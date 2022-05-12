Alibaba And Baidu: At The Forefront Of Chinese Stocks Recovery

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Chinese Stocks Are Now All About Macroeconomic & Political Concerns

I have been an avid proponent on investing in China over the past year. Despite their strong fundamentals, Chinese stocks have only continued to take a beating in their share prices. It is clear that the market is now looking beyond fundamentals in pricing Chinese equities. Therefore in this article, I will be focusing on two key drivers of the negative sentiments around Chinese stocks, namely macroeconomic and political factors, and explain why I believe that they are reaching a turning point. At the same time, I will explain why I believe that investors can capitalise on this recovery by purchasing Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU), two companies which I have extensively covered before and whose fundamentals I strongly believe in.

As my theses in this article will focus on macroeconomic and political developments, I will not be touching on the fundamentals on both companies. Should you want to explore more on the fundamentals and financials of Alibaba and Baidu, you can read my previous analysis here:

I will begin on my macroeconomic and political focused theses for these two companies and Chinese stocks in general.

Thesis 1: Delisting Threat Is Significantly Reduced While Alibaba And Baidu Provides Confidence That Financials Are Sound

One of the key risks weighing down investors' sentiment around Chinese ADRs is the threat of delisting, which has only been intensified in recent months as more companies have been steadily added onto the shortlist to be potentially delisted should they not grant US regulators access to their books. As of 5th May, there are now over 120 companies on this list, with big names such as JD.com and NetEase.

Chinese Regulators Are Expressing Strong Desire To Cooperate And A Positive Outcome Could Be Seen Soon

However, there have been very positive developments in this regard as high-ranking Chinese officials have repeatedly expressed their desire to cooperate with the SEC to reach a settlement over audit issues. On 21stApril, Fang Xinghai, the Vice Chairman of the CSRC revealed that they have been holding constant, biweekly talks with American regulators to discuss audit cooperation, and a deal is within sight.

I'm very confident that we will reach an agreement in the near future, so that PCAOB could conduct checks on Chinese accounting firms in China in a reasonable way. This uncertainty will be removed soon, and this will be good news for Chinese stocks listed overseas." - Fang Xinghai

More recently on 5th May, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated that mutual cooperation is of top priority as that would protect the interests of the capital markets in both US and China, as well as that of global investors.

While a deal will likely take some more time to materialise, multiple reassurances from top officials are important as it shows that China is dedicated to resolving this audit conflict through compromise and cooperation. Additionally, these provides investors much greater confidence over the validity of overseas listings (e.g. through ADRs) as Chinese regulators are now expressing and demonstrating support for such listings through tangible actions.

It Is Also In The US Favour To Resolve The Conflict Amicably

As reaching an agreement takes two hands to clap, we should also look at this issue from the US' perspective. From the SEC standpoint, it would be practical and realistic to work towards an agreement for a plethora of reasons:

To avoid further aggravating US-Sino relationship which would adversely affect both economies that are already fiddling with recession

Given that China has already publicly expressed its desire to cooperate and compromise, it would not look on the world's largest capital market to refuse a settlement

A settlement helps remove volatility in the markets around ADRs, providing some sort of stability which would be much welcomed by investors in a worrying period of unpredictable stock prices and inflation

Even assuming that the US disregards the aforementioned reasons, one final tangible and practical reason is that there is currently way too much American dollars in Chinese ADRs to delist without significantly impacting Americans. Per CNBC, the top 50 Chinese ADRs have a median American ownership of 27%. With a total Chinese ADR market cap of $1.4 trillion, this means at least $280 billion (assuming a lower bound 20% on average) worth of these companies are owned by Americans, directly or indirectly.

Top 10 Chinese ADRs By American Ownership (CNBC)

Hence, if the SEC is unable to reach an agreement with the CSRC, what would happen to all these money? It would be an extremely unpopular move back at home should delisting plans carry out as Americans and other global investors would bear a huge brunt of this impact. Therefore, t it is also in the US' favour and benefit to reach an amicable solution with Chinese regulators. Hence, given China's intent to work out a solution and the mutually beneficial nature of a potential agreement, I am confident that an audit cooperation deal will eventually come through.

Investors Can Believe Alibaba & Baidu's Financials To A Large Extent

When the audit concerns are eventually settled, investor focus would likely turn back to the source of the audit scrutiny - Can the financials be trusted? While an audit deal should greatly alleviate this concern, a handful of investors could still be worried due to a negative perception towards Chinese companies.

This however, should not be a key worry to investors as financial fraud is not only limited to Chinese companies. In fact, over the history of the financial markets, we have seen way more American and European companies, even huge ones which have ended up in fraud. Ultimately, I believe it is not the country of operation that is important, rather, an investors due diligence is equally essential in uncovering potentially misleading financial statements.

That being said, I believe that Alibaba & Baidu is able to instill a great amount of confidence in their numbers as they are tech behemoths which are used daily by Chinese and even some overseas consumers. Using an independent web traffic monitor, similarweb, we can also see that the platforms of both companies are easily logging millions or even billions of monthly visits - and this will likely be much higher in reality as app is the main mode of usage, instead of direct website visits.

Baidu & Taobao (Alibaba) Web Traffic (Similarweb)

Hence, while I am unable to guarantee 100% accuracy into the financials of both companies, I can say with confidence that their magnitude of revenue and income is believable as the scale of their operations can be easily verified and observed.

Finally, another benefit Alibaba & Baidu brings is that they both have secondary listings on the Hong Kong exchange. Hence, in the unlikely event of any delisting (either by regulators or from the company), investors can easily switch their ADRs to Hong Kong listed shares.

Thesis 2: Alibaba & Baidu Will Be One Of The Largest Benefactors Of China's Economic Boosts

Another major concern surrounding Chinese companies is China's slowing economy, which has been caused by a multitude of reasons ranging from the country's property clampdown, supply chain disruptions, lockdowns and travel restrictions. All of these would continue to dampen consumer spending which will lower demand for consumer goods. Consequently, strong growth rates in Chinese companies which were once highly sought by investors are now no longer present.

China Has Vowed Economic Support And The End Of Tech Clampdowns

However, there is now a positive to this news as just last week, China's Politburo, which is led by Chairman Xi, has vowed to implement strong policy support for the weakening economy, especially for platform economies. A Politburo statement further revealed that their support measures range from accelerating tax cuts, adopting monetary policies and fiscal investments and relaxing regulatory policies. Over the new few days, the Politburo is also expected to respond to the concerns of foreign investors, which have been gravely amplified due to the wide scale Shanghai lockdowns last month.

While economic stimulus are not always necessarily successful, the most important takeaway is that the aggressive tech clampdown seems to be coming to an end. This is logical, given that tech companies have been the key drivers of growth for China over the past two decades as innovation has greatly democratised essential services and improved the productivity of the country. Therefore, it is likely that China would seek a reignition of economic growth through their tech companies. This is also consistent with the five-year released by The State Council in January 2022, which laid out a growth roadmap for China's digital economy. In the plan, China would promote innovation and R&D in upcoming technologies and encourage expansion into areas of growth such as unmanned delivery, smart sales and smart agriculture. Ultimately by 2025, incremental value from the digital economy is expected to account for 10% of GDP, up from 7.8% in 2020. Hence, ending of the tech clampdown, together with the emphasis on economic stimulus strongly suggests that internet companies in China would be given more free rein to innovate and expand in the years ahead, and this will be facilitated as part as China's roadmap towards digitalisation.

Innovation Support Will Benefit Alibaba & Baidu Who Are At The Forefront In Different Smart Industries

Government support towards innovation will benefit all tech companies in general, but Alibaba and Baidu are two standouts as they are industry and innovation leaders. Alibaba is currently China's leading e-commerce and cloud computing platform, and they are the most established in developing smart/new retail technologies through Hema supermarket and Intime Retail. Alibaba is also the most advanced in cloud computing technologies in China as per Forrester Wave. On the other hand, Baidu is China's largest and dominant search engine and is by far the most experienced in autonomous driving R&D, as well as the closest to reaching commercialisation. Therefore, as China moves towards promoting the smart economy, Alibaba and Baidu will be one of the greatest benefactors.

Additionally, as China is pivoting towards a consumption driven economy, when the economy recovers leading to increasing consumer confidence and demand, consumption related industries will experience the strongest growth. According to McKinsey, consumer goods that have been and will be experiencing the largest growth rates in China are those of luxury nature.

China Consumer Spending Growth Rates (McKinsey)

As a consumption driven company, and one that carries the widest range of discretionary , "aspirational" products in one place, Alibaba will be one of the greatest benefactors of this growth. For Baidu, they will benefit from the exponentially increasing demand of electric, autonomous vehicles, as well as growing advertising revenue as consumer spending has been proven to be positively correlated to ad spend. Hence both companies are well positioned to capture a large proportion of the recovering consumer market & economic stimulus.

Thesis 3: China Is Taking More Measured Approaches To Curb COVID & Even If Lockdowns Persist, Alibaba & Baidu Are Well Positioned Businesses That Can Thrive

One of the, if not arguably the greatest concern towards investing in China now is the country's stringent COVID-zero policy. While most countries have significantly lifted pandemic measures and allowed for free movement of people and goods, China is still sticking to its original COVID-zero measures, meaning that borders remain closed, and lockdowns are still a key tool used in managing the pandemic. With the lockdown of Shanghai over the past two months, investors are rightfully worried whether potential lockdowns will adversely affect China's production, economy and consumption.

Negative Impact Of Lockdown To GDP & Consumption Grossly Overestimated

However, it seems that the negative economic impact from the lockdowns have been severely overestimated. The country is now better equipped to allow for work from home measures and essential workers have been allowed to quarantine in their workplaces to ensure the smooth running of important industries. Amidst the uncertainty, Beijing has also reiterated its confidence to achieve a 5.5% GDP growth rate, this coming after the announcement of economic stimulus.

While more independent estimates such as that from BofA has GDP growth at 4.2%, this is still much greater than 2.2% of 2020, despite the fact that a lockdown in Shanghai is expected to have a greater impact than one in Wuhan due to the size and scale of the cities production. In fact, China already logged 1Q GDP growth of 4.8% despite the March lockdowns, beating analysts' estimates. This suggests that China has been relatively successful in managing a lockdown while minimising the impact to its economy. Hence, this show that analysts are overestimating the negative impacts arising from China's lockdowns.

Pandemic Prevention Measures Are Being Constantly Improved And Internet Companies Like Alibaba & Baidu Will Be Minimally Impacted

Additionally, in the aftermath of Shanghai's lockdown, the Chinese authorities seem to be revising their pandemic prevention measures. While COVID-zero is still the country's goal, China is actively avoiding a repeat of a large-scale lockdown unless needed. For example, while Beijing has recently entered a "de facto" lockdown state, there are some differences from Shanghai. Beijing seems to be more active in adopting mass testing as a prevention measure, and has already went through three rounds of nationwide testing. In order to enter public venues, evidence of a negative COVID test is needed. As of now, there is still no official citywide lockdown, rather only high risk districts are strictly shut off. That being said, dining in and other non-essentials like hairdressers and gyms are still temporarily shut, which would inadvertently impact the economy. However, I view this in a positive light as it shows that China is constantly fine tuning their COVID-zero policy and trying to mitigate negative economic impacts. I personally expect for more clarity over the next few weeks as the Politburo also seeks to assure investors on their plans ahead.

Even if these measures do continue, I believe that Alibaba & Baidu will not be significantly hit due to the nature of their businesses. Since both companies primarily generate revenue from internet platforms, the shuttering of physical shops like restaurants and entertainment would have little impact on revenue. Furthermore, with more time spent at home there will be an increase in consumer demand for e-commerce and food delivery services which will benefit Alibaba, and with more time spend on mobile devices, online advertising will become increasingly popular, benefiting Baidu.

Finally, while there were difficulties in delivery services during the early stages of the Shanghai lockdown, Chinese regulators have gradually allowed more couriers back onto the road - about 60-70% pre-pandemic, with the number only increasing. Alibaba owned Freshippo also reported that they have seen 2-3 times the number of orders pre-COVID and they have been adopting automated robo-deliveries for districts which have been closed. Therefore, even if lockdown measures continue, Chinese cities and Alibaba alike are now better-equipped in supporting deliveries, and I believe that there will only be greater provincial support over time as these are essential services required.

These Factors Set The Tone For Long Term Growth

In all, the aforementioned factors strongly reinforce China's desire to become an economic superpower with healthy capital markets and relations with other nations and investors alike. They also show that China's economy and policies remain strong and the impact of slowing growth has been over exaggerated.

However, investors should note that recovery will not be something that happens overnight. Chinese companies are at an important inflection point now but all macro and political signs now point towards a steady recovery and growth moving forward. Given these factors, I believe that Alibaba & Baidu are two fundamentally strong companies that will be able to capitalise on China's internal (e.g. lockdowns and economic growth) and external (e.g. delisting tensions) recovery. They will be able to yield above average returns while giving investors a peace of mind on financial accuracy, operational stability and delisting threats.

Why Not Tencent?

Given that another big-name company that seemingly fits the bill is Tencent, some readers may wonder why I have omitted Tencent from a recovery play. Tencent is definitely a fundamentally strong company and is arguably better than Alibaba & Baidu. However, there are some aspects which I do not have full confidence in.

First, Tencent is primarily a video game company. Due to the nature of its business, I reckon that economic stimulus will not be directly targeted at this industry. Consumer goods will likely be a focus as increase in demand for such not only drives consumption, but also increases standard of living which is aligned with common prosperity goals. Second, video games will likely remain under huge scrutiny in the coming years as they are viewed as "bad" for youths. Just last month, China announced bans on livestreaming of unauthorised video games. This suggests that the online gaming industry will continue to remain under huge scrutiny and further regulations could be enacted anytime. Even if big-tech & anti-monopolistic clampdowns are reduced, video games and its usage are under a totally different purview, hence it is likely not included in recent statements. Therefore, I would personally exercise caution around Tencent until other revenue streams take up a larger part of the revenue mix.

A Valuation For Alibaba & Baidu

Alibaba

For Alibaba, I have updated my SOTP valuation using 3Q22 figures and estimated FY22 values. For core commerce, I assumed that 9M22 results make up 80% of FY22 EBITA as peak shopping seasons have already elapsed. For cloud computing, the assumption is that 9M22 figures make up 75% of FY22 EBITA as cloud revenue is more stable. The rest of the assumptions remain the same as my previous article.

* FY22 figures will likely already be released when the article is published but were unavailable when I was updating the valuation.

Alibaba Sum Of The Parts (SOTP) (Author's calculations)

Even after giving a 20% margin of safety, a fair value range of $199 to $220 is obtained, representing an easy 2.5x upside from today's prices should the macro and political thesis above materialise.

Baidu

For Baidu, I have updated my SOTP valuation using FY21 numbers and used a more recent valuation of iQIYI (IQ) and Trip.com (TCOM).

Baidu Sum Of The Parts (SOTP) (Author's calculations)

Even with a 30% margin of safety, an intrinsic value range of $195 to $264 is obtained, representing a 2 - 2.5 times upside potential. This valuation also does not include the autonomous vehicle business to be conservative, hence the upside potential could be much larger.

Catalysts & Risks

The following are the catalysts & risks that could spark a recovery/further decline in Chinese stocks:

Didi Delisting Deal

Didi, arguably the company at the centre of delisting fears, has announced its planned delisting from the NYSE and will hold an EGM on 23 May 2022 to vote on delisting and discuss and follow up actions such as relisting on another exchange or trading OTC. Should Didi propose an attractive offer to delist the company (e.g. buy back shares at a price way above current prices or relisting on HKEX), this would spark investors' confidence that even in potential delisting deals, shareholders' interest will still be protected - hence, there will be more security in investing in Chinese ADRs. Conversely, if a poor deal is put forward (e.g. buying back shares at $2) investors could be further spooked from purchasing ADRs. Hence, I view this EGM as an important development.

2. Updates To COVID Measures In China

Next, China's Politburo is expected to address investors' concerns regarding the lockdown and economy. This is extremely important as it likely sets the tone on how China will handle the rest of the pandemic. Positive news such as moving towards mass testing over lockdowns to achieve zero-COVID would certainly boost Chinese companies whereas sticking to existing measures like those seen in Shanghai could further worry investors.

I am relatively confident in these two aspects as I believe that should China want to remain a strong player in the capital markets, a fair (not necessarily good) deal would be of priority in Didi's delisting to invoke investors' confidence. This is also consistent with the fact that China has expressed support for their poorly performing publicly listed companies - and handling Didi's delisting well would be a good way to show. Second, China's actions show that its economy is still of huge importance hence I would expect future measures to prioritise minimising economic impact.

Conclusion

In all, I believe that the downward trend of Chinese stocks will soon be reaching a turning points as the macro-economic and political factors that have been heavily weighing Chinese stocks down are taking a turn for the better. Once these barriers are removed, negative sentiments around Chinese stocks will gradually alleviate and more capital will start to flow into extremely cheap Chinese equities. Hence, I believe that Alibaba & Baidu are two safe choices to invest in as they will be able to greatly capitalise on the future economic growth & capital inflow while providing security to investors.