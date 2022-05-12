Petrovich9/iStock via Getty Images

Company Background And Description

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCPK:FUPEF) (OTC:FUPEY) (OTCPK:FUPBY) is the world's leading independent lubricants company.

The company was founded in 1931 by a 21-year old Rudolf Fuchs in Mannheim, Germany. Initially, the company had no products of its own, and focused on selling third-party solutions, such as 'Guaranteed Pennsylvania Motor Oil' under its first brand name: Penna Pura. Despite these humble beginnings, from the company's inception, the central preoccupation was always to quickly and flexibly respond to customer needs. For example, it was not uncommon back then to see Rudolf Fuchs personally cycle through the city with a can of oil when a customer urgently needed lubricant.

In the mid- to late 1930s, Fuchs then started creating its own products, and setting up its own manufacturing capabilities. However, with the beginning of the Second World War, Fuchs had to navigate through some difficult years, due to major disruptions in supply and personnel, as well as depressed levels of demand from traditional customers such as transportation companies. Fuchs turned this challenge into an opportunity, and started acquiring new customers in the industrial sector.

After the war, Fuchs quickly realized that product development and technology leadership was key to the company's long-term success. The first chemists were hired, and research laboratories established. Rudolf Fuchs also recognized the opportunity of motorsport and racing advertising very early on, and the company soon established itself in this highly-publicized niche.

At the age of just 24, Manfred Fuchs succeeded his father in 1963, following studies in business administration and years of apprenticeship at the company. Over the next 41 years of his tenure at the helm, he transformed Fuchs into a truly global company, both organically and via acquisitions. The first foreign subsidiaries were established in France and Spain in 1968, followed by numerous other European countries. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the company expanded outside of Europe, notably in Brazil, Australia, and the USA. Fuchs was also one of the first German companies to sign a joint venture agreement in China in 1985 - a prerequisite for the first production facility in the country.

In order to financially support the firm's international expansion, the Fuchs family decided to float the company on the stock exchange in 1985. However, keen on retaining the decisive voting majority in the future, preference shares were issued on both the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. In the following year, Fuchs also went public with ordinary shares. However, as described later, the Fuchs family has always retained the majority of voting shares.

In 2004, the third generation of the family took over the firm's leadership with the appointment of Stefan Fuchs as CEO. Aged 35 at the time of his appointment, Stefan Fuchs was a business management graduate who had worked for 3 years at Fuchs in North and South America, before he became a member of the Executive Board in 1999. Following his appointment, his father Manfred eventually moved to the Supervisory Board, where he was to serve as Deputy Chairman until 2017.

In 2016, Fuchs launched the largest investment program in its history, investing approx. EUR 300m in plant expansions and the construction of new production facilities globally. In the years that followed, capital expenditures continued at elevated levels to spur expansion.

Today, Fuchs operates 57 companies and 35 production sites worldwide, employing approx. 6'000 people. It provides a full range of over 10'000 lubricants and related specialties to more than 100'000 customers in 150 countries.

In fiscal 2021, Fuchs generated 56% of total sales from the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, 28% from the Asia Pacific region, and 16% from North and South America. Slightly more than half of sales related to industrial lubricant products, while approx. 45% were automotive lubricants. A more detailed breakdown of sales by customer sector is provided below:

Industry Background, Competitive Position And Barriers To Entry

The global market for lubricants is somewhat peculiar, in that it is both highly concentrated at the top, and very fragmented at the bottom. This is due to the fact that overall, it is a market that is dominated by large oil & gas majors. For instance, of the top-20 lubricant companies in the world, 17 of them are oil & gas majors, while only 3 are independent lubricant companies. Fuchs is the largest of these independent lubricant companies, ahead of Valvoline and Quaker Houghton, and it is the 8th largest overall producer worldwide. The largest 10 producers control over 50% of the global market, while the remainder is spread over some 700-800 manufacturers.

As the world's largest independent lubricant company, we believe Fuchs to be in a fairly strong competitive position. The company benefits from a clear focus on lubricants relative to major oil companies, and it's easy to see how this can confer competitive advantages in terms of technology and innovation leadership, customer & market proximity, as well as branding. The company also argues that its broad range of products, its global reach, as well as its R&D strength, give it a competitive edge over other independent lubricant manufacturers.

Fundamental Profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

While not spectacularly profitable, Fuchs demonstrates a clear ability to generate very decent profits from sales on a very consistent basis. Over the past decade, gross profit margin has averaged 36%, while operating and net income margins have averaged 15% and 11% respectively.

This, together with a fairly attractive level of capital efficiency - with nearly EUR 1.5 of sales being generated for every EUR 1.0 of asset - has led to very respectable levels of return on investment, with ROA in the high teens and ROE typically above 20%. Having said that, it should be noted that over the past 3 years, both profitability and capital efficiency levels have declined marginally, starting in 2019 with the escalation of the U.S.-Sino trade dispute, and then from 2020 onward with the COVID-related disruptions. As a result, returns on investment have been somewhat pressured of late, but remain at acceptable levels.

Growth:

As shouldn't be overly surprising, the global market for industrial and automotive lubricants is not one of explosive growth. For instance, according to a study by Kline (2020) cited in Fuchs' latest annual report, the global demand for lubricants is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 0.4% through to 2028.

Still, looking back over the past 2 decades, we can see that Fuchs has done an admirable job growing its top-line in this market. As shown below, sales have grown at a CAGR of 5.4% since 2002, and at 5.2% this past decade. Growth in earnings has been more variable, historically growing faster than sales as a result of operating leverage, but more recently growing at a slower rate due to margin contraction.

Importantly, acquisitions have played a non-negligible part in Fuchs' growth story, as the company has regularly taken over smaller players in this very fragmented market. As shown below, the company has often made small acquisitions and divestments to optimize its product portfolio, while also sometimes making more significant acquisitions, like in 2015 and 2016 when it acquired Pentosin and Statoil's Fuel & Retail Lubricants, as well as Ultrachem and Chevron's food grade lubricants business.

Cashflows:

Admittedly, Fuchs' business is a fairly capital-intensive one, both in terms of working capital requirements, as well as capital expenditures to support organic growth. As shown below, there is a significant amount of cash tied up in running the business (approx. 25% of sales), relating to meaningful inventory levels and attractive payment terms to customers. It is also worth pointing out that similarly to many other companies, the past couple of years since the start of the pandemic has further pressured Fuchs' working capital requirements, and this continues to be the case thus far in 2022.

As far as Fuchs's free cashflow profile is concerned, we've already alluded to the fact that starting in 2016, the company embarked on a large investment program, which saw capex levels remain elevated for the following 5 years. As a result, Fuchs' free cash flow conversion declined meaningfully throughout that period. Capex levels returned to normalized levels in 2021 (approx. 3% of sales), and are expected to remain at that level in the coming years. Overall, on a normalized basis, we expect Fuchs to be able to turn 75-80% of net income into free cash flows.

Financial Position

As is not uncommon with family-owned businesses, Fuchs is in a strong financial position. As shown below, the company has essentially run its business without much financial leverage over the past decade. As of the end of 2021, it holds EUR 146m in cash, and EUR 49 in total debt; while shareholders' equity stood at EUR 1'753.

Ownership, Management Team, And Track Record Of Capital Allocation Decisions

Fuchs has two share classes, and the share capital is divided equally between ordinary and preference shares. Both share classes represent the exact same ownership claim on the firm's underlying cashflows. However, the preference shares carry no voting rights, but are entitled to an additional EUR 0.01 share in profits (i.e. dividend) compared to ordinary shares.

The Fuchs family owns 55% of the ordinary shares, effectively controlling the majority of the voting rights. Of the remaining free float, two investment firms, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. and DWS Investment GmbH, respectively own approx. 10% and 8% of the ordinary shares. This leaves some 25% of the ordinary shares as truly freely floated.

The preference shares, on the other hand, are 100% freely floated, and thus have a much higher level of liquidity than ordinary shares. Significant holders include First Eagle Investment Management LLC (3.7% of preference shares).

As previously mentioned, Fuchs has been managed by family members throughout its entire corporate history. We generally have a positive inclination towards family businesses, and like the owner-operator model, as it creates a strong alignment of interests between all stakeholders. For example, Fuchs' focus on economic value added (EVA) as a key internal management metric is testament of this. Moreover, we can also point to the fact that since 1985, Fuchs has been offering employees at the companies in Germany the possibility to buy ordinary shares at preferential conditions.

Over the years, capital allocation decisions appear to have been very much in the best interest of shareholders. The lion's share of cash from operations has been returned to shareholders via dividends, together with thoughtful investments in fixed assets and working capital, as well as a number of disciplined acquisitions.

Dividend

The following graph displays the evolution of the dividend for both ordinary and preference shares since 1992. The company's stated dividend policy is to 'increase the absolute dividend amount each year or at least maintain previous year's level'.

Interestingly, the extra dividend earned by preference shares (currently EUR 0.01 per share), as a relative 'dividend premium' over ordinary shares, has gradually decreased over time. This is due to the fact that the extra dividend is a fixed EUR amount, while the overall dividend has grown substantially over the years. Consequently, while in 1992, the extra dividend represented a sizable 20% 'dividend premium' over ordinary shares, as of today that premium has shrunk to only 1%.

Focusing on the dividend for ordinary shares, which stood at EUR 1.02 for fiscal 2021 (paid annually in early May of the following year), we can see that is has grown at a CAGR of 14.1% since 1992. Dividend growth has slowed substantially over the past decade, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The EPS payout ratio for the 2021 dividend stood at 56%. This, together with the firm's strong balance sheet, bodes well regarding dividend safety. At today's share price, the 2021 dividend for ordinary shares represents a yield of 4.3%.

Valuation

A conservative DCF-based valuation yields a fair value estimate of approx. EUR 30 per share, some 20-25% above the current price for ordinary shares.

Our assumptions can be summed as follows:

Sales growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the next 10 years.

Operating margins to gradually recover from 12.6% in 2021 to close to 15%, which is management's target and where profitability levels stood between 2009 and 2018.

A free cash flow conversion of 75% of net income on average over the next 10 years.

A tax rate of 28%.

A terminal growth rate of 2%, and a WACC of 8.0%.

Looking at valuation multiples, the stock is currently trading at approx. 12.7x our 2022 EPS estimate of EUR 1.88 per share, versus a 10-year median PE multiple of over 18x.

Overall, we see Fuchs' ordinary shares as now undervalued, while the preference shares are somewhat fairly valued, or only slightly undervalued.

Risks And Red Flags

FX risk: The company derived approx. 45% of 2021 sales outside of Europe. It is therefore exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations, and particularly the USD.

Customer concentration: According to the company, approx. 25% of total sales were concentrated with the top 20 customers in 2021.

Raw material prices: While Fuchs does not buy crude oil per say, it is exposed to base oil prices (i.e. SN 150), which have increase by 15-35% over the past 12 months depending on the geography.

Automotive exposure: While being fairly diversified in terms of customers and end-markets, Fuchs does have meaningful exposure to the automotive market. Moreover, some level of uncertainty exists regarding the impact of transitioning to e-mobility on the demand for automotive lubricants. We suspect that the impact will be quite nuanced, with some applications disappearing, while others will surface as a result of increasing electrification.

Initial Conclusions

It is difficult not to be impressed with what Fuchs Petrolub SE has achieved since its founding in 1931. Over time, the company has attained a leading position amongst independent lubricant manufacturers, and a solid position in the overall market for lubricants. Manifestly, the key to its success has remained constant over the past 90 years: an uncompromising focus on customers, R&D and technology leadership, operational excellence, as well as cultivating its brand equity.

As a result, the company runs a consistently profitable business and achieves attractive return levels without any meaningful financial leverage. It is a family-owned business that clearly aligns the interests of all stakeholders, resulting in a prudent and sensible capital allocation policy. Shareholders are regularly remunerated via annual dividend payments.

We've held a participation in the company in the past via preference shares, but have come to reassess our position on ordinary vs. preference shares. Since the 'dividend premium' has shrunk over time, and now only represents about 1%, it is no longer a key consideration. Which leaves only the relative valuation of the two share classes, as well as their liquidity profile, to consider. As of the time of writing, the preference shares command a premium of nearly 20%, which is significant (see Appendix). All else equal, it therefore seems more attractive to own the ordinary share, which also benefits from voting rights, for those interested in exercising such rights. As far as liquidity is concerned, the preference shares are clearly way more liquid, with an average daily traded volume of over EUR 5 million, while the average daily traded volume of ordinary shares has been approx. EUR 700k. Still, that is enough for most retail and smaller institutional investors to accommodate a position within a diversified portfolio.

In summary, Fuchs ticks a lot of boxes on our investment checklist, and we believe the ordinary shares are now looking undervalued at current prices. We may once again look to acquire a participation in the company in the near future.

