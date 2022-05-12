Novavax Fails To Deliver
Summary
- NVAX missed on Q1 revenue and earnings. The stock is down over 15% post-earnings.
- NVAX does not have FDA approval in the U.S. for its vaccine. Future orders to COVAX, as part of its GAVI agreement, are unclear.
- The outlook for NVAX appears weak. It is difficult to justify the company's $3 billion market capitalization.
- Sell NVAX.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported Q1 revenue of $703.97 million and EPS of $2.56. The company missed on revenue and EPS. The stock is down in the double-digit percentage range post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.
Q1 Results Were Disappointing
Novavax's $704 million in revenue consisted of $586 million in product sales (83% of total revenue), indicative of the fact that the company is finally delivering on vaccine supply. This is a great sign, implying Novavax can win emergency use authorization ("EUA") for its vaccine, manufacture and deliver the vaccine. Revenue was up 57% Y/Y. The company remains in start-up mode, so revenue growth could be volatile or uncertain over the next few quarters.
The fact that Novavax missed on revenue by over $100 million was disappointing. The pandemic materialized over two years ago. Novavax was expected to challenge Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) for COVID-19 vaccine supremacy. Not only has that not happened, but Novavax is still promoting its COVID-19 vaccine, while Pfizer and Gilead (GILD) are generating revenue from treating COVID-19. The company's sizeable revenue miss implies that Novavax's vaccine revenue could be questionable going forward.
Novavax has a market capitalization of $3.4 billion. This equates to 2.4x last 12 months ("LTM") revenue of $1.4 billion. The revenue multiple implies robust revenue growth in the future. This may have been appropriate heading into the pandemic; there may have been a pathway in terms of the number of patients globally and pricing for a vaccine to justify NVAX's valuation. That may no longer be the case. Whether Novavax's business prospects justify its lofty valuation remains to be seen. I would prefer that management actual deliver more revenue growth before buying the stock at these levels.
EUA In U.S. Hangs In The Balance
Novavax was practically a greenfield operation a few years ago. I openly questioned management's ability to actually win EUA for a vaccine, manufacture and deliver it. In some respects, Novavax has made me eat my words. Through Q1 2022 the company has delivered over 42 million doses globally. The company's vaccines are available in about 170 countries, and vaccinations are underway in the European Union ("EU"), Canada, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand:
With emergency use listing granted by the WHO, our vaccine is now available in upwards of 170 countries worldwide, and we have sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet all demand. We believe that our protein-based vaccines storage attributes, efficacy and safety, make it ideal for most settings, including those where standard cold chain is preferred.
In addition, we continue to see low vaccination rates across low-income countries. And although we are prepared to deliver the quantities of 2373 doses to Gavi under the terms of our supply agreement, to date, we have not yet received an order from Gavi and the timing and quantities of future orders to deliver 2373 to the Covovax facility are unclear.
However, Novavax's recent performance was not good enough to meet revenue expectations. Novavax has a presence in lesser-developed countries. The final frontier for the company could be the U.S. If authorized, Novavax's vaccine could be the first protein-based vaccine in the U.S. Its vaccine's safety profile could be a differentiating factor. NVAX has plummeted, partially due to its inability to garner U.S. approval for its vaccine:
Novavax shares have plummeted this year amid concerns over the U.S. regulatory nod and the initial rollout of the company’s COVID-19 shot. The company's stock has fallen 60% YTD. The FDA in late April said that a group of its vaccine experts would meet on June 07 to discuss the company’s request for the authorization of the protein-based vaccine for use in those aged 18 years older.
The FDA meets next month to discuss Novavax's submission. If Novavax does not win approval, the stock could plummet further. If it wins approval, the revenue potential could still be cloudy. COVID cases are rising in the U.S.
However, the biggest revenue potential likely lies in treating the virus, not in preventing it. Pfizer and Gilead have treatments available for those hospitalized with COVID-19. Vaccine makers like Novavax and Moderna could get left out in the cold going forward.
What Lies Ahead For Novavax
NVAX has been a narrative driven stock over the past two years. EUA approval in the U.S. could cause NVAX to spike due to sentiment. Eventually NVAX could come back down to earth once investors realize demand for the vaccine in the U.S. may not be robust enough to justify NVAX's lofty valuation. Secondly, its deal with GAVI for vaccine supply may not be as lucrative as once thought:
Jefferies, which has a buy rating on the stock, noted "potential pressure given uncertainties in 2H and beyond, Bloomberg cites. They say that Gavi may renegotiate the APA (advanced purchase agreement) regarding doses and timing given the current inventory and Covid-19 uncertainty.
Meanwhile, Cowen analysts said that, "Timing of future shipments to Covax, as part of the Gavi agreement, remains unclear given the oversupply, though the $700m upfront payment received is non-refundable and already reflected in cash balance."
Cowen analysts implied the COVID-19 vaccine market may be oversupplied. This could hurt pricing and demand for Novavax's vaccine. The window of opportunity for Novavax's vaccine may be closing. Novavax has $1.6 billion of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet. Maybe the company could use its cash hoard and stock to make an acquisition in order to diversify its revenue stream. Simply relying on vaccine revenue to sustain the company could be a losing proposition.
Conclusion
With its GAVI deal in question, demand for Novavax's vaccine may not be as robust as once expected. Sell NVAX.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NVAX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.