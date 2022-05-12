Prepare For Modest Video Game Stock Returns This Year

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The peak of the cycle for video game stocks may have passed. We are currently experiencing a lot of macro-led turbulence and video game stocks are not immune to large drawdowns. This is an opportune time to assess which video game stocks are best equipped to not only survive in the current environment but will prosper as the industry undergoes important changes.

When the stars are aligned

Cast your mind back to March 2020. An unsettling thought no doubt. Financial markets, like society at large, were trying to assess the impact of an unfamiliar, life-threatening virus making its way across the globe. They did what they do best during a highly uncertain event - they sold off their riskier assets, savagely. The S&P 500, an index of the US's most successful 500 companies, reached a nadir of 2,237.40, or -34%, on 23 March 2020. Come August 2020, the losses were forgotten and the bull market resumed like nothing happened.

The US Government and Federal Reserve somewhat repeated their playbook from the 2008 financial crisis. To maintain liquidity in the system a cocktail a loose monetary policy in the form of ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing, government fiscal stimulus, and a backstop as well as a bailout of the financial system, households and corporations was deployed.

These measures to avert a potential economic depression in 2008 had the side effects of ballooning the national debt, fiscal deficits, and assets. The similar policy response in March 2020 added to the side effects from 2008.

Another side effect of the global pandemic, which resulted in many countries experiencing intermittent lockdowns, was the convergence between video games, social media and other stay-at-home entertainment. This change in consumer habit resulted in the video game industry being a handsome beneficiary of the so-called K-shaped economic recovery.

Together with the major console refreshes by Microsoft and Sony in November 2020 and the upward trajectory spending on video game digital downloads, 2021 could have been the peak of this cycle, or at the very least leading up to a possible peak in 2022. After all, this industry sits in the Communications Services sector and shares some of the attributes of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Their cyclical nature means consumers' propensity to spend on discretionary items like video games is weighed to a large extent on how consumers feel about their job prospects, real wages and the state of the economy.

Relative performance

FAANG technology stocks have caught much of the limelight for the last decade, so it is interesting to compare their growth-oriented performance with video game stocks. Yahoo has an index of 29 of the largest names. The list excludes "the big three" game studios, namely Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Sony (SONY) and Microsoft (MSFT). Notably gaming revenue accounts for 31%, 29% and 10% respectively of these three companies' total annual revenue. Even if Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) goes through it will still be around only 15% of the company's annual revenue. Therefore, it is reasonable to focus on "game-orientated" stocks instead when assessing the broader financial health of the industry.

By analyzing financial data up to 31 March 2022 from Seeking Alpha (download the Excel spreadsheet here. Note, there are some data gaps) the first thing to observe is how investors rewarded stay-at-home stocks beyond the likes of Zoom and Peloton.

The game-orientated stocks, with an average market cap of $16.3 billion, have recorded an average three-year total return of 133%, outperforming 112% returns for the FAANGs and 111% returns for the big three. The one year and year-to-date performance, in step with easing of lockdowns, is all red except the FAANGs, up 10% year on year. This slowing growth seems to suggest that many of these stocks are getting ahead of themselves and is reflected by changing price earnings. The trailing 12-month P/E of 41.91 for the game-orientated stocks eclipsed both the FAANGs and big three, but the forward P/E is lower at 31.68, whereas the FAANGs and the big three have increased their price earning outlooks to 34.90 and 32.49 respectively. This reflects, in part, segments of the broader market being subject to multiple compression and perhaps confidence by investors in the pricing power of powerful brands in a sticky inflationary environment.

Looking at a couple of other metrics the game-orientated stocks have recorded superior performance on revenue (but behind the big three on forward revenue), profit margins and debt to equity, but are much weaker on net income and free cash flow margins. Although a mixed picture, in sum nimbler video game stocks have been a leverage play on growth, disruptive technology.

Top guns

Video game publisher filings for 2021 examined by us, SJN Insights, has revealed some gems. The standout performer in terms of generating software revenue globally is Sony PlayStation followed by Activision Blizzard. The small publishers like Sega (OTCPK:SGAMY), Embracer Group (OTCPK:THQQF) and Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEF) have recorded the fastest operating income growth.

2021 worldwide software revenue among the 11 tracked publishers in the chart below reached $51.9 billion, an increase of 3.5% on 2020. PlayStation and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) generated just over 40% of tracked revenue (Microsoft does not give a breakout of Xbox figures).

Video game software revenue worldwide (SJN Insights)

Note: Spending includes physical full games, digital full game, DLC, microtransactions, license royalties, mobile and other operational revenue associated with software. Revenue includes first and third-party games.

During 2021 the Embracer Group acquired studios Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The 2021 revenue cycle includes its acquisitions of Saber and Deca Games in 2020. Half of the 2021 revenue is derived from the four acquisitions that occurred between 2020 and 2021 and accounted for 82% of revenue growth.

Capcom revenue increased as demand for its catalogue games such as "Monster Hunter" complimented a successful launch of "Resident Evil Village." Among the top selling video games of 2021 (combined retail & network unit sales among seven leading territories) the game ranked 19.

Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts (EA) saw growth primarily from mobile and live services business categories respectively.

Video game software operating income worldwide (SJN Insights)

Note: Ubisoft is not showing a percentage change to its fiscal 2020 results because it posted an operating loss of $54 million, compared to a profit of $263 million in its fiscal 2021.

2021 worldwide net income among 11 tracked publishers reached $17.5 billion, an increase of just 0.6% on 2020. PlayStation and Nintendo generated just over half of tracked net income.

Video game software operating margin worldwide (SJN Insights)

Note: Due to limitation of financial report data, Ubisoft's operating margin cannot be calculated.

Video game software digitalization worldwide (SJN Insights)

Note: ^Digital income includes mobile and DLC as well as digital full games. *Capcom is based on units sold and not on value. PlayStation and Nintendo include sales from third-party publishers from their respective digital stores.

A big fish

As demonstrated above Activision Blizzard is a leading player in the industry and has captured the limelight in the last few months with its proposed acquisition by Microsoft. It therefore makes a primary candidate for a video game stock shortlist. With its industry-leading performance on gross profit margins, total liabilities to assets and one- year forward earnings yield, it is interesting that some analysts think that after the acquisition period has concluded favourably or not, it will be good for the company's share price (and maybe for the acquirer Microsoft) regardless because the underlying business is strong.

A superbrand

The second stock worth considering is Nintendo. Unlike Sony and Microsoft which are in direct competition with each other when it comes to first-party games and consoles, Nintendo is somewhat on a different playing field. Nintendo's first-party games gravitate towards families and a sense of innocent fun that has become their trademark of excellence. As a result, they have managed to accumulate a loyal following for their handheld consoles. More than 100 million gamers now own the Switch and a few million upgraded to the more recent OLED version. However, the recent drip-drip release of new first party titles for the Switch, and a lack of big hitters, since "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," contributed to a poor stock performance in 2021 (-28%) In Nintendo's fiscal 2022 the company announced a decline of -6% in revenue and net profits of -17%. The forward P/E of 17 looks relatively attractive given the large installed base will be in place to acquire upcoming franchises like "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," "Kirby and the Forgotten Land," "Splatoon 3" and the new "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" game expected in 2023. With many video game companies tapping into licensing to develop new avenues of revenue growth, such as Sega with Sonic The Hedgehog movies, Nintendo's extremely strong brand will be used to generate additional revenues from the forthcoming Mario movie expected next year, the Super Nintendo World theme parks in the US expected by 2025, and from retail merchandise.

Stars in all directions

The last pick is Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), the owner of the highly lucrative "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. When "Grand Theft Auto V" released back in November 2013 it entered the history books as being the most successful media release in history, reaching a billion dollars in sales within days. "GTA V" is the only game to experience strong successive sales for three generations of consoles and even to this day the game is an evergreen title that repeatedly charts in the top 10, both in the US and in Europe. Even when the game went free as part of the weekly giveaway in the Epic Game Store or featured as a free game in the Microsoft Game Pass subscription service, these did not dampen sales. The only title comparable is "Minecraft." Take-Two have confirmed Rockstar is currently working on "Grand Theft Auto 6". In addition to "Grand Theft Auto", Take-Two also has a diversity of strength in genres like sports thanks to "NBA 2K" and esports as well as mobile games due to its acquisition of Zynga, whose free-to-play games might outperform in an inflationary economic environment.

Risk and ratings

One thing to note is that all three companies have some exposure China's regulatory clampdown of video games. Because they need Chinese partners like Tencent to do business the exposure, however, will be limited or at least shared. Furthermore, net bookings from China is low for both Activision Blizzard and Take-Two, but the huge popularity of "Call of Duty: Mobile" makes Activision a little riskier.

Using Seeking Alpha's quant model of over 100 metrics for benchmarking stock performance, it provides a useful sanity check for picking a stock shortlist.

Activision Blizzard achieves a "hold" rating according to the model. Its excellent profitability and momentum grades are dragged down by its valuation and growth grades. Both Nintendo and Take-Two also achieve a hold rating with close factor grades to Activision Blizzard. What differentiates them is what Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street sell-side analysts (collated by Seeking Alpha) think of their respective ratings. Nintendo is a strong buy according to Wall Street and a buy say our fellow Seeking Alpha authors. In contrast, both groups think Activision Blizzard is a buy, but only Wall Street thinks Take-Two is, with Seeking Alpha authors giving it a hold rating.

Overall, taking all these things into account it is fair to say these are solid picks for a shortlist. That is because what the three picks have in common is they are strong businesses and have wonderful brand recognition of their franchises that are well placed to withstand economic headwinds. Whether there will be better entry price points for each stock will be influenced by broader macro conditions.

The macro shadow

Fundamental stock analysis tends to carry less weight in macro-dominated environments like now. Ranging from geopolitical risks, numerous economic headwinds, the possible tail end of the business cycle, to central bank uncertainty, this year is likely to have an extra dose of market volatility.

The expectation of rising interest rates has hit high growth technology stocks this year. This is because investors in these stocks focus on growth and borrowing to expand a business quickly while forgiving a lack of free cash flows and dividend payments. Consequently, these stocks are sensitive to rising rates and make bonds more attractive, even the longest dated bonds as they at least pay an income. Therefore, finding and holding stocks with pricing power and healthy near-term cash flows is wise for those currently investing in the stock market. Apple is the kind of company well placed for this environment.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence a "1% change in gas prices influences annual US consumer spending on fuel by about $1.1 billion." Even with this sensitivity energy only accounts for 3.4% of US expenditure, compared to 11.9% for food, which has its own supply concerns. Little wonder consumer sentiment has "plunged to a level typically only reached during recessions." This tells a story of the impact of inflation on household disposable income.

A silver lining

The labor market tells a different story with the household outlook looking healthy and business activity remaining strong, if easing. Although recession risks are rising, especially in 2023, amid slowing global trade, it is not a foregone conclusion a US recession will happen because "the employment market is still normalizing after COVID disruption," according to Goldman Sachs. A modest economic slowdown might be the outcome instead of a recession, at least this year. And this GDP slowdown is why Goldman has revised down its forecast for S&P earnings growth this year. The other thing to consider in relation to investing is how long and deep would a recession be before the economic cycle begins again.

Research by Bank of America shows fund managers are raising higher levels of cash and are committing high allocations to commodities due to concerns about global growth. That cash will go somewhere eventually especially if inflation is indeed persistent. Moreover, if the commodity trade unwinds a rotation to technology, including video game stocks, will soon come.

A positive scenario for tech stocks

Another scenario could play out that also benefits technology-related stocks. Instead of the late business cycle causing a mild recession over the next year, the economy may move from inflation to stagflation to deflation over the decade. Indeed, the economy may not be strong enough to cope with high interest rates to temper inflation, fueled by a commodity supercycle. However, just like Japan has experienced, longer term deflationary pressures may set in. Adverse demographic trends, large public debts, (fractured) globalization and technological advancements play into the hands of disruptive technology stocks.

Paradoxically, investors looking for long-term opportunities may be best served by high-octane, innovation-chasing stocks rather than predictable, dividend-pleasing ones.

The weighing machine

"In the short-run, the stock market is a voting machine. Yet, in the long-run, it is a weighing machine," according to legendary investor Warren Buffett. The fickle emotions of stock market participants should eventually give way to a company's intrinsic value.

The voting machine has been in earnest of late. As the last few quarterly earning seasons have shown, the market will savagely sell off stocks with any evidence of stagnation, be it Meta, Shopify, Roblox or Netflix.

The Communications Services sector, which includes video game stocks, has recorded the second largest sector drawdowns from the 52-week highs. Chip shortages, game release delays, and an emphasis on updating older games paints a weak supply side picture in 2022. On the demand side, the peak of lockdown activities has passed, and inflationary pressures have encouraged consumers to find ways to cut discretionary spending. This explains a recent pattern of weakening sales. Moreover, China's regulatory clampdown on gaming and certain business practices has created a more volatile environment for investors.

With regards to the weighing machine, it is a respectable and conventional view that stocks revert to the mean. Value stocks have had a torrid decade and there is no iron law that says their time must come soon. Web 1.0 may have represented a period whose time was not ready: it ended in the dotcom crash. Fast forward past today's web 2.0 and towards web 3.0, a more decentralized web built on blockchain technology is being built. It epitomizes what some are calling the exponential age. The video game industry is shaping up nicely to be part of this new era thanks to the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming.

Reshaping the supply side

The current chip shortage episode is a good example of a crisis not going to waste. Evercore ISI analyst, C.J. Muse, puts it as such:

"On a secular basis, the semiconductor story is robust, with COVID accelerating the digitization of nearly every industry vertical. Sprinkle in product cycles including AI/ML, data center/networking infrastructure, the Metaverse, 5G, continued broad-based recovery across automotive/industrial, and there is much to like in Semi Land with a clear vision for silicon intensity rising as a % of GDP."

Keep an eye on demand-side changes

So, the supply side is being reshaped, but also on the demand side of video games, there are important social changes happening. Playing video games is not seen as merely a frivolous activity like it used to be. It is increasingly a part of our lives that is important to modern living, like access to the internet.

The video game market has also changed somewhat since 2008. For many publishers the bulk of revenue comes from microtransactions and DLC (downloadable content), which can favor customers with tighter budgets. Both Activision Blizzard and Take-Two have mastered the "games as a service" model with "Call of Duty Warzone" and "Grand Theft Auto Online" respectively. Recently Nintendo, our other stock shortlist name, is taking a leaf from their books. The release of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pack" which offers 32 new kart tracks as a DLC package would have been uncommon from Nintendo just five years ago. Today digital sales account for over 40% of Nintendo software sales, a remarkable achievement given how little space the Switch comes with its in-built 32Gb memory (64Gb with the OLED version).

Build a shortlist fit for long-term tailwinds

Undoubtedly there will be market volatility in this fast-moving space and valuing these technological changes is tough. What makes the decision to invest or not in the video game industry a little easier is policy. The opening section of this article is a reminder that investors should not underestimate the "Fed put" to backstop the stock market and for further government fiscal stimulus to shore up aggregate demand in the economy.

Markets tend to climb a wall of worry. This year seems an apt one as any. The probability leans towards video game stocks to perform modestly this year. That speaks towards a narrative of reversion to the mean, given the heady last few years. But it would a mistake for investors to discount the long-term tailwinds for the industry. Therefore, doing due diligence by building a shortlist, having limit orders ready, and being patient is a prudent strategy to have.