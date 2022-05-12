jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) have really dived these past few years. Clearly, some of its problems are just plain misfortune. I mean, COVID battering the global on-trade industry just isn't something you can lay at the company's door.

Its struggles extend further back than that though. Even before COVID heaped more woes on its plate, BUD stock had clearly underperformed since its mega acquisition of SABMiller back in 2016.

That deal left the firm sitting on a lot of debt - over $100B net of cash at its peak. Getting that down has proved a challenge, with the company offloading assets in order to speed things up.

Over the same time, financial media has talked a lot about the health of its core business, especially in developed markets ("DM") where consumers appear to have turned lukewarm on mainstream lager offerings. It has not been uncommon, for example, to see a lot of commentary focus on the competition from craft beers, especially in the context of the North American market.

FX A Major Challenge

Seemingly backing that up has been BUD's lackluster earnings growth. BUD bought SABMiller for its emerging market ("EM") footprint, especially in Africa, where it was selling around 50m hectoliters of beer each year.

At the time of the deal, post-deal annual EBITDA forecasts landed somewhere in the $25B region. Note that the combined entity was originally generating that level of earnings, but that this excluded various asset divestments that were always on the cards. Those cost newly enlarged AB InBev a few billion dollars in annual EBITDA, though on the flip side the company was also looking at significant merger synergies, which is oft touted as low-hanging fruit in terms of profit growth.

Ultimately, analysts expected that $25B in annual EBITDA to be achieved within two years of the deal. As it turned out, 2018 and 2019 EBITDA came in at circa $20B, or around 20% lower than the sell-side forecasts I have from back in 2016.

Worries about the debt load and DM consumer tastes were not totally unreasonable, but they didn't paint a wholly fair picture either given the company's huge EM exposure.

Source: AB InBev SABMiller Acquisition Presentation

To cut a long story short, foreign exchange headwinds have been a big drag here. Post-deal the company was looking at 40% its EBITDA coming from Latin America alone. This is a massive money-spinner for BUD as its operations in the region are ultra-profitable on account of its huge market shares, but currency declines have been a headwind to reported financial figures:

The key point to take away is that the company's "on the ground" performance has actually been much better than its USD-denominated financial figures might otherwise suggest. Excluding COVID-ravaged 2020, global organic volume growth has actually been positive each year since the deal. What's more, revenue per hectoliter has increased at a circa 4.5% CAGR, so overall underlying growth has actually been decent.

Data Source: AB InBev Annual Reports

Inflation The Latest Worry

Turbocharged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation has obviously become a major issue in recent months. It could even start to topple governments in emerging economies.

Generally speaking, there are a few things I'd look for when hunting for stocks in an inflationary environment. Those include pricing power, high gross margins and low CapEx requirements, and, from a valuation perspective, ideally stocks with high shareholder yields (i.e. dividends plus buybacks) too.

Obviously you don't often get all of that in one package, but with the above in mind it's perhaps not surprising that consumer staples have held up very well recently:

As far as BUD is concerned, I have mixed views. On the one hand, generally speaking there are better options than brewers in the staples space if you are worried about inflation; firms that have lower CapEx requirements, higher margins and better pricing power. In terms of inflation, raw materials and energy costs are going to be a big issue for the brewers. Aluminum, crops, energy: they are all big inputs.

On the other hand, BUD is really the best of the bunch. Its gross margins are in the 60% region and its free cash flow margins are easily in the double digits. Unlike, perhaps, Molson Coors (TAP), its beer portfolio also has nice exposure to "premium" brands, which is good from a pricing perspective.

So far we only have Q1 2022 results to go on, but they were pretty good in my view. Obviously there's still a lot of noise from COVID in the company's figures, but volume was up low single digits while pricing looked strong, with revenue per HL increasing nearly 8%. That was good for 11% year-on-year revenue growth, though EBITDA only advanced 7% on the back of a lower gross margin. Margin pressure is going to be a big theme everywhere so that's definitely something to keep an eye on.

A Great Long-Term Deal

There's no doubt BUD has been a poor performer in recent years. As you can see from the chart in the introduction, its share price has been cut in half. Furthermore, the company has also inflicted dividends cuts in that time, which would otherwise have mitigated the capital losses, if only to a degree.

A portion of that share price decline has been driven by a de-rating of the stock's valuation multiple. In 2019, for instance, BUD was in the $90 area, while its business generated underlying EPS of $3.63. Call it a P/E of around 25. Now, BUD trades for around $55 a share on EPS forecasts of roughly $3.20 for FY22. Call that a P/E of around 17. For FY23 and FY24, BUD trades on forward PE ratios of 15 and 13 respectively, which looks like a steal for such a high quality business.

At the risk of stating the obvious, expectations are now a lot lower here. Morningstar has BUD in 5-star territory with a fair value of $90 a share. That might look fanciful given where the stock is now, but it shouldn't: BUD can justify that on growth in the mid single-digit per annum area, which is basically what it has been achieving outside of COVID. Moreover, its EM presence, and especially its African footprint, gives it a long runway for that growth to continue.

Similarly, just because currency has been a headwind in the past doesn't mean it always will be. It's not difficult to imagine a scenario in which LatAm currencies appreciate, especially given many have strong ties to commodities prices. At that point the headwind would become a tailwind and BUD would be back in vogue again, although when it happens the currency link will likely be ignored once again. Strong buy.