Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has a very long history as a growth utility. The company is rarely cheap because it is well run and located in areas with above average population growth. Still, the company is a utility and as such the stock will likely decline with rising interest rates. But that same stock is likely to recover when interest rates come down.

Growth Record

There is an expectation of declining inflation that will lessen the pressure of interest rate increases. When that is combined with the latest political environment to decrease budget deficits, the bullish thesis on the future of utilities is looking pretty good. This is one of the better utilities to consider because the constant growth will mitigate mistakes.

Black Hills Corporation Growth History And Dividend Increase History (Black Hills Corporation First Quarter 2022, Earnings Slide Presentation)

Black Hills has a long-term earnings growth record that combines with the dividend yield to return about 10% to 12 % annually to investors. The suggested strategy of purchasing good utilities during times of rising interest rates can potentially increase that total return when the stock recovers.

The downside is the low yield that some income investors may not find attractive. Therefore, it is best to consider a growing utility a few years before retirement so that the yield on the initial investment is satisfactory.

Note that this utility is small enough that the growth story is on the lumpy side. That growth should smooth out as the utility continues to grow and periodically acquire other utilities.

Management does reinvest a fair amount of cash flow. That helps to keep the capital structure simple. But it is also a reflection of a relatively helpful regulatory environment that is typical of the places where the company owned utilities operate. Investors really do not want a lot of preferred in front of the common even though the utility business is thought to be highly predictable.

Potential For Future Growth

This company has the ability to spin off utilities that no longer meet its growth requirements. That includes the ability to sell them for a good price should the opportunity present itself. Like many growth utilities, this company can be thought of as a mutual fund of utilities that exist in growth areas.

Black Hills Corporation Summary Of Population Growth By Major Service Areas (Black Hills Corporation First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slide Presentation)

The company selects for good customer growth combined with a favorable regulatory environment. The favorable regulatory environment often allows for lower costs in the long term because a delay in cost recovery often results in a combination of more debt and preferred issues. The additional leverage does add considerably over time to the original costs.

The diversification helps in that if one area should cease to be a growth prospect or if the regulatory environment in a state becomes unfavorable, the result is not necessarily a deal killer. As the company continues to grow it is very likely that the significance of each individual area will continue to decline. Therefore, individual unfavorable regulatory decisions will have less effect on earnings as growth continues.

Such a realization makes a fair amount of safety built into the premium that this stock commands. Management has done its best to make sure that the market does not get an unpleasant surprise. The market likes predictability and growth. Here, the investor gets both and is likely to get both for a long time to come.

Still there is always a risk that at some point, growth in one or several of the areas could come to an end. Such a prospect is unlikely in the current environment. In fact, it is unlikely in the foreseeable future as a lot of the areas serviced by the utilities have built in advantages of low living costs and other desirable characteristics. But when that day does arrive of slower or no growth, the stock will likely reprice.

First Quarter Results

The first quarter comparison benefitted from the comparison to an atypical previous year's first quarter comparison. Therefore, investors should not expect another large comparison as happened in the first quarter.

Black Hills Corporation First Quarter 2022, Earnings Reconciliation Comparison (Black Hills Corporation First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The company amply explains the "bounce-back" from the storms of the previous fiscal year. Management also has a cost recovery from the damage of those storms in several states. So, there are some negative issues in the future comparisons when the cost recovery is completed. Therefore, the market will not place much value on anything but recurring operating results.

That also means that the relatively large jump in earnings will account for some operating earnings progress in the near future.

What also appears to be priced in is the management tendency to acquire companies from time to time. The company is now large enough that a bad acquisition would not be a deal breaker. But the long history of successful acquisitions tends to mitigate this possibility in the first place.

The Future

This company is well placed to continue the growth and some income strategy.

Black Hills Corporation Map Of Operating Locations (Black Hills Corporation Annual Meeting Presentation)

Black Hills has an impressively diversified portfolio of growth locations in favorably regulated (climate) areas. The company is likely to continue to grow by purchasing more utilities in such areas.

The payout ratio is likely to remain low because this company is expected to finance a fair amount of that growth. In return, a lot of these areas allow for favorable return-on-investment parameters than is the case elsewhere.

The growth history of the company along with the acquisition record now exists for more than a decade. That kind of track record along with the consistent results will command a premium to a lot of utilities.

Even with that favorable regulatory outlook and the conservative environment in a lot of these areas, the utility has been converting coal power plants to natural gas power plants when power generating capacity needs to be replaced or built. There have also been some investments in wind. But it has not come at the extent of reliability (as is the case where I live).

This utility has done a lot of things right while mitigating the prospects of an unfavorable outcome. The premium in the stock price is probably justified as a result. Still a stock like this is best purchased when the utility industry is under some pressure as these stocks are now due to rising interest rates. A decent winter storm would be another time to consider a purchase as the market hates negative comparisons for any reason.

For a lot of buy and hold investors, this company is probably a decent buy and hold stock. Any stock needs periodic review. Any small stock can be volatile. This utility is relatively small despite all the diversification. So the stock can also be considered for purchase during times of unfavorable volatility.

Still, this is one of the better managed utilities in the industry. The value of good management is hard to underestimate. Good management is one of the most valuable assets not on the balance sheet. Good management tends to surprise on the upside. This company may be more of a long-term bargain than some financial ratios would indicate.