating food prices. As mentioned in the introduction, Gladstone Land is one of only two real estate investment trusts in the market that invests in farmland. As such, it is one of the few ways that an ordinary retail investor can gain exposure to this asset class. When we consider that it has historically outperformed other asset classes with less volatility, we can see that farmland could be a very valuable addition to any portfolio.

Real estate investment trusts like Gladstone Land have long been favored by investors that are looking for income. This is because the real estate that they own generates cash flow that these trusts pass through to their investors. Gladstone Land is no exception to this as the trust currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.0454, which gives it a 1.92% yield at the current price. This was a very small increase over the distribution that the trust paid in the previous quarter but it does continue Gladstone Land's history of raising its distribution every quarter. These steady distribution increases are quite nice given all the inflation that we are seeing in our daily lives but admittedly the distribution growth rate is not nearly enough to fully counteract today's inflation rate. As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the trust can actually afford its distribution. After all, we do not want it to be forced to cut the distribution since that will reduce our incomes and probably also cause the trust's share price to decline. The usual way that we determine the ability of a real estate investment trust to pay its distribution is by looking at its funds from operations. The funds from operations are the cash flows that are actually generated by the properties after all of the bills and other related expenses are paid. As stated in the highlights, Gladstone Land reported total funds from operations of $6.620 million during the first quarter of 2022. This works out to $0.192 per common share. However, the declared distribution is only $0.1362 per share. Thus, Gladstone Land appears easily able to afford the distribution that it is paying out. Thus, the trust's distribution appears to be sustainable and there is no reason to worry here.

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to generate suboptimal returns from that asset. In the case of a real estate investment trust like Gladstone Land, we can value it in much the same way that we would a closed-end fund. This is because the two types of entity are essentially the same thing as both are simply portfolios of assets. A closed-end fund is a portfolio of stocks and bonds while a real estate investment trust is a portfolio of real estate. Thus, the way that we should value Gladstone Land is by looking at its net asset value. This is the value of all of the trust's farmland minus any outstanding debt. This is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the trust were completely liquidated. As of March 31, 2022, Gladstone Land had a net asset value of $15.54 per share but the shares are trading for $28.34 at the time of writing. This gives the shares an 82.37% premium to the net asset value. This looks substantially overvalued so it may make sense to wait for the shares to come down in price before buying in.

In conclusion, Gladstone Land generally delivered the performance that we expect from the company. It did see some of its financial figures decline quarter-over-quarter but this is typical and not indicative of a problem. The trust will likely deliver some growth over the coming quarters and the long-term fundamentals are quite positive. Unfortunately, the trust is substantially overvalued at the current price so it may not make sense to purchase it today.