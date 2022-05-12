Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In the company's last update, we were not very positive about Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM), today after more than a 60% stock price decline and taking advantage of the release of three-month numbers, we will provide a follow-up note.

Why are we positive (over the long term)?

Currently, the controlled environment agriculture industry is characterized by many small-mid size players that engage their activities in a specific geographical area. Thanks to its aggressive inorganic growth, the company seems to be positioned as a clear dominant player in this market. A market that is constantly growing.

Within the Hydrofarm market, we should note that the U.S. cannabis market is forecast to grow based on popular support as well as on positive legislative changes.

Last time, we emphasized the company's risk on recent acquisitions. We should also note that the company invested almost $500m at an average multiple on adjusted EBITDA of 7x. These M&As will help drive growth in top-line sales and will positively contribute to Hydrofarm's EBITDA.

Q1 Results

Analyzing its three-month numbers, we were quite disappointed. In an inflationary environment, the company remained broadly flat in the revenue line. In particular, volumes were down and price increases were not sufficient to offset the decline. On the contrary, gross profit decreased to $16.6m mainly due to higher transportation costs and labor inflation. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily related to M&A costs. Looking at the bottom line, the group's net income stood with a net loss of $23.3m compared to a profit of $4.9m versus the first quarter of 2021.

Conclusion

Based on future expectations and after the stock price fell off, the company is once again at an interesting entry point. Despite our positive view for the next few years, especially in a scenario of worsening climate conditions, we are not optimistic about the company's financial performance. Based on Q1 numbers and recent top-line trends, Hydrofarm is downgrading its 2022 guidance for the full fiscal year 2022.

Currently, the net sales forecast stands between $480m and $520m; and Adjusted EBITDA is between $46m and $54m with a margin of 10%. Compared to the previous outlook released in Q4:

Again, we decided to pass. Additional risks to consider are: