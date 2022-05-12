Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 5.

In this article we provide an update for Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) - a BDC currently trading at a 10.8% total dividend yield. CGBD had a good Q1 with a rise in both income and its NAV despite a challenging market environment of widening credit spreads, fewer exit opportunities (and associated prepayment fees) and a temporary drag on income due to the rise in short-term rates. CGBD continues to perform in line or better than the broader BDC sector in the post-COVID period while trading at a very attractive valuation. CGBD remains a "Buy" rated holding in our High Income Portfolio.

Q1 Update

Total investment income rose 8% QoQ to the highest level in the recent while. GAAP net income rose 15% while adjusted net income (which includes the impact of the preferred dividend) rose 17.5%.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

All of the net income gain over Q4 was due to the exit of the non-accrual SolAero position which kicked in the previously accrued income as well as a sale above the Q4 mark.

The company left the Q2 dividend unchanged at a $0.32 regular and $0.08 supplemental. It previously raised the supplemental from $0.07 in Q1. The CEO flagged that there may be potential upside in the dividend through the rest of the year. This could be a nod to the likely rise in income due to higher short-term rates so it's not a surprise.

GAAP and adjusted NII rose each of the previous three quarters as the following chart shows.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Total dividend coverage from adjusted NII (yellow bars in the chart below) are now a very high 118% and have been north of 100% each of the preceding 6 quarters. However, if we strip out non-recurring Q1 income from SolAero, coverage moves back to 100%. This is a drop from the previous quarters due to the penny rise in the supplemental dividend (green bars in the chart above). This drop is not a big concern since higher short-term rates should allow net income to move significantly higher by Q3 which is discussed in the section below.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Book value rose by more than 1%. The gain was due to 3 factors: 1) a significant over-earning of the total dividend by 18% ($0.47 adjusted NII vs $0.40 total Q1 dividend), 2) a gain from the SolAero sale above and 3) a small contribution from continuing share buybacks. These factors offset the headwind of unrealized losses from higher credit spreads over the quarter.

Weighted-average quality in the portfolio remained the same and on the stronger side of the last 6 quarters (the lower the number the better the internal portfolio quality rating).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Non-accruals stepped lower as well to 3.7% on a fair-value basis. However, it still remains well above the 1.5% sector average. The company exited SolAero, one of the four non-accrual positions, generating a value of $9m above its Q4 mark. Management has also guided that the outlook is improving for the remaining three names which could very well result in their moving back to accrual.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK income increased to 7.8% from 5.6% and is above the 5.1% sector average level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Income Profile

We expect Q2 income to move lower from the very strong Q1 level. First, as highlighted above, all of the upside from Q4 income was non-recurring. And two, the income of the company is currently in, what we call, the income valley due to the rise of Libor up to a level where it has started to pay more on its borrowings but has not yet benefited as much on the asset side. This should cause a drop in income of around 1-2%, all else equal. Management have, more or less, confirmed this on the call though they were not specific on the numbers.

However, Q3 numbers should look much stronger. The chart below shows how net income should move based on a rise in Libor of 1% and 2%. These rises are relative to their end-Q1 figures when Libor was around 1%. Libor is currently around 1.36% so a third of the move to 2% has already been made. Libor is expected to move to around 2% by August which suggests that Q3 income could rise by a further 5-7%, all else equal, from its Q1-end level.

The way management chose to phrase it is to say the following:

In the back half of 2022, we begin to see a net positive impact and again for every 33 basis points of additional increase in LIBOR we'll experience a $0.01 increase in NII each quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Net new investments were positive by 1.3%, partially offsetting the 2% drop in Q4. Nearly all were in first-lien loans which will add to the overall income level.

The company's net leverage fell to 0.98x (red bars below). CGBD targets net leverage of 1.0x-1.4x and it finished the quarter below the lower end of its target range. This suggests that it has some dry powder it can put to work assuming asset prices don't collapse (which would have the effect of raising leverage).

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The weighted-average yield on debt at fair-value ticked up marginally. CGBD has avoided the common pattern of falling portfolio yield that a number of other companies have faced. This could be due to its lower pace of investment or more conservative marks.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Management expect a likely income uptick from non-accruals coming back to accrual although they left the timing uncertain in the comment below.

We also expect the positive earnings impact this year from further improvement in our current non-accrual loans.

Performance Profile

The company has performed very well over the last couple of years in total NAV return terms.

So far in Q1, CGBD has put up the strongest total NAV returns.

Systematic Income

In the chart below the blue bars below show the percentile rank of its quarterly total NAV return (i.e. 50% = median, ~100% = best in sector). The red line is the trailing twelve-month average and has tended to be around 50% or higher.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

However, it's important to remember that investors don't hold the stock at the NAV. Rather, the discount or premium magnifies or reduces the total NAV return when it is translated to the return on investor capital. If we take this into account we see that CGBD has outperformed the sector nearly every quarter in the post-COVID period. This is a testament to the combination of its steep discount, strong total NAV return and decent portfolio quality.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Valuation Profile

CGBD has tended to trade at a valuation that was more in line with the broader sector around 2018 but has seen its valuation drop significantly to the 80-90% range and remain there (left hand chart). On a relative basis the stock has tended to trade around 20% below the average and median sector valuation fairly consistently (right hand chart) in the last couple of years.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

We like to look at valuation in the context of total NAV returns which the chart below shows. We can see that of the BDCs that have delivered returns on the order of 9-12% or so per annum, CGBD trades at the second lowest valuation.

Systematic Income

Takeaways

CGBD put in a strong quarter, managing a rise in net income (flat to Q4 if you strip out non-recurring income) in a difficult market environment and a rise in the NAV. The company also pushed its non-accruals lower with a sale of SolAero above its Q4 mark and has made positive comments on its remaining non-accrual positions. It also retains significant dry powder given its leverage level is below the bottom end of its target range.

We wouldn't be surprised to see significantly higher income towards the end of the year as the rise in short-term rates feeds through the portfolio and, particularly, if the company chooses to put some of its dry powder to use. CGBD continues to have a "Buy" rating in our High Income Portfolio.