Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 13-26, 2022

This article series summarizes upcoming ex-dividend dates for stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least five years.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment.

You will not receive the next dividend payment if you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. You will receive the dividend if you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price Fwd 5-Yr Next Pay (05/12) Yield DGR Payout Date Ex-Div Date: 05/13 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/12) AmerisourceBergen (ABC) 18 $161.30 1.14% 5.0% 0.46 05/31 AGCO (AGCO) 10 $118.54 0.67% 8.6% 0.24 06/15 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 13 $101.96 1.33% 3.3% 0.34 05/31 Allete (ALE) 12 $58.52 4.44% 3.9% 0.65 06/01 American States Water (AWR) 68 $75.79 1.93% 8.9% 0.365 06/01 Church & Dwight (CHD) 26 $97.68 1.07% 7.2% 0.263 06/01 CNA Financial (CNA) 6 $44.00 3.64% 9.0% 0.4 06/02 Cohen & Steers (CNS) 13 $69.87 3.15% 12.4% 0.55 05/26 Cintas (CTAS) 38 $370.94 1.02% 22.0% 0.95 06/15 Duke Realty (DRE) 6 $53.46 2.10% 7.7% 0.28 05/31 Comfort Systems USA (FIX) 10 $81.58 0.64% 12.1% 0.14 05/27 Global Industrial (GIC) 6 $31.67 2.27% 34.5% 0.18 05/23 Jefferies Financial (JEF) 6 $30.55 3.93% 32.0% 0.3 05/27 KLA (KLAC) 13 $311.63 1.35% 13.8% 1.05 06/01 Eli Lilly (LLY) 9 $286.69 1.37% 11.5% 0.98 06/10 MSA Safety (MSA) 51 $119.08 1.48% 5.9% 0.46 06/10 ONE Gas (OGS) 8 $84.59 2.93% 9.9% 0.62 06/01 Pool (POOL) 12 $381.41 0.84% 20.9% 1 05/27 Rockwell Automation (ROK) 13 $199.00 2.25% 8.1% 1.12 06/10 Selective Insurance (SIGI) 9 $75.72 1.48% 11.3% 0.28 06/01 Southern (SO) 21 $73.98 3.57% 3.4% 0.68 06/06 Southwest Gas (SWX) 16 $90.70 2.73% 5.8% 0.62 06/01 Timken (TKR) 9 $57.59 2.08% 2.9% 0.31 06/02 United Parcel Service (UPS) 13 $177.46 3.43% 7.6% 1.52 06/02 Ex-Div Date: 05/16 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 05/13) Amgen (AMGN) 11 $240.64 3.22% 11.7% 1.94 06/08 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 19 $25.89 3.71% 5.4% 0.26 06/17 Carlisle (CSL) 46 $241.81 0.89% 9.7% 0.54 06/01 Dolby Laboratories (DLB) 8 $72.34 1.38% 12.6% 0.25 05/25 Global Water Resources (GWRS) 5 $13.49 2.15% 4.1% 0.025 05/31 Hercules Capital (HTGC) 5 $15.75 8.38% 1.0% 0.33 05/24 Idex (IEX) 13 $182.54 1.18% 9.7% 0.6 05/27 Innospec (IOSP) 9 $98.87 1.27% 11.6% 0.63 05/26 LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 12 $40.33 1.24% 19.1% 0.125 06/02 Lindsay (LNN) 20 $121.54 1.09% 2.8% 0.33 05/31 Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) 13 $114.81 2.54% 12.6% 0.73 05/31 Ex-Div Date: 05/17 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/16) Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 47 $84.36 1.90% 4.4% 0.4 06/08 Aflac (AFL) 40 $56.88 2.81% 10.6% 0.4 06/01 Assured Guaranty (AGO) 11 $55.04 1.82% 11.3% 0.25 06/01 Brunswick (BC) 10 $74.94 1.95% 22.5% 0.365 06/15 Black Hills (BKH) 52 $75.27 3.16% 6.4% 0.595 06/01 Consolidated Edison (ED) 48 $94.28 3.35% 2.9% 0.79 06/15 Equinix (EQIX) 8 $624.17 1.99% 10.1% 3.1 06/15 First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) 12 $36.23 2.43% 13.5% 0.22 06/01 Home Bancshares (HOMB) 12 $20.22 3.26% 10.4% 0.165 06/08 Target (TGT) 55 $213.49 1.69% 7.5% 0.9 06/10 Waste Connections (WCN) 12 $122.67 0.75% 15.0% 0.23 06/01 Ex-Div Date: 05/18 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/17) Chevron (CVX) 35 $163.16 3.48% 4.8% 1.42 06/10 Eversource Energy (ES) 24 $89.29 2.86% 6.2% 0.638 06/30 Griffon (GFF) 11 $23.21 1.55% 9.1% 0.09 06/16 Microsoft (MSFT) 20 $260.55 0.95% 9.5% 0.62 06/09 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 28 $38.89 3.50% 7.1% 0.34 06/02 Walker & Dunlop (WD) 5 $99.21 2.42% N/A 0.6 06/03 Zions Bancorporation (ZION) 10 $53.45 2.84% 37.6% 0.38 05/26 Ex-Div Date: 05/19 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 05/18) Arbor Realty (ABR) 10 $16.60 9.16% 17.3% 0.38 05/31 American Financial (AFG) 17 $142.90 1.57% 12.3% 0.56 05/27 Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) 12 $34.59 3.24% 7.5% 0.28 06/03 BWX Technologies (BWXT) 7 $46.44 1.89% 18.8% 0.22 06/08 Cognex (CGNX) 7 $46.64 0.56% 10.8% 0.065 06/03 Cummins (CMI) 17 $196.18 2.96% 7.1% 1.45 06/02 Evergy (EVRG) 19 $66.96 3.42% 7.6% 0.573 06/20 Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) 8 $36.18 3.65% 9.9% 0.33 06/10 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 11 $14.82 6.07% 4.4% 0.075 05/31 Healthcare Services (HCSG) 19 $16.42 5.18% 2.6% 0.213 06/24 Hershey (HSY) 13 $224.63 1.60% 7.6% 0.901 06/15 Gladstone Land (LAND) 8 $28.34 1.92% 1.5% 0.046 05/31 Microchip Technology (MCHP) 19 $64.56 1.56% 4.8% 0.276 06/03 Moody's (MCO) 13 $282.18 0.99% 11.4% 0.7 06/10 3M (MMM) 64 $146.41 4.07% 5.7% 1.49 06/12 PetMed Express (PETS) 13 $21.23 5.65% 9.6% 0.3 05/27 Primerica (PRI) 12 $118.04 1.86% 22.2% 0.55 06/14 Park National (PRK) 5 $117.27 3.55% 1.9% 1.04 06/10 Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 29 $91.00 2.24% 4.2% 0.55 06/16 SAP SE (SAP) 7 $95.59 2.36% 11.6% 2.66 05/31 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 44 $264.67 0.91% 14.9% 0.6 06/03 Snap-on (SNA) 13 $210.91 2.69% 15.0% 1.42 06/10 TE Connectivity (TEL) 13 $122.02 1.84% 6.2% 0.56 06/03 Washington Federal (WAFD) 12 $30.69 3.13% 10.3% 0.24 06/03 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 47 $43.35 4.41% 5.1% 0.478 06/10 Whirlpool (WHR) 12 $176.53 3.97% 8.3% 1.75 06/15 Wingstop (WING) 5 $75.11 0.91% N/A 0.17 06/10 Ex-Div Date: 05/20 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/19) Atmos Energy (ATO) 38 $112.62 2.42% 8.5% 0.68 06/06 Ryder System (R) 18 $70.48 3.29% 5.9% 0.58 06/17 Ex-Div Date: 05/23 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 05/20) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 60 $176.13 2.41% 5.8% 1.13 06/07 Nordson (NDSN) 59 $207.92 0.98% 12.8% 0.51 06/07 Prudential Financial (PRU) 14 $103.05 4.66% 10.3% 1.2 06/16 Switch (SWCH) 5 $33.54 0.63% N/A 0.053 06/06 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) 8 $99.32 2.26% 14.7% 0.56 06/14 Ex-Div Date: 05/24 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/23) CDW (CDW) 9 $164.45 1.22% 27.5% 0.5 06/10 Robert Half International (RHI) 18 $93.61 1.84% 11.8% 0.43 06/15 Tractor Supply (TSCO) 13 $191.56 1.92% 20.9% 0.92 06/08 Ex-Div Date: 05/25 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/24) Applied Materials (AMAT) 5 $103.92 1.00% 19.1% 0.26 06/16 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12 $104.63 2.29% 10.5% 0.6 06/09 Forward Air (FWRD) 7 $93.70 1.02% 10.0% 0.24 06/14 Littelfuse (LFUS) 12 $250.35 0.85% 10.1% 0.53 06/09 Thomson Reuters (TRI) 29 $92.58 1.92% 4.0% 0.445 06/15 Ex-Div Date: 05/26 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 05/25) ACCO Brands (ACCO) 5 $7.10 4.23% N/A 0.075 06/22 Badger Meter (BMI) 30 $76.32 1.05% 11.9% 0.2 06/10 Evercore (EVR) 16 $106.82 2.55% 15.9% 0.72 06/10 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 10 $66.56 1.68% 9.9% 0.28 06/15 Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) 10 $206.03 2.29% 16.1% 1.18 06/10 Materion (MTRN) 10 $78.82 0.61% 9.6% 0.125 06/16 National Bank (NBHC) 7 $37.86 2.43% 30.0% 0.23 06/15 North American Construction (NOA) 6 $11.85 2.13% 21.3% 0.08 07/08 Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) 22 $42.79 3.60% 1.4% 0.385 06/08 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) 19 $58.30 1.72% 7.7% 0.25 06/17 Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) 12 $187.51 1.87% 11.6% 0.875 06/10 Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) 13 $92.22 2.86% 5.7% 0.66 06/10 S&P Global (SPGI) 49 $325.81 1.04% 15.6% 0.85 06/10 Weyco (WEYS) 8 $27.69 3.47% 2.7% 0.24 06/30

High-Quality Candidates

To assess the quality of dividend growth stocks, we use DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and effective system devised by David Van Knapp. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assign quality scores to every Dividend Radar stock with upcoming ex-dates. This week, we screened for the stocks with quality scores of 21 or higher, finding four candidates.

Below we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience.

Dividend Radar regards fair value as a range. Two stocks in this week's shortlist are trading within the fair value range (AMGN and CTAS), while one stock is trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range (LLY) and one stock is training at a discounted valuation below the fair value range (UPS).

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and 1-year TRRs that exceed the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

All of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10%, but only two candidates have 1-year TTRs that exceed their 3-year TTRs (LLY and UPS).

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

AMGN and UPS yield more than 2.5%, while AMGN, CTAS, and LLY have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10%.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, based on our current investment objectives.

We've already focused on all four stocks, so let's revisit Dividend Contender AMGN this week.

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen (AMGN) is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

AMGN is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields 3.22% at $240.64 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 11.7%.

Over the past 10 years, AMGN outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

AMGN delivered total returns of 336% versus SPY's 251%, a margin of 1.34-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, AMGN also outperformed SPY, returning 587% versus SPY's 445%. That's a margin of 1.32-to-1.

Here is a chart showing AMGN's dividend growth history through the end of 2021:

AMGN's dividend growth history is a model of consistency! I love dividend growth charts such as AMGN's, which show steady dividend growth over many years! One thing to point out is that AMGN's dividend growth rate [DGR] is decelerating, which we can see by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year counterpart: 11.97 ÷ 28.81 = 0.42. A ratio below 1.00 means deceleration.

Likewise, the company's EPS history is impressive, with increases every year for the past ten years! Earnings estimates for FY 2023 and FY 2024 look strong, too!

AMGN's payout ratio of 41% is "edging high for biotechs," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

The company has room to continue paying and raising its dividend. Moreover, Simply Safe Dividends considers AMGN's dividend Safe with a Dividend Safety Score of 74.

Let's now consider AMGN's valuation.

A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($7.76) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.84%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $273 based on AMGN's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $225, Morningstar's FV is $260, Portfolio Insight's FV is $261, and Finbox.com's FV is $284.

My own FV estimate of AMGN is $269.

The average of all these estimates is $262. AMGN is currently trading below $241, so the stock appears to be discounted by about 8%.

Conclusion: AMGN is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading below my fair value estimate of $269. For stocks rated Excellent, I allow a premium of 5% relative to my fair value estimate, so my Buy Below price is $282 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $242 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending AMGN or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.