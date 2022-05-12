Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis: Continental (NYSE:CLR) will continue to enjoy stellar financial results on the back of high oil & gas prices. As far as the production growth trajectory, it will now slow dramatically, even as one might expect the opposite to happen, given the high oil & gas price environment, which is not showing any signs of letting up. Longer-term prospects for Continental's financial results may be negatively impacted as it runs out of prime acreage locations to drill. Production may also be impacted by lower-quality wells that will produce less, while Continental will probably opt to slow down its drilling plans in order to preserve its remaining viable acreage for longer. Continental stock may perform well on the back of solid results in the shorter term, which will help it to shore up its financial situation. There may be some significant headwinds in the longer term, as its total production will likely follow the trend we see in Continental's Bakken acreage, while the prospects of oil & gas prices rising much beyond current levels are hampered by demand destruction.

Continental reports a very solid quarter, which might set the tone for the rest of the year.

For the first quarter of this year, Continental reported a net income of $598 million, on revenues of $1.82 billion. For the quarter, it recorded a loss on derivatives of $476 million. Revenue would have come in at almost $2.3 billion if it were not for the derivatives issue that is affecting much of the shale industry. Long-term debt declined from $6.83 billion in the first quarter of 2021, to $6.56 billion in the latest quarter. It is not a dramatic decline in debt by any means, but it is a trend that we will likely see accelerate in the coming quarters as financial results will continue to impress on the back of high oil & gas prices. This is particularly important now, given that interest rates are on the rise, which can add substantially to the financial pressures that companies may feel as they refinance at higher interest rates. Retiring debt instead of refinancing is an important aspect of securing a company's future, especially in the shale industry.

Production rises dramatically compared with the same period from last year, but it is mostly recovering from the slump in production caused by COVID.

Continental reported a year-over-year increase in total oil & gas production of 22% in the first quarter of the year. It is a pace of production growth that is reminiscent of the production boom we saw for the better part of the last decade.

Continental oil & gas production (Continental)

As we can see, production in the first quarter of 2022 was only marginally higher than it was in the first quarter of 2020, just before Continental's production declined in response to the COVID crisis.

I opted to show Continental's Bakken production separately because it is at the root of the challenge that it is facing. The field used to provide the bulk of Continental's production. It turned out that only a small fraction of the field's territory is economically viable. Continental's acreage in the field turned out to be no different.

Continental's Bakken oil production trajectory has been more or less a reflection of where production is heading for the wider industry within the field.

Bakken oil production (EIA)

The Bakken core area mostly found within four counties in North Dakota has been intensely drilled by the shale industry over the past decade, given that the core area delineation was understood earlier in the Bakken than it was in most other shale fields.

Continental's own Bakken play is starting to show signs of winding down and slowly fading as its main play in the shale patch.

Continental acreage map (Continental)

As we can see, even though its Bakken acreage makes up about 45% of its total acreage, only 30% of its drilling activity is still focused on the Bakken area. 46% of its production currently comes from the Bakken area. At some point, its Bakken production proportion of the total will more or less reflect the drilling activity in the field, relative to the rest of its plays. In other words, it may see a certain degree of production growth from its other plays, while the Bakken production levels will probably continue on a declining path.

One aspect of Continental's drilling and production dynamic that we need to understand in detail is the fact that this shift signals an overall decline in acreage quality that Continental needs to contend with. The leftover acreage it is still drilling in the Bakken will be of lower quality than what Continental drilled in the past. The average quality of the acreage in the other shale plays that Continental amassed is also likely to have a lower average quality. There may be some minor pockets of very high-quality acreage, which no doubt is being drilled first. Much of the rest of the non-Bakken acreage is probably only marginally better than Continental's second-tier acreage in the Bakken.

Investment implications:

With oil & gas prices continuing to float near the edge of where we consider it to be at a point where it can inflict demand destruction on the global economy, Continental is set to continue reaping the rewards of higher prices for its products. With the global commodities market set to remain tight for the foreseeable future, solid quarterly reports could potentially continue for some years. Continental will likely use these favorable market conditions to further improve its debt situation. Perhaps it might look to further consolidate its acreage position as well, with some of the last companies that still have some limited prime acreage, who are otherwise in deep financial trouble, looking to sell their best assets in order to dig themselves out of their financial holes. Any such opportunities, if they still exist, will come at a steep price. In conclusion, Continental's financial health outlook looks improved on the back of the debt situation, which not long ago looked critical, set to drastically improve. On the other hand, the acreage quality situation can only get worse from here, which will continue to cut into profitability.

It remains to be seen whether Continental's expected decline in production at its Bakken field will overwhelm any gains in production that Continental will likely see from its other plays. At best, the net result will be a slight but steady increase in overall production volumes in the next few years. Those few who might still hope to see a return to the shale boom days, stimulated by higher oil & gas prices will be left sorely disappointed. Especially within the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic war with Russia, shale production has become a highly politicized topic, with deeply flawed suggestions that if only government would get out of the way of industry, it would fill the void left in the EU by the loss of Russian oil & gas. This seems to affect the general perception in regards to the overall state of the industry.

Continental, as well as much of the shale industry, have been faced with the problem of dwindling prime drilling locations for some years, with the situation becoming progressively more acute as time passes. In conclusion, Continental's fortunes resemble a tug of war between a negative trend, namely dwindling acreage quality on one hand, and higher oil & gas prices on the other. In the shorter term, the higher oil & gas prices are set to win in terms of affecting Continental's stock performance. For the medium to longer-term geology will win. This makes continental's stock price outlook positive in the short term, and slightly negative in the medium term. It is unclear whether it is just slightly negative for the longer term, or severely negative. It is unlikely to be positive.