The Glass Is Half Empty

wakila/E+ via Getty Images

Stocks were punished yesterday, as investors seem determined to view every glass as half empty with negative sentiment overtaking any indication that the macroeconomic backdrop might be improving. The technology sector was the hardest hit, despite a further decline in long-term interest rates, with Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and Tesla down 3-8%. The Nasdaq Composite is now down 29% in deep bear-market territory. In another sign of capitulation for speculative assets, cryptocurrencies plunged yesterday with Bitcoin closing in on $25,000 and the exchange Coinbase Global cratering 26% to an all-time low on a profit warning. The process of expunging excessive valuations in risk assets built up from monetary policy that was too easy for too long continues, and it weighs on financial assets that are reasonably valued or undervalued as well, until the process is complete.

Finviz

Yesterday’s inflation report could be viewed in one of two ways. The headline reading was an increase of 0.3% for the month and 8.3% over the past year. That was higher than the 0.2% and 8.1% expected, but the annualized rate declined from 8.5%, which is the first indication that the peak rate is behind us. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.6% for the month and 6.2% over the past year. Again, both were higher than expected but the annualized rate declined from 6.4%. The market initially rallied on the year-over-year decline but then sold off on concerns that the numbers were higher than expected.

Bloomberg

Another piece of very encouraging news that was completely ignored was signs of containment of the latest wave of coronavirus in China. This has been one of the three most significant headwinds for markets this year, so to see it completely ignored is very surprising. Shanghai reported a 51% drop in new infections on Tuesday, which is now down to levels where the lockdowns could come to an end.

Bloomberg

This should help ease the bottlenecks in global supply chains, which have been contributing to elevated prices. Investors are ignoring it along with the first decline in the annualized rate of inflation. The consensus is seemingly fixated on the worst of all possible outcomes, which is a deceleration in the rate of economic growth under the weight of restrictive monetary policy that results in a recession.

Despite whether a soft or hard landing results, markets are pricing in recession, as the S&P 500 falls within the 3,800-4,000 level that contains most bearish price targets. The problem for investors who fear inflation is that there are very few investment alternatives to stocks to protect their purchasing power. Bonds are now presenting some value with real yields edging into positive territory, but duration risk is still a concern. I think the best option remains high quality companies that are able to grow top and bottom lines and have valuations that are well below that of the broad market. Value should continue to outperform growth.