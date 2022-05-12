peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Management of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) recently stated that the low-cost hedges fell off. Therefore, company sales would have added exposure to the strong commodity pricing. There is definitely added risk to opportunistic hedging as the coronavirus challenges proved in fiscal year 2020. But for the time being, it is apparent that the company should materially benefit from exposure to the strong commodity prices in the form of higher earnings and increasing cash flow.

That increasing cash flow will give management the opportunity to repay debt at a much faster pace than was the case for the last couple of years. At the same time, the increasing cash flow should also allow for production increases that would also decrease some key leverage ratios. The only risk here is that prices do not stay strong enough for management to achieve either or both of the production and debt level goals.

If management happens to notice that a period of weak commodity prices is on the horizon, then management can hedge to protect the better cash flows. Management did note that they added some higher priced hedges to the hedges already in place. That is probably a smart move until the debt is at a low enough level that management can afford a hedging mistake.

Many companies in the industry feel the obligation to hedge extensively when debt ratios reach a certain point to protect whatever cash flow they envision in the future. As conditions improve, there are more opportunistic or flexible hedging strategies available that allow for some participation in rising commodity prices while providing a floor for a minimum amount of cash flow.

Many managements are unlikely to give up the safety of a hedge program no matter how good things look in the future. All an investor has to do is look at 2020 to see how bad things can get and yet there was no indication that 2020 would pose the challenges it did at the time companies were hedging their production. A similar thing happened in reverse in 2021 in that no one saw the strong commodity price environment at the time companies were planning their hedge strategies for the fiscal year. As happy as Mr. Market was to see hedges in fiscal year 2020, he was every bit as unhappy for the hedging strategies in fiscal year 2021.

First Quarter Results

The company reported much better cash flow with lower hedge coverage.

Ring Energy Cash Flow History (Ring Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Cash flow took a significant jump thanks to the better pricing environment and a lower level of hedges. Interestingly, management did add some hedges at considerably better prices. The forward curve is still not real optimistic about commodity prices in the future. Therefore, some managements like this one will wait "until the last minute" to hedge when possible. Sooner or later the forward curve will likely be less pessimistic.

But in the meantime, cash flow from operations appear poised to be very strong the whole fiscal year. When combined with management plans to grow production, this could end up being the opportunity to put company debt issues well into the past.

Very Profitable Wells

Ring Energy appears to have profitable enough wells to be able to continue to reduce the dependence of the company on the hedging strategy. The strong commodity prices definitely help the scenario. But the company may make good debt progress at considerably lower commodity prices as management continues to improve well profitability.

Ring Energy Northwest Shelf Well Production and Cost Parameters (Ring Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Anytime a well produces roughly 100,000 barrels of oil in the first year with the well costs shown above, then that well is likely to prove to be extremely profitable with a very low breakeven point. This management appears to be in a position to gross $10 million (again very roughly) in oil production alone from a well that cost less than $3 million to get to production. There are not too many wells relatively speaking, in the industry with those kinds of figures. Usually either the wells cost more or the oil production is less.

Therefore, the combination of drilling new wells combined with the increased exposure to strong commodity prices is likely to mean far more cash flow than the company has ever posted in the current fiscal year. It would not be out of line to expect $50 million in cash flow a quarter until current sales prices decline substantially.

Clearly the market has priced this stock for far lower sales prices than is the case currently.

Ring Energy Key Production, Cost, And Earnings History (Ring Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Clearly Mr. Market remembers the struggles of the past that are shown above. As is typical for the market, in the early stages of a recovery, the market does not believe that the recovery will last. But oil prices do not need to remain over $100 for this company to continue to recover. A received oil price of roughly $60 should enable this company to continue to recover from the last few years given the well characteristics shown above.

Ring Energy Debt Payment And Liquidity History (Ring Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The stock is priced as if the company will continue to make small payments to reduce the debt. That would mean that the debt challenges are likely to persist for years into the future along with the threat of weak commodity pricing from time to time.

But the latest prices change that calculation considerably. Plus, management has already added some hedges at considerably better prices. There is every chance that debt will be repaid far faster in the current fiscal year while.

The hedges that rolled off (as management noted) were in the $40 range. So roughly half the production. In the cash flow section of the earnings release letter (and the 2021 10-K) management paid out roughly $50 million to settle hedges in the fiscal year just ended. The current year will see proportionately far lower payments to settle hedges.

The nice part about the lower number of hedges is that the costs of production and management are "already paid for" at the lower prices. Therefore much of the increasing price heads "straight to the bottom line". The current price of the stock does not appear to forecast a far better fiscal year along with an accelerated balance sheet improvement.

Summary

Management will tackle the debt improvement by both increasing production and accelerating the repayment of debt. The currently strong commodity prices give management a financial flexibility that it has not seen in years.

Chances are excellent that even in the worst-case scenario, oil prices will remain considerably above the hedging prices the company realized in fiscal year 2021. As the year unfolds and the financial condition improves, the market should reward the stock price with a return to a far more normal valuation. The chances of another fiscal year 2020 are slim at the current time.

However, this industry is incredibly low visibility. So, oil and natural gas prices tend to be very volatile. Those who do not like stock price volatility are not going to like this issue. Also, the finances are perceived to be on the risky side even though this management is debt averse (and when the deal was done for that debt it was perceived to be a conservative debt deal). But, for those investors who can withstand some perceived risk, this stock is likely to prove to be very rewarding in the future.