Investment Thesis

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) remained the king of the semiconductor jungle for now, given that it still dominates the overall x86 CPU market at 72.3%, according to Mercury Research. However, given its lackluster stock price appreciation of only 20% in the past five years and a 5Y Stock Price Return of 37.1%, we reckon that there are better opportunities out there, such as Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), which had 5Y Stock Price Returns of 426.4% and 680%, respectively.

INTC 5Y Share Prices

Seeking Alpha

However, given INTC's eventual foray into the foundry industry by FY2024, there is a good potential for an upwards rerating similar to its peers, such as, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), with a market cap of $453B. Nonetheless, we also have to note that INTC's transition to a successful foundry company will not be smooth, despite its recent acquisition of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM). As a result, we expect the stock's performance to continue its sideways actions for the next few quarters, before the market is convinced of its execution and potential.

INTC Reported A Decent FQ1'22 Though It Leaves Much To Be Desired

INTC Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

INTC reported revenues of $18.35B and net income of $8.11B for FQ1'22, representing a YoY decline of -6.7% and an increase of 241%, respectively. Nonetheless, it is also evident that its net income margin had improved drastically, from 17.1% in FQ1'21 to 44.2% in FQ1'22.

INTC Revenue By Segment

S&P Capital IQ

In FQ1'22, INTC's Client Computing Group (CCG) reported a massive YoY decline of -13.3%, pointing to its softening grip on the PC market. Given that the CCG segment accounts for the company's largest revenue source at 50.6%, it is a cause for concern indeed. Though INTC still holds the lion's share for now at 81.7% for the Desktop PC market in FQ1'22, its dominance has been challenged by AMD, which has been slowly eating away at its market share over time. It is no wonder that INTC's shares have fallen post-earnings call on 28 April 2022, given its potentially weaker performance in the PC market for the rest of FY2022, due to pulled forward sales from the personal and corporate PC markets in the past two years.

However, these losses were assuaged since INTC reported 22% YoY growth in its Datacenter and AI Group (DCAI) to $6.03B of sales. In addition, other segments such as Network and Edge (NEX) also grew by 22.7% YoY, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) by 280%, and Accelerated Computing System and Graphics (AXG) by 22.2%. However, given that INTC continues to lose market share to AMD over time in the Notebook, Mobile, and Server markets, it is easy to see why the former's stock has remained in the slump for a while.

INTC Capex and Property Plant & Equipment

S&P Capital IQ

From the chart above, we can see that INTC has been increasing its Capex and PPE expenses over time, with ramped up spending in the past year. It is evident that the company is aggressively pursuing its foundry ambition, with over $20B of the initial investment in its US production plants and €33B in the EU, with a potential total investment of $100B for the US and €80B for the EU moving forward. For FY2022, INTC also guided Capex expenses of $27B, representing a 33% increase YoY, mainly attributed to its foundry ramp up, though currently hindered by reduced supply for manufacturing equipment.

INTC FCF, FCF Margins, and Cash & Equivalents

S&P Capital IQ

As a result, it is evident why INTC's FCF and FCF margins fell drastically recently, from $20.93B and 26.9% in FY2020 to $9.8B and 12.6% in the last twelve months (LTM). However, since it is a result of aggressive reinvestment into its business, we are not overly concerned, given that INTC still maintains healthy cash and equivalents of $6.22B in the LTM.

INTC Projected That The Semiconductor Industry Will Continue To Suffer Until 2024

INTC Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

INTC is expected to report revenue growth at a CAGR of 5.26% over the next two years. Consensus estimates that the company will report revenues of $75.54B and net income of $14.57B for FY2022, representing a YoY decline of -4% and -26.6%. It is evident that we are still seeing some impacts from the impending recession, global supply chain issues, China's Zero COVID Policy, and the ongoing Ukraine war. In the case of INTC, its revenue will also be gated by its inability to ramp up production capacity to meet elevated global demand, due to a lack of critical manufacturing equipment.

Nonetheless, INTC still maintains its FY2022 revenue guidance of $76B against consensus estimates of $75.64B, while also guiding an FQ2'22 revenue of $18B. While this isn't great news, the reaffirmation of its outlook should calm investors' fears. In addition, assuming a successful foundry business moving forward, we may expect an upwards re-rating of its revenues from FY2024 onwards. However, we remain skeptical, given TSM's long-term expertise and excellent command of the semiconductor's complicated supply chain. Only time will tell. Pat Gelsinger, the Intel CEO, said:

With a $1 trillion market opportunity ahead of us, we remain laser focused on our IDM 2.0 strategy. We executed well against that strategy in Q1, delivering key product and technology milestones and announcing plans to expand our manufacturing capacity in both the US and Europe to meet the continued demand for semiconductors and drive a more balanced, resilient global supply chain. (Seeking Alpha)

So, Is INTC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

INTC 3Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

INTC is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 2.26x and NTM P/E of 12.35x, lower than its 3Y mean of 3.33x and 12.55x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $42.83 on 11 May 2022, at all-time lows and down 26% from 52 weeks high of $58.42. In contrast, NVIDIA and AMD are trading at NTM P/E of 29.46x and 20.22x, which framed INTC as cheaply priced in comparison. However, despite the apparent undervaluation, the stock had shown volatility in the past five years with an evident sideways trading trend.

NVDA & AMD 3Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

Despite its market leadership, we are also uncertain of what the future holds for INTC, given its eroding market share in the overall x86 CPU. By Q1'22, INTC reported a market share of 72.3%, while its competitor, AMD, had achieved 27.7%, representing a gain of 13.8 percentage points in the past three years for the latter.

Despite INTC's ambitious foray into the foundry market, the future also seems rather uncertain, given that many experts had warned of a potential overproduction of semiconductor chips by 2025. As a result, the company's entrance into the foundry business by the end of 2024 could have been relatively late. Nonetheless, we do not have a crystal ball to predict the future, so there is also a strong possibility that the world needs more chips by then, given that the global semiconductor market is expected to grow from $452.25B in 2021 to $893.1B in 2029, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

As a result, interested investors may take this chance to load up on INTC, given that its stock price is already near the bottom. The stock remains a decent buy, given its potential success as a foundry, growing net income profitability, and robust FCF. Nonetheless, we still prefer to take a back seat for now, given its hazy future.

Therefore, we rate INTC stock as a Hold for now.