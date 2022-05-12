spooh/E+ via Getty Images

If you are familiar with my writings on Seeking Alpha, you probably know my focus on companies that could be great long-term investments due to some kind of competitive advantage and "strategic assets" that can't be copied by competitors. One company that is fitting these criteria is Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) as its pipeline system is generating cost advantages that other competitors simply can't match.

And although the stock hasn't moved much in the last few quarters (it is trading in a sideway range between $44 and $53), an investment at the time my last two articles were published (see here and here) would still have been extremely profitable due to the high dividend payments and it clearly outperformed the S&P 500. And although I won't completely change my mind in this article, I might be a little more cautious (or pessimistic) than before.

Quarterly Results

We start by looking at the last quarterly results, which were reported last week and were rather mixed. While revenue could increase from $631 million in Q1/21 to $675 million in Q1/22 - resulting in 6.9% YoY growth - operating income decreased from $271 million in the same quarter last year to $220 million this quarter. And net income per share also decreased from $0.99 in Q1/21 to $0.78 in Q1/22 - resulting in 21.2% year-over-year decline.

When looking at the guidance for fiscal 2022, Magellan Midstream Partners is expecting net income per unit to be $4.35 - also slightly below fiscal 2021 results. However, free cash flow - one of the most important metrics - is projected to be nearly $1.46 billion in 2022 (or $575 million after distributions to shareholders) and therefore clearly above last year's FCF. But we must point out that FCF guidance includes the expected $435 million proceeds from the pending sale of the independent terminals (we will get back to this).

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

I already mentioned above that I am a bit more pessimistic this time and when looking at the different risks Magellan Midstream Partners is facing right now, we can start with the warning issued by Seeking Alpha's own quant rating. In the last few weeks, we got the warning that MMP is at a high risk of performing badly (in the last few days, the rating was "neutral" again). I personally would not make investment decisions based just on the quant rating, but I would also not ignore the warning completely. And to quote from the warning:

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has characteristics which have been historically associated with poor future stock performance. MMP has declining growth and decelerating momentum when compared to other Energy stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from our Quant rating system. Stocks rated Sell or worse by our Quant rating system have massively underperformed the S&P 500.

Balance Sheet

A second problem is the balance sheet of Magellan Midstream Partners, which seems to be getting worse. Over the last 15 years, long term debt constantly increased and during the last three months the amount increased again from $5,088 million to $5,317 million.

Of course, operating income also improved during these last 1.5 decades, but with an operating income of $905 million in the last four quarters, it would take almost six times the current operating income to repay the outstanding debt. Especially for a company that is not growing with an extremely high pace these are huge debt levels. When comparing the amount to the total equity (total partner's capital), we get a debt/equity ratio of 2.95.

And when looking at the asset side - especially the current assets - we see very little liquid assets. On March 31, 2022, Magellan Midstream Partners had only $4.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and the company is dependent on free cash flow every single quarter not to run into liquidity issues. I am not saying, Magellan Midstream Partners will run into liquidity problems right away, but some kind of safety buffer could be useful. During the earnings call, management underlined how important financial discipline is:

And that brings us to the last item I'll touch on today, which is capital allocation. As you've heard us say before, we remain committed to maintaining the financial discipline we are known for while delivering long-term value for our investors through a combination of capital investments, cash distributions and equity repurchases. During the first quarter, we repurchased over 1 million units at an average purchase price of just under $48 for a total spend of $50 million, bringing total repurchases since inception to 17.5 million units for $850 million.

I honestly don't think it is a good strategy to repurchase shares right now. And although MMP doesn't need a lot of cash to repay outstanding debt as no debt is due before 2025, I rather think Magellan Midstream Partners should rather try to improve the balance sheet.

MMP Analyst Day 2022

And during the last earnings call, MMP also emphasized the commitment to a leverage limit:

In particular, I'll note that we remain committed to our long-standing 4x leverage limit and also, that the timing of the proceeds from the independent terminal sale remains subject to the government review process, which we believe is nearing completion.

MMP Analyst Day 2022

And the terminal sale, when completed, will lead to almost $500 million in additional cash. But I also don't know if selling these assets is a good way to improve the balance sheet.

Long-term: Fundamental Shift vs. Economic Moat

And of course, there is one fundamental risk, which I already mentioned in my previous article "Magellan Midstream Partners: A 9% Dividend Yield For Retirement". A transition to alternative energy sources could be a fundamental threat to the business model of Magellan Midstream Partners. The company also addressed the issue during its 2022 Analyst Day. The company focused on politics, the consumer and the capabilities when talking about shifting to alternative energy sources. And while there is clearly a desire by policymakers to driver the energy transition, management also pointed out that there is no clear action in the United States (no federal carbon tax, higher energy prices).

MMP Analyst Day 2022

And while there should be no discussion if climate change is real - the opinions held by the consumers (the population) are mixed and the support for necessary measures might not be there. When looking at surveys, consumers are supporting cleaner energy, but many consider the economy also as a very important issue.

MMP Analysts Day 2022

Of course, MMP has a wide economic moat around its business that will help MMP to generate stable cash flows. In my first article about Magellan Midstream Partners I described the economic moat in more detail. And as we will see below, MMP doesn't have to grow with a high pace to be fairly valued (growth in the low single digits) and the economic moat should enable stable or slightly growing cash flows. But while an economic moat will protect a business from existing competitors as well as new competitors entering the industry, it can't protect the business from fundamental shifts that will challenge the entire business model. And while there is the risk (from MMP's point of view) of the United States switching to alternative energy sources within one or two decades, we should not be too sure what the future will hold and oil as well as gas could remain an important source of energy.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last two articles about Magellan Midstream Partners, I was bullish and considered the stock a good investment opportunity. And at least in the past, the market agreed with me as MMP clearly outperformed the S&P 500 during the last 12 months.

And when looking at simple valuation metrics right now, Magellan Midstream Partners seems to be extremely cheap as the asset is trading almost for the lowest price-free-cash-flow ratio of the last ten years. Magellan Midstream Partners is trading for about 12 times free cash flow with the average P/FCF of the last 10 years being 29. And it is trading for about 11.5 times earnings per share, which is also below the average P/E ratio of 17.87 (last ten years).

But aside from looking at simple valuation metrics, we can also try to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow calculation. As basis for our calculation, we can take the free cash flow according to the company's guidance (which is $1.46 billion).

However, that free cash flow will include expected $435 million proceeds from the pending sale of the independent terminals and as this sale is a one-time event, we should rather take $1 billion as a realistic basis. But even when assuming rather low growth rates, Magellan Midstream Partners seems to be at least fairly valued. If assuming 0% growth, we get an intrinsic value of $46.97, which would make the stock slightly overvalued, but when assuming 2-3% annual growth, we already get an intrinsic value between $59 and $67 (as always, assuming 10% discount rate).

While it might seem that Magellan Midstream Partners is clearly undervalued - even when assuming rather low growth rates - there are at least two aspects worth mentioning:

We must point out that the free cash flow of 2022 might be rather high - even when subtracting the one-time cash payment from the terminal sale. In fiscal 2021, MMP could also generate $1 billion in free cash flow, but in the last five years, the average free cash flow was only $689 million. And in fiscal 2021 capital expenditures were extremely low resulting in a rather high free cash flow. In the last five years capital expenditures were $529 million on average but in fiscal 2021 capital expenditures were only $148 million. This implies that CapEx last year was rather an outlier and we have to consider the possibility of higher capital expenditures in the years to come. We already mentioned above that MMP has a lot of debt on its balance sheet, which seems to increase from year to year. And although I included cash or debt level rather seldom in my intrinsic value calculations, we should in this case. With negligible cash on the balance sheet and about $5.3 billion in debt, this is resulting in $25 per share in debt we must subtract from the calculated intrinsic value.

On the other hand, we should not be too negative about Magellan Midstream Partners. When looking at the last 10 years, earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 9.34% and we could also make the case that growth rates in the low single digits are too pessimistic.

Conclusion

Magellan Midstream Partners remains interesting for investors that want to generate a high level of passive income (via regular dividend payments). And as MMP is paying out a huge part of its profits as dividends, we still get a dividend yield of 8.7%.

However, if not focused on high dividend payments, we might pick other companies than MMP as the business is clearly facing some risks we should not ignore. Especially the high debt levels are a problem and the potential long-term threat to the business model (by a shift to alternative energy sources) should also not be ignored. And when including debt into the intrinsic value calculation, MMP could be seen as fairly valued, but it is probably not a bargain right now. As consequence I would switch my rating from "Buy" to "Hold", but if I had to decide between being bearish and bullish, I would choose the latter.