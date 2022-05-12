Kris Hoobaer/iStock via Getty Images

The past 12 months has seen a dramatic shift in relative valuation between sectors, due to a shift in spending patterns and a rapid increase in interest rates. Stocks in general are now likely fairly valued (depending on your view on future interest rates), but still have significant downside if sentiment continues to deteriorate. Somewhat paradoxically, there appears to be a value stock bubble inflating, with investors shunning growth at all costs and ignoring the deteriorating macro situation. Unless there is a sustained wage-price spiral, growth stocks now appear favorably priced, although a recession appears increasingly likely before there is a meaningful recovery.

While investors tend to focus on earnings and growth, discount rates are likely dominating relative shifts at the moment. The PE ratio should depend on the discount rate and earnings growth:

Figure 1: PE Ratio Based on Fundamentals (source: Created by author)

Both growth and value investors try to purchase stocks below their fair value, but the value investing style is traditionally defined as stocks trading on low multiples. Value investors often make the mistake of assuming a stock is a good investment because the PE ratio is low, but this may be due to:

The company lacking a competitive advantage

High risk (country, geopolitical, bankruptcy, cyclical business, etc.)

Growth being low or negative

This has meant that in recent months value stocks have performed relatively well, not so much because they offer attractive long-term returns but because their multiples have had less room to be compressed.

In a rising rate environment value stocks are likely to do better than growth stocks as their valuations are less sensitive to interest. Companies with higher risk for equity holders and/or companies with low growth expectations have shorter durations and their value is less likely to be impacted by changes to discount rates. In addition, value stocks are more likely to include cyclical stocks that do better when the economy is strong and hence interest rates are rising. A clear example of this interest rate sensitivity, as well as perceived risk in a downturn, is Google (GOOG) and IBM (IBM). Google’s stock has outperformed IBM’s by approximately 16x since listing, with the outperformance reaching a peak of approximately 26x late last year. Despite Google having a vastly superior business and much better prospects going forward, the stocks now trade on similar multiples.

Figure 2: Index of GOOG Stock Price Relative to IBM Stock Price (source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

At the extreme, a stock could actually have negative duration if the business is approaching structural unprofitability, meaning the value of equity rises along with the discount rate. In theory this should not occur as a business should ideally be liquidated when it becomes structurally unprofitable, but this is unlikely for a variety of reasons, like agency costs and a false belief that the business can be turned around.

Figure 3: Negative Duration Stock Due to Business Facing Structural Unprofitability (source: Created by author)

A rapid rise in interest rates therefore potentially benefits shareholders of companies that are currently profitable but have management teams that are likely to destroy value in the future. It is likely difficult to determine when the duration of a particular stock becomes negative, but potential examples include coal mining companies, GameStop (GME) and suppliers of goods facing secular decline as the baby boomer generation ages (some CPG companies weighed down by legacy brands). Just because a particular market faces extinction does not mean that participants cannot remain highly profitable as their business winds down though, as exhibited by producers of leaded fuel additives.

Figure 4: Example Impact of Interest Rates on Negative Duration and High Duration Stocks (source: Created by author)

The benefit value stocks have received from rising interest rates (relatively) has been amplified by a shift in spending patterns which has created temporarily elevated sales for a number of businesses. Some growth stocks have also faced artificially low annual growth rates due to difficult comparable periods. This has contributed to the decline in growth premiums, but this situation is already reversing. In coming months many product companies will likely face declining sales, particularly for durable goods that received elevated demand due to the pandemic (e.g. electronics).

Figure 5: Durable Goods PCE Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Many “value” stocks likely now also face margin compression as consumer spending power declines and producer price inflation rapidly outpaces consumer price inflation. This is particularly likely to be the case for companies with low gross margins where goods constitute the majority of expenses.

Figure 6: PPI Inflation (Manufacturing) Minus CPI Inflation (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

While some stocks likely already offer extremely attractive returns over a longer time frame, prices may continue to fall as the macro situation deteriorates and sentiment weakens. Unlike March 2020, investors should also not expect central banks to intervene. They target inflation and unemployment, and within reason will do nothing to protect markets while inflation is high and labor markets remain strong.

While labor markets appear tight on the surface, there is reason to believe they will weaken going forward. Wage growth has been weak in recent months and initial claims have begun to increase in recent weeks. The unemployment rate also appears to have bottomed and Google Search data related to employment indicates the labor market has normalized. Companies are increasingly talking about hiring freezes or layoffs, which will likely have a negative feedback effect as consumer confidence continues to decline and spending weakens, particularly as the housing market begins to show cracks.

Figure 7: Labor Market Conditions Based on Google Search Trends (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

Labor productivity growth is also weak at the moment, which may indicate that businesses generally have an excessive number of employees. If output begins to decline at the current level of employment, companies are likely to begin aggressively reducing headcount.

Figure 8: Labor Productivity Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Inflation remains high, but is now being driven by services rather than goods. Airfares, transportation services and shelter caused the vast majority of core CPI inflation in the most recent month. There is no evidence of rising broad based inflation and it is becoming increasingly likely the inflation moderates going forward.

Figure 9: CPI Category Inflation by Percentile (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Looking forward, increasing inventories along with tightening financial conditions and declining consumer purchasing power all point toward a recession. This will likely coincide with a normalization of spending patterns and an easing of supply constraints, resulting in weak inflation or possibly even deflation along with rising unemployment. Until this occurs, central banks are unlikely to provide investors with any relief. Even in the event of a downturn it would not surprise me to see a stronger fiscal response to a recession rather than the loose monetary policy we have seen over the past decade, particularly if it is just a downturn rather than a financial crisis. A fiscal response may limit long term damage to the economy, but is less likely to be beneficial for stock markets.

Long-term investors should bear in mind that interest rates do not impact cash flows, and stock price changes ultimately are a change in time preference with either more or less value being realized upfront (provided the underlying business continues to perform). Even with an easing of monetary policy, growth stocks are likely to trade on lower multiples going forward as investors remain more defensively positioned. This could mean that stock prices will be more driven by fundamentals rather than narrative and return on invested capital and competitive positioning will be more important than growth and TAM.