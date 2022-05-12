Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I previously covered Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in November as part of my IPO coverage. Now you must understand, dear reader, that when a company IPOs, there’s usually very little information available about it. So my plan is usually to make a very cursory, broad overview during IPO, and then, if the company comes across my radar again, to do more thorough coverage. Also, I never, ever, buy IPOs. Buying an IPO is most similar to gambling, and we don’t want to get into the habit of uninformed gambling.

Long story short, I want to make sure my readers know not to take my IPO coverage too seriously, and not base any buying decisions on these sorts of articles. These articles are intended to be merely introductory. I want to take a closer look at BTTX- now that it is down 70% - to see if the stock and the company have any merit.

Better Therapeutics aims to deliver cognitive behavioral therapy or CBT through software. CBT is a type of psychotherapy which is very helpful in treating certain mental health disorders like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and so on. Indeed every doctor treating any disorder that has a mental component may be using a form of CBT in one form or another. So when a patient with type 2 diabetes is given a medicine but is also advised by a dietician to eat in a certain way, or to exercise, I believe they are doing a form of cognitive behavioral therapy, as well. However, the properly done CBT is more structured, with a specific goal-oriented process, and so on.

BTTX is trying to bring this process to your smartphone instead of to a multi-person therapy session, and it is trying to address diseases which have traditionally not been the first choice for CBT. There’s an important concept called “novelty” in the scientific discovery process, and I don’t see what’s so novel about having your smartphone tell you to eat less and exercise more ten times a day - but I am guessing it's not so simple as that. They have clinical trials running, and these are enrolling patients, so I am guessing there's a “novel” benefit from the therapy which patients are getting.

A quick description of the kind of actual, physical benefit patients might be getting is here:

Over the past four years, we have been developing behavioral therapy through a software-based digital therapeutic (an “app”) paired with human support. Human support has consisted of remote health coaching delivered telephonically and care escalation to nurses and physicians, as needed. We studied the effectiveness of this program to improve glycemic control in a non-blinded, single-arm interventional study in 97 adults with type 2 diabetes. After 3 months, a mean improvement in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) of 1% (SD 1.4) was observed in participants with baseline HbA1c >7%. A

I was curious to know what the app did, exactly; and what it “told” patients. Here’s a brief idea:

In addition to interactive nutritional-CBT content, weekly goal-setting was used to guide participants in replacing highly-processed foods with whole foods, and steadily increase the proportion of meals coming mostly from plants. Within the app, this is called eating more “plant-based meals.”

Patients who followed this routine saw a mean change in FBG (fasting blood glucose) of -22.9 mg/dl (SD 42.0) over an average of 69 days (SD 30.0), which corresponds to an estimated HbA1c change of -1%.

The company is currently running programs in T2DM, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and NASH/NAFLD. Of these, the T2DM trial is pivotal and the rest are early stages. A seminal article was published in a peer-reviewed journal last year, detailing findings from a study of the software application which forms the core asset of the company. I am going to provide the entire quote below:

Despite advances in pharmacological treatment, half of U.S. patients with type 2 diabetes are not achieving glycemic control (1). Even when glycemic control is achieved via pharmacotherapy, a substantial residual risk to all-cause mortality still exists (2). An overlooked contributor to both poor glycemic control and mortality risk is the need to address the behavioral determinants of type 2 diabetes. We tested a novel software application (APP) designed to change behaviors that are root causes of type 2 diabetes and improve glycemic control. If behavioral therapy is effective and can be delivered using software installed on a patient’s smartphone, it may provide a cost-effective means of improving outcomes in this patient population. To study this hypothesis, we examined data from app users with suboptimal glycemic control, as defined by having a 3-day average of self-reported fasting blood glucose (FBG) values ≥ 152 mg/dL, who used the app for 12 weeks. 74 participants residing in 32 U.S. states met inclusion criteria. Their baseline characteristics (means±SD) were an age of 55.2±7.0 years, body mass index 34.7±7.9 kg/m2, 71.6% (53/74) female, current use of 2.2±0.9 antihyperglycemic medications, FBG 199.4±45.1 mg/dL and 10.6±7.1 years since diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Change in FBG was calculated as the difference between 3-day averages anchored by the first and last values reported. Mean change in FBG was -22.9±42.0 mg/dL (P=0.001, using paired t-test) with an average of 69.0±29.9 days between the first and last value reported. Participants reported an average of 4.4±1.7 FBG values each week over 12-weeks. Participants used the app on average 4.6±1.8 days each week and spent 5.6±8.3 minutes each use. We performed a tertile analysis to examine the relationship between degree of behavioral therapy use and change in glycemic status. The mean changes in FBG in the lowest to highest tertile of behavioral therapy use were -14.4±39.2, -20.4±47.6 and -32.9±38.4 mg/dL (P=0.06, comparing lowest to highest tertile, using a pairwise comparison of the least squares means accounting for baseline FBG and years since diagnosis). These results suggest use of this novel software application is associated with meaningful improvements in glycemic control in a widely distributed treatment population and warrants further study.

This study leads to a pivotal trial that will be completed by November this year. The study is listed here. Interesting, this is a study with a control arm. The study will look at CBT therapy plus standard of care of SOC drug therapies for T2DM versus SOC alone for 180 days. 651 patients will be randomized. This is a well-designed trial.

I was curious to see what sort of patent protection this company may have, given my uneasiness surrounding the novelty of this therapy. The company says in its 10-K:

We have filed four patent families covering methods of treatment, methods of managing medications, and the systems and software that comprise our platform. The expiration of any U.S. or foreign patents issuing from the first two families is 2038. The expiration of any U.S. or foreign patents issuing from the third family is 2039.

So if they are granted these patents, and the trial does work out favorably, it will be interesting to see what sort of legal challenges, if any, the company faces. It will also be interesting to look at competitive hurdles.

Financials

BTTX has a market cap of $44mn and a cash balance of $40mn. The stock is priced at $1.9 today. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $6.4 million, while Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.2 million.. Research and development expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $19.4 million, while Sales and marketing expenses were $2.3 million. At that rate, the company has around 7-8 quarters of cash, enough to last them through the pivotal trial data readout, and possibly the entire approval process.

Bottom Line

Firstly, I don’t buy IPOs. Secondly, I don’t buy nanocaps. Either type of stocks is very risky. Thirdly, the stock has fallen drastically since its IPO. Fourth, and most importantly, my traditionalist medical background baulks at the idea of spending money on a company that has software replacing a drug. While I can see the benefit of an app telling a patient to eat less and exercise more, I don’t see how the company can block a competing app from appearing on Play Store or App Store. For all these reasons, I am going to eat less, exercise more, and avoid this stock.