SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) have fallen to fresh lows, with shares actually trading below the pre-pandemic levels, despite the observation that the company was a beneficiary of the pandemic.

In the summer of last year, I concluded that the company saw shares fell to levels in the $30s, after peaking at $75 just a couple of months before. Too high momentum before, personnel turnover, aggressive deal-making and a softer outlook raised some questions despite the significant pullback seen already.

The Business - The Thesis

Veracyte is a diagnostic company and pioneer in molecular technology, a company which went public in 2013. The company targets diseases which both require invasive procedures and accurate diagnostics, as a wrong diagnose in such a condition might result in risky and costly interventions.

The company has seen modest growth in the near decade long period from its IPO leading up to the pandemic, but this was financed with significant dilution, creating zero returns until shares came to life a bit in the year 2019. Shares traded around the $20 mark early in 2020, which amidst continued dilution actually worked down to a $1 billion equity valuation. This however included $150 million cash position as sales per annum came in close to the same number, yet accompanied by continued losses.

Shares quickly recovered during the pandemic as revenues held up nicely and growth returned, with the fourth quarter 2020 numbers revealing a run rate of $140 million in sales again. Nonetheless, new tests, collaboration with Bayer and specialized ETFs focusing on genomics, all pushed shares higher. With shares ending the year 2020 in the $50s, the valuation rose to $3 billion, working down to nearly 20 times sales multiple.

The 2021 guidance was a bit uninspiring with revenues seen at $190-$200 million. This was basically the sum of the revenue run rate by end 2020, with a $600 million deal for Decipher set to add $48 million in annual sales, revealing no real organic growth into 2021. Other nervous signs were CEO succession plans just weeks after the retirement of the CFO. Despite these facts, the company continued dealmaking, which is quite strange, in the form of a EUR 260 million deal for HalioDx, an immuno-oncology diagnostic provider.

As shares fell to the low thirties, the sale multiple fell to 10 times which looked perhaps interesting given the valuation multiples in the field (at the tie), the reality was that losses were continuing, being a red flag of course.

Tough Times

After shares traded in the low thirties last summer, shares recovered quickly to the $50 mark for most of the second half of 2021. Shares fell to the $30 mark again by year-end 2021 to continue their fall midst the fall of all momentum and high multiple names, with shares now trading at $15 per share.

Fast forwarding to February of this year, the company has posted its full year results. Full year revenues were up 87% to $220 million as fourth quarter revenues rose 95% to $67 million, for a run rate of nearly $270 million. Growth was driven by organic growth and the deals for Decipher and HalioDx. The company posted a GAAP operating loss of nearly $82 million for the year, but losses actually "only" came in at $12 million in the fourth quarter, with half the loss resulting from amortization expenses.

With continued dilution now resulting in 71 million shares trading at $15, the operating asset valuation has fallen to just $1.06 billion, just over the purchase price paid for two deals last year. This is certainly the case if we factor in a net cash position of $172 million, revealing a mere $900 million operating asset valuation, in line with the sum of the purchase price of the two deals announced last year. This works down to just over 3 times sales, but the 2022 guidance is far from convincing with revenues seen at $260-$275 million, basically in line with the fourth quarter revenue run rate.

Early in May first quarter sales were posted at $67illion and change, flat on a sequential basis, but still up 85% on the year before as the company upped the lower end of the full year revenue guidance by $5 million, with revenues now seen at a midpoint of $270 million. That was about the good news as quarterly operating losses rose to $15 million, amidst a similar $5 million amortization charge.

What Now?

Veracyte has seen the positive momentum reverse entirely here as valuation has become quite depressed at just over 3 times sales, while the organic sales growth appears good, but deal-making of last year making it hard to read into the organic growth numbers.

The company is still posting losses, but these are relatively modest and can be financed with current net cash holdings. Hence, M&A by a big player might be in the cards amidst low sales multiple and synergies if these assets are marketed by a larger diagnostic player with a greater sales force, but the operational own performance is still not impressive enough, with not enough triggers, to be involved right now.