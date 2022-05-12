Oversold Rallies Continue

May 12, 2022 7:10 AM ETDIA, QQQ, SPY, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, ARMR, AVDG, AVDR, AVUS, AZAA, AZAJ, AZAL, AZAO, AZBA, AZBJ, AZBL, AZBO, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BOB, BUZZ, BWV, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DBJA, DBOC, DEF, DEMZ, DFAC, DFAU, DFUS, DGRW, DSI, DSJA, DSOC, DSTL, DTOX, DUSA, DVOL, DWPP, DYNF, EEH, EFIV, EGIS, EPRE, EPS, EQL, EQOP, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, ESGN, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FFSG, FLLV, FLQL, FLRG, FMIL, FQAL, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, GSPY, GSUS, HKND, HLAL, HUSV, IDIV, ILCB, IQSU, ITAN, ITOT, IVLC, IVV, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWL, IWV, IYY, JCTR, JHML, JMIN, JOET, JPUS, JQUA, JUSA, JUST, KLCD, KRMA, LCTU, LFEQ, LGH, LGLV, LSAF, LVOL, LYFE, MBCC, MFUS, MGC, MOAT, MXDU, NACP, NAPR, NTSX, NULC, OEF, OMFL, ONOF, OPPX, OVL, OVLH, PALC, PBUS, PLRG, PQLC, PSCJ, PSCW, PSCX, PSET, PSFD, PSFF, PSFJ, PSFM, PSMD, PSMJ, PSMR, PTLC, QARP, QLV, QQQA, QUAL, QUS, QVML, QYLG, RBUS, RECS, RESP, RFDA, RFFC, RNLC, RODI, RSP, RWGV, RWVG, SCHB, SCHK, SCHX, SECT, SHE, SHUS, SIZE, SNPE, SPBC, SPD, SPHB, SPHQ, SPLG, SPMV, SPTM, SPUC, SPUS, SPXE, SPXN, SPXT, SPXV, SPYC, SPYX, SSUS, STLC, STNC, SUSA, SUSL, SVOL, SYUS, SZNE, TDVG, TILT, TRND, TSJA, TSOC, TSPA
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • Equity-only put-call ratios remain on sell signals, as they continue to rise. The weighted ratio is now back at levels last seen in April 2020, when the ratios were declining from their March 2020 highs.
  • Market breadth has swung back and forth to extreme levels, in keeping with the wild swings in the stock market. Currently, the breadth oscillators are back on sell signals after the extremely negative action of May 5.
  • The trends of SPX (downward) and VIX (upward) continue to call for one to hold a "core" bearish position.

Bearish stock financial, bear market chart falling prices down turn from global economic and financial crisis.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

By Lawrence McMillan

Realized volatility is exploding as the market swings wildly from one direction to the other.

Both two weeks ago and last week saw extremely large oversold rallies that rivaled some of the largest "up days" in history.

Both were immediately followed the next day by selling of a major magnitude that more than wiped out those rallies - and were some of the largest "down days" in history.

Chart Description automatically generated

The chart of the S&P 500 (SPX) remains in a downtrend (note the blue trend lines in Figure 1). That alone is enough to retain a "core" bearish position. The bulls are not giving up easily, though. The support in the general area of 4100 has continued to hold. One can see from the lowest horizontal red line on the chart that SPX is now back at the lows of May 2021.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Equity-only put-call ratios remain on sell signals, as they continue to rise. The weighted ratio is now back at levels last seen in April 2020, when the ratios were declining from their March 2020 highs.

Market breadth has swung back and forth to extreme levels, in keeping with the wild swings in the stock market. Currently, the breadth oscillators are back on sell signals after the extremely negative action of May 5. That was a "90% down day" - the third one since April 22. An accumulation of "90% days" in both directions is a sign of a bearish market.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

CBOE SPX Volatility Index (VIX) has remained relatively elevated, although VIX is nowhere near as high as it has been in previous stock market declines of this magnitude.

Chart Description automatically generated

The trend of VIX remains in a bearish state for stocks. That is, both VIX and its 20-day moving average continue to trade above the 200-day MA.

In summary, the trends of SPX (downward) and VIX (upward) continue to call for one to hold a "core" bearish position. Due to the oversold conditions which exist, confirmed (buy) signals from the other indicators can be traded around that core bearish position.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.17K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.