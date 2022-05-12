Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

We're halfway through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and the most recent company to report its results is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). Overall, the company had a mediocre start to the year from a financial standpoint, with revenue down 12% and free cash flow flat vs. the year-ago period. This was related to much lower output at higher costs, with metals prices unable to pick up all of the slack. However, with the stock down more than 40% from its recent highs, the valuation is becoming more reasonable, and we could see a buying opportunity if weakness persists.

Hecla Mining Operations (Company Presentation)

Hecla Mining released its Q1 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~3.32 million ounces of silver and ~41,600 ounces of gold at average realized prices of $1,880/oz and $24.68/oz, respectively. This translated to a 4% decline in silver production and a 20% decline in gold production, more than offsetting the higher gold price, a slight tailwind in the period ($1,880/oz vs. $1,770/oz). Fortunately, while many of Hecla's peers saw significant cost creep, Hecla's primary operations maintained their strong margins due to increased by-product credits. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below.

Production

As shown in the chart below, Hecla had a much weaker quarter operationally in Q1, with several headwinds in the period. From an operational standpoint, Casa Berardi's performance was constrained by a lack of available manpower in the Abitibi region of Quebec, where there is increasing competition for skilled workers. This led to an increased reliance on open-pit ore from the F160 Pit vs. underground ore, with the former being much lower grade. During the quarter, the operation produced just ~30,200 ounces of gold, a 16% year-over-year decline, related to lower feed grades which more than offset the higher throughput (~161,600 tons processed).

Hecla Mining - Silver & Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, in Idaho at Lucky Friday, production was impacted by a delay in equipment delivery due to supply chain headwinds. Fortunately, the asset still put together a solid performance, producing ~888,000 ounces of silver (3% increase year-over-year). This marked the sixth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow for the asset despite the weaker silver prices in Q1 and despite the use of contractors to fill some positions which led to higher costs in the period. The good news is that with equipment on-site, the rest of the year should be quite strong, and the mine should see quarterly production come in north of one million ounces for the remainder of 2022.

Lucky Friday Silver Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, at Greens Creek [GC], the asset had a solid quarter, producing ~2.43 million ounces of silver and ~11,400 ounces of gold. While these figures were down from Q1 2021 levels (~2.58 million ounces of silver and ~13,300 ounces of gold), GC generated higher free cash flow year-over-year and maintained its industry-leading margins. This was evidenced by all-in sustaining costs of $1.90/oz in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: $1.59/oz). The ability to maintain these low costs is helped by GC's position as a high-grade, low-volume operation and the additional by-product credits related to higher lead and zinc prices.

Greens Creek Quarterly Silver Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Operating Costs

While Hecla's all-in sustaining cost margins didn't degrade much in Q1 2022 at its silver operations despite inflationary pressures (benefiting from by-product credits), its gold operations did see significant cost creep. This was based on Casa Berardi's costs coming in at $1,810/oz in Q1 2022, up from $1,272/oz in the year-ago period. Although the sharp increase in costs was partially related to the fewer ounces sold in the period, inflation did take a meaningful toll, with rising labor, fuel, and consumables costs. As it stands, Casa Berardi's costs are tracking well above its annual guidance mid-point of $1,525/oz.

While costs at Casa Berardi should improve in H2 if Hecla can see a lift in its reserve grade with less reliance on open-pit ore, this asset is not in great shape long-term from a margin standpoint if these cost pressures persist. This is because the grade profile at Casa Berardi has been steadily declining over the past 15 years, suggesting a difficulty replacing high-grade ounces even if the company has succeeded in replacing tons mined. If we look ahead to FY2025 through FY2030, grades will take another leg down, averaging just ~2.80 grams per ton.

Casa Berardi Mine Plan (Company Technical Report)

Currently, the mine is profitable even with inflationary pressures at the current grade profile, but without a $1,850/oz gold price or higher, the free cash flow profile is not all that great post-2025. Obviously, if Hecla makes a new high-grade discovery or the gold price heads above $2,000/oz, there's not much to worry about at this asset. Still, suppose we see fuel prices remain at these levels, and the competitive labor environment persists. In that case, Hecla will have some of the highest costs sector-wide in its gold business, partially offsetting its phenomenal silver margins. Hecla noted that labor was up 14% year-over-year in Q1, a rate of change that was well ahead of the gold/silver price.

Financial Results

Moving to Hecla's financial results, the company reported revenue of $186.5 million, a 12% decline from the year-ago period. This was related to fewer ounces sold and a lower silver price, which came in at $24.68/oz vs. $25.66/oz in the year-ago period, one reason why I warned against owning Hecla into its Q1 report due to the tough year-over-year comps. Looking ahead to Q2 2022, Hecla won't get any help from the silver price, with the company also coming up against tough comps in Q2 2022, given that the silver price came in at an even higher price of $27.14/oz in Q1 2021.

Hecla - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on an estimated average realized silver price of $23.15/oz or lower in Q2 2022, we will see a ~15% decline in Hecla's average realized silver price, more than offsetting the higher average realized gold price in the period. This will lead to another quarter of significant margin compression for Hecla, with AISC margins of $19.60/oz in Q2 2021 and likely to come in below $16.00/oz in Q2 2022. Obviously, these are still exceptional margins relative to its peer group. Still, I generally prefer to avoid companies that are coming up against tough comps, given that whether justified or not, the stock is often sold off initially following the report.

Hecla Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Long-Term Debt (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, despite the tough quarter, Hecla has a much stronger balance sheet than it did pre-COVID-19, with lower debt and a cash balance north of $200 million. Meanwhile, while Casa Berardi struggled to generate much free cash flow in Q1 2022 due to headwinds, Lucky Friday and Greens Creek both weathered the storm, helping the company generate over $16 million in free cash flow in the period despite the rough quarter at Casa Berardi.

This figure is much better than most of Hecla's peers and even those silver producers that have larger production profiles. Just as important, if silver prices continue to trend lower and head below $20.00/oz, Hecla's high margins enable it to wade through this inflationary tsunami with relative ease while other operators like Endeavour Silver (EXK) will be burning cash. Let's take a look at whether the tougher quarter is being priced into the stock.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Following the sharp decline in the stock, Hecla is trading at a market cap of ~$2.34 billion based on ~544 million fully diluted shares. This has left the stock trading at ~1.15x P/NAV based on an estimated NPV (5%) of ~$2.60 billion, and ~$550 million in combined net debt and corporate G&A. The current valuation is much more attractive than where the stock traded in March (1.70x P/NAV), and it's a very reasonable valuation relative to peers in the silver space. However, I still struggle to see relative value in Hecla when names like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) with insulation from inflationary pressures are trading at 0.95x P/NAV.

This doesn't mean that Hecla can't head higher, and the stock is starting to become oversold after this 40% decline. However, given that the whole sector has taken a beating and I prefer to buy at a deep discount to net asset value, I remain focused elsewhere currently. For Hecla to trade at a discount to net asset value, the stock would need to decline closer to the US$3.60 level, which is close to where the stock has major support from a technical standpoint. Let's take a closer look below:

HL Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Looking at the chart above, Hecla has strong resistance at $6.95, and after slicing through support at $4.80, its next support level doesn't come in until $3.30. This doesn't mean that the stock has to decline all the way down to this support level, and I would be surprised if the stock reached this level. However, I generally prefer at least a 5 to 1 reward/risk ratio to justify starting new positions. While Hecla's reward/risk ratio (support vs. resistance) has improved to ~2.90 to 1.0, the stock would need to decline below $3.90 to see its reward/risk ratio improve to 5 to 1 or better.

This is based on the fact that at $3.88, Hecla would have $3.07 in potential upside to resistance and $0.53 in potential downside to support. There is no guarantee that the stock will head this low, and the stock has triggered an oversold reading as of Wednesday's close. However, my preference is to buy the most attractive names from a valuation standpoint. With several other producers out there trading at deep discounts to net asset value and Hecla still trading at a premium and without a 5:1 reward/risk ratio, the stock doesn't meet my buying criteria just yet.

Hecla Gold Pour (Company Presentation)

Hecla had a solid start to the year at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, and the future for these assets continues to look very bright given their long mine lives. However, when it comes to things Hecla can't control, like the silver price and inflationary pressures, the stock has understandably come under pressure, with silver set to be much weaker than year-ago levels in Q2 2022 unless it puts together a massive rebound immediately.

The good news is that Hecla can weather the weakness better than its peers, but with a turbulent market environment, it's not surprising that the stock has been sold off violently. For investors looking for silver exposure, Hecla is one of the best buy-the-dip candidates, given its attractive margin profile. This makes it a name to watch if this correction in precious metals continues. However, as noted above, the updated low-risk buy zone for the stock comes in at US$3.94, which is still 10% below current levels. For this reason, I remain on the sidelines for now.