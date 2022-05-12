The Death Of 60/40 Portfolio Is Greatly Exaggerated

alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

With the U.S. inflation at a 40-year high, equity/bonds negative correlation apparently broken (even if on a temporary basis), and asset price bubbles everywhere, one might be tempted to think that conventional fund management playbook is no longer applicable. The hedge funds, with their ability to have short positions, might provide relief for a relatively small section of investors, but market participants are generally scrambling to find the right balance between cash and investments.

It is true that the low-return environment over the last few years has made it very challenging for a large number of portfolio managers to consistently generate outsized returns without adding on substantial risks to the portfolio. There is strong merit in having private investments in a portfolio, especially as the accessibility to such assets has improved over the last decade and there are large datasets available now to look at each investment in a better light. In that backdrop, there have been some articles arguing that the traditional 60/40 equity/bond portfolio may not be the ideal allocation anymore. However, in my view, the following industry best practices in asset management would still have generated reasonable returns and helped with the low-return environment.

Timely portfolio rebalancing to reflect the market realities and adhere to the targeted asset allocation is a very important part of the process. Based on this principle, the disproportionate gains achieved in the equities during the last few years were to be rotated into bonds. In addition, the recent sharp declines in some of the blue-chip stocks would have resulted in rotation from bond into equities.

With the rising inflation and higher interest rate risk, the duration of the bond portfolio would have been reduced by a prudent fund manager. This means more allocation to the money market funds, subsequently placing the fund manager at the right position with enough flexibility to invest in the higher yield instruments as markets adjust to the shifting inflationary environment. The downward pressure on the bond prices was evident since late 2020 and should have been acted upon. As a reference point, listed below is a chart on the assets favorable for different stages in business cycle. Interestingly, the chart is dated Dec 2018, but the recent macroeconomic backdrop is more or less similar to the red box that was drawn at the time article was published.

Assets for Business Cycle Stages (CMG Wealth Advisors)

Although the bond prices have declined since their peak last year, it doesn't compare anywhere near the recent negative returns in equities, especially in some of the tech stocks which were the flag bearers of higher returns in that asset class (public or private). There is a strong reason to believe that the investor interest could be back in the quality bonds, seeking safe haven assets for their portfolios with the evolving macroeconomic, geopolitical and pandemic related uncertainties.

The rising bond yields mean the future coupons/YTM should be adjusting to reasonable levels compared to the sub-zero or below 2% we experienced on the long-term bonds during the last decade. A shorter duration bond portfolio would allow a cherry picking of the quality long-term assets while the interest rate risks remain elevated. In case the U.S. 10Y-Treasury bond yields get closer to 4% or above, some good opportunities in Bond ETFs might arise such as iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) (TTM yield already at 4% due to recent price declines) as SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX) (holds high-yield global sovereign issues with 5% coupon rates with any decline in inflation and bond yields resulting in capital gains). Corporate bond fund such as at Fidelity® Corporate Bond Fund No Load (FCBFX), Invesco Corporate Bond Fund (ACCBX), and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) are already down 14-17% YTD and in some cases more than 20% on YoY basis. These and other similar funds/ETFs should be considered and evaluated for the portfolio in case the bond yields rise further in the coming months.

A very important point to remember is that the next 10-year real returns would be based on the inflation during the next 10 years, which means future bond prices/yields would be reflective of the future macro-environment. The realized returns are hence expected to be positive, and iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) could be an interesting option.

The alternative investments are expected to gain more traction in future helped by the increasing tokenization; however, the allocation doesn't come at a lesser risk than bonds.

The lack of transparency/market influence on the valuations that were handed out to a large number of VC deals, was priced-in right after the public listing as the stock prices fell sharply in many cases.

During crises, there's an obvious correlation between equities/bonds and alternative investments. In fact, the illiquid assets are under a lot more stress if highly leveraged and paid for at the higher end of valuation range, which exposes them to sharper, more protracted declines. The potential buyers in such cases are far better equipped to negotiate a selling price which is distressed and derived as a discrete function, compared to the public market price discovery as a continuous function.

The alternative assets' prices may not apparently experience a similar kind of decline as equities, but that's mainly due to the less frequent valuation assessments. The addition of illiquidity premium by itself instructs a higher discount rate for the alternative assets resulting in prices lower than those for publicly traded equities or bonds.

Last but not the least, there's no risk-free portfolio, even the efficient frontier portfolios or the government bonds don't promise that. There might be some losses incurred across the asset classes but that's part and parcel of investing; even holding cash unnecessarily has its disadvantages.

This is not to say that the alternative assets need to be shunned by the investors, quite the opposite actually. However, the fixed income portfolio would still have to be wisely chosen and the CFA Institute provides a good framework on constructing one in the context of higher inflationary environment. Regardless of the expectations, the inflation to be realized over the next few years is obviously uncertain, keeping in view the growth tipping point and unprecedented sovereign/corporate debt stock. It is better to stick to the investing basics with manageable risks, whether it's for equities, fixed income or alternative investments.