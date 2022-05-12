Non-OPEC January Oil Production Rises

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

Below are a number of crude oil plus condensate (C + C ) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIA’s International Energy Statistics and updated to January 2022. This is the latest and most detailed world oil production information available. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO, and country-specific sites such as Russia, Brazil, Norway, and China is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries and the world.

For comparison, December Non-OPEC chart posted in previous report. No Russian oil sanctions

Updated January Non-OPEC chart with impact of projected Russian oil sanctions.

Since the last report, the sanctions on Russian oil production have shown up in the Russian April production chart. (See Russia chart below). The EIA has taken that information into account in their May STEO report. The previous December Non-OPEC chart (first chart) has been retained to better illustrate the change.

January Non-OPEC production increased by 198 kb/d to 49,632 kb/d. Of the 198 kb/d increase, the biggest increases came from the China 307 kb/d and Brazil 194 kb/d. Offsetting the increases were decreases from the U.S. 216 kb/d and Norway 114 kb/d. Note January’s output was 4 kb/d higher than the original December output of 49,628 kb/d, revised down to 49,434 kb/d in the current January report.

The January 2022 output of 49,632 kb/d is 2,568 kb/d lower than the March pre-covid rate of 52,200 kb/d.

Using data from the May 2022 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC oil output was made for the time period February 2022 to December 2023. (Red graph). Output is expected to reach 50,497 kb/d in December 2023, which is 587 kb/d lower than shown in the December report. Comparing December 2022 output from the December report (first chart) with the current January report, the current STEO is showing a production drop of 1,216 kb/d.

Note the production drop of 803 kb/d in April in the projected red graph associated with the drop in Russian production.

Above are listed the world’s 11th largest Non-OPEC producers. The original criteria for inclusion in the table was that all of the countries produced more than 1,000 kb/d. The UK has been below 1,000 kb/d since January 2021.

In January 2022, these 11 countries produced 84.9% of the Non-OPEC oil. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production increased by 932 kb/d while on a MoM basis production, it increased by 198 kb/d to 49,632 kb/d. World YoY January output increased by 3,637 kb/d.

Production By Country

The EIA reported Brazil’s January production increased by 194 kb/d to 3,032 kb/d. Brazil’s National Petroleum Association reported that March’s output increased to 2,981 kb/d after February’s decline. (Red Markers).

Brazil continues to experience difficulties in increasing its yearly output. However, according to the IEA, production in 2022 is expected to increase in 2022. “The main growth in 2022 will be driven by the continued ramp-up of the Sepia field which came online in August 2021, along with two start-ups of Mero 1 and Peregrino Phase 2. The Mero-1 (FPSO Guanabara) was planned for processing capacity of 180,000 b/d of oil and 12 MMcm/d of gas.”

According to the EIA, Canada’s January output fell by 92 kb/d to 4,361 kb/d.

Rail shipments of crude oil to the US continue to slow. February shipments were 7.7 kb/d lower at 124.8 kb/d than January’s 132.5 kb/d.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Canada’s biggest oil producer, reported Q1 earnings. Below are some interesting operating cost numbers to compare with LTO.

Thermal in situ operating costs averaged $14.35/bbl (US$11.34/bbl) in Q1/22, an increase of 26% over Q1/21 levels. The increase in operating costs was primarily due to higher energy costs.

Operating costs in the Company’s primary heavy crude oil operations averaged $22.00/bbl (US$17.38/bbl) in Q1/22, an increase of 16% compared to Q1/21 levels, primarily due to higher energy-related costs.

The Company’s world-class Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets continue to deliver safe and reliable production. Operating costs remain top tier, averaging $24.60/bbl (US$19.43/bbl) of SCO in Q1/22, an increase of 24% over Q1/21 levels, primarily as a result of lower production volumes at Scotford, together with higher energy costs, turnaround, and maintenance-related costs.

Line 5 is under another new threat. According to this source, Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline faces a second shutdown risk in the Great Lakes area after an Indigenous band asks U.S. court for injunction.

The Line 5 energy pipeline is facing another threat of shutdown: A Wisconsin Indigenous band has asked a U.S. court for a quick judgment on an application to evict the pipeline from its land.

The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa, which filed its application earlier this year, is asking a U.S. federal court for a permanent injunction that would require owner Enbridge Inc. (ENB) to “cease operation of the pipeline and to safely decommission and remove it.”

This latest risk to Line 5 is on top of an effort by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to cease the pipeline’s operations over fear of an oil spill in the Great Lakes. The Canadian government is trying to quash that attempt via negotiations with the United States.”

He noted that the Wisconsin band granted permission via a signed agreement 1992 for Enbridge to operate on the reservation until 2043.

Hi, my name is Canada. I’m an oil superpower

That was the headline editorial in one of Canada’s national papers on Monday, May 9.

“Exports of all goods in March reached a new monthly record of $63.6-billion, Statistics Canada reported, surpassing the previous high of $58.7-billion, set in February.

The surge is powered by oil. Energy now accounts for more than a quarter of Canada’s exports, a level last hit in 2014, when crude prices were also on a tear. Back then, Stephen Harper was a vocal booster of the oil industry, and not much interested in talking about climate change. Today, Justin Trudeau is the opposite. Yet for all the Liberal government work to try to cut Canada’s carbon emissions, the economy remains as dependent as ever on pumping oil.“

The article notes the conundrum Canada faces, increasing oil production while meeting ever-increasing climate change goals. “If and when the rest of the world starts aggressively pursuing policies to lower demand for oil, then prices for and production of Canadian oil will inevitably fall. Until then, Canada should have no qualms about allowing our industry to prosper and grow, with one major condition: That it heavily curtail its own emissions.“

The EIA reported China’s output increased by 307 kb/d to 4,185 kb/d in January. China reported that its output dropped in February but rebounded to 4,170 kb/d in March. (Red markers).

Is this production increase since January 2021 due to the start-up of new fields? China has reported the start of new oil production here and here. In related news, CNOOC revealed in early 2022 that, as part of its strategy for the year, it would increase oil and gas production in the next three years while advocating for and encouraging green energy transition initiatives.

Kazakhstan’s output decreased by 23 kb/d in January to 1,919 kb/d.

Mexico’s production as reported by the EIA for January was unchanged at 1,730 kb/d.

Data from Pemex showed that February’s output climbed to 1,763 kb/d and to 1,777 in March. (Red marker). However, for some unexplained reason, the EIA reduced Mexico’s official January C + C production of 1,783 kb/d by 53 kb/d to 1,730 kb/d. A possible explanation is that Mexico’s definition of condensate may be different than the EIA’s.

The EIA reported that Norway’s January production dropped by 114 kb/d to 1,748 kb/d. The Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported that production in February increased to 1,793 kb/d and then decreased to 1,753 kb/d in March. (Red markers.)

Oman’s January production increased by 18 kb/d to 1,028 kb/d.

January’s output increased by 10 kb/d to 1,317 kb/d.

The EIA reported that Russian output decreased by 99 kb/d in January to 10,598 kb/d. According to this source, April’s production decreased by 1,010 kb/d to 10,050 kb/d. The blue graph represents the STEO’s forecast for Russian C + C production up to December 2022 due to the imposition of economic sanctions by the U.S. and many other countries.

The Russian C + C forecast was made by comparing the ratio of the STEO’s all liquids output with the Russian Ministry C + C output over the period October 2021 to April 2022. Russian C + C production was close to 97.6% of the STEO all liquids data. That percentage was used to generate the Blue graph.

UK’s production increased by 27 kb/d in January to 829 kb/d. The chart indicates that UK oil production has entered a steep decline phase starting in February 2019.

U.S. February production decreased by 50 kb/d to 11,312 kb/d. Relative to the November 2021 production of 11,769 kb/d, it has dropped by 457 kb/d. The main declining states in February were Texas 27 kb/d and ND 23 kb/d. The major decliner that made overall US output drop was the GOM which dropped by 93 kb/d.

In the On-shore lower 48, February’s output increased by 43 kb/d to 9,247 kb/d.

From the beginning of May 2021 to the end of April 2022, the US has been adding horizontal oil rigs at an average rate of close to 3.7 rigs/wk. However, in the Permian and Texas, the addition of rigs has accelerated. This implies the rig count in the other states and basins is slowing.

For the week ending May 6, 1 horizontal oil rig was added in the U.S. for a total of 511. Permian rigs were unchanged at 318 and in Texas, the rig count dropped by 1.

For the past few months, the growth in frac spreads has not been keeping up with the growth in rigs. However, for the week ending May 6, 5 frac spreads were added. Could this be the beginning of a summer push?

Note that these 278 frac spreads include both gas and oil spreads, whereas the rigs information is strictly oil rigs.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. Their combined January production was 3,216 kb/d, down by 62 kb/d from December’s 3,278 kb/d.

The overall output from the above five countries has been in a slow decline since 2015. The drop in May 2020 from 3,500 kb/d to 3,300 kb/d was primarily from Azerbaijan, 125 kb/d, which is a member of OPEC + and Colombia.

World Oil Production

For comparison, December World oil chart posted in previous report. No Russian oil sanctions

Updated January World oil chart with impact of projected Russian oil sanctions.

Since the last report, the sanctions on Russian oil production have shown up in the Russian production chart above. That information was incorporated into the current May STEO report. The previous December World chart (first chart) has been retained to better illustrate the change between the two reports.

January’s world oil production increased by 137 kb/d to 79,659 kb/d according to the EIA (Green graph).

This chart also projects world C + C production out to December 2023. It uses the May 2022 STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. (Red markers).

It projects that world crude production in December 2023 will be 81,981 kb/d, 1,138 kb/d lower than projected in the April report. It is also 1037 kb/d lower than the January pre-covid rate of 83,018 kb/d and 2,524 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak.

Comparing the near-term July 2022 production between the two charts, the updated May chart shows a drop of 876 kb/d over the chart posted last month.

Could the plateauing shown in the latter half of 2023 be an early confirmation that peak oil occurred in November 2018 at 84,505 kb/d?

