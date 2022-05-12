Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the first year of the pandemic, LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. By investors airline bankruptcy is often equated to lessors pulling aircraft from the fleet and flights being cancelled. However, Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to reorganize itself and remain open for business. In a report published in 2020, using data analytics tools from The Aerospace Forum I also showed that the fear of aircraft being removed was not completely valid as the airline fleet shrink was modest and partially offset by new deliveries. In fact, the current fleet size closely resembles the fleet count that our data analysis suggested two years ago. While things have not been as bad as investors often portrayed, I do think that the first quarter results do show that LATAM has been through a very rough time and is lacking peers in the recovery trajectory when measured against 2019 levels but there are opportunities ahead.

LATAM Q1 2022 Results: Revenues down, costs down

LATAM Airlines Q1 2022 results (LATAM Airlines)

Year-over-year, LATAM saw its revenues more than double while costs increased by 65% driven by higher fuel prices and higher fuel consumption due to increased flight activity. In the year-over-year numbers, what is mainly shown what many carriers experience: higher fuel costs while there has been some impact from omicron. So, the year-over-year comparisons are not extremely telling. The only thing I think investors should be aware of is that if it were not for the hike in fuel prices LATAM would actually have been profitable in Q1 2022. Definitely not bad for an airline that is restructuring.

However, while airlines such as Azul are seeing revenues higher than pre-pandemic levels, LATAM is still seeing a significant reduction in revenues. The decline is driven by 31.4% in lower passenger revenues caused by a capacity reduction of 31.8%. So, that really shows that LATAM really is a smaller airline at the moment, where lower passenger revenues are partially offset by higher cargo revenues.

LATAM Airlines Q1 2022 unit figures (LATAM Airlines)

The unit costs show improvement year-over-year including as well as excluding fuel. However, compared to 2019 the costs excluding fuel are still up by 15.5% and that is after significant cost reductions. To match the CASM (cost per available seat-mile) of 2019, LATAM really needs to see strong demand continuing in order to improve utilization and productivity with their staff and equipment. Passenger yields have strongly improved year-over-year and are above levels seen prior to the pandemic.

LATAM has placed a big bet on cargo, which hasn't been a bad one so far as its revenues increased by 63.5%. However, the unit figures show that the business has a tonnage transported that is in line with pre-pandemic levels and the increase in revenues is driven by improved unit revenues. That is nice, but the consensus is that high unit revenues for cargo are not there to stay especially not when wide body flying increases again.

What LATAM's figures show to me is an airline that is on the way back, but certainly not there yet while its peers are a few steps ahead. Revenues are down due to LATAM being a smaller aircraft and the same holds for costs. However, if you look at the unit figures it can be seen that LATAM still has to improve a lot in terms of costs, which is possible if it manages to improve utilization.

Conclusion

LATAM's results are not bad and what the results show is that the doom scenarios did not turn into reality. However, the future won't be easy for LATAM as it is still a step or two behind the competition, but that also offers opportunities. As LATAM has improved its cost structure it will become even more cost-efficient as productivity and fleet utilization improves. By growing capacity, by means of increased utilization and productivity the top line as well as the bottom line will improve significantly. What investors have to accept in return is the fact that in terms of regrowing capacity LATAM is several steps behind the competition and its cargo business has shown strong results because of unit revenues that are not expected to remain this high.

So, for LATAM I do see significant opportunities simply because compared to its peers it is behind more but there is a point where being behind becomes a problem instead of an opportunity and that is why LATAM more than any other carrier needs the unit revenues to remain strong in its passenger network as well as its cargo network. With that in mind, while capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels remains depressed I do believe that shares of LATAM Airlines offer a very speculative buy opportunity as the airline seeks to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy and on the back of pent-up demand.