On Tuesday, leading digital textile printing solutions provider Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) or "Kornit" shocked investors with mediocre first quarter results and a weaker-than-expected Q2 outlook.

Adjusted for warrant charges, the company's Q1 results actually came in slightly above guidance, but gross margins took a major hit due to an unfavorable mix of higher system and lower consumable sales.

That said, Q2 top and bottom-line guidance was well below consensus expectations. Management projected improvement for the second half of the year:

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $85 million to $95 million; non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of -2% to +2% of revenue; EBITDA Margins to be in the range of 0% to 4%. Consistent with past practice, this guidance excludes the impact of the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter. The Company expects revenues in the third and fourth quarters to be stronger than the second quarter. The Company further expects higher operating margins in the second half of the year, with operating margins in the third and fourth quarters in the low to mid-teens.

Moreover, the company used a whopping $64 million in cash for the quarter mostly due to investments in working capital.

Unfortunately, the conference call wasn't exactly suited to instill confidence in the company's outlook.

During the question-and-answer session, management admitted to a number of issues pressuring the company's sales and profitability:

With the exception of Amazon (AMZN), e-commerce growth has slowed down, with a number of customers having ordered lower-than-anticipated consumables and delayed new system purchases. Delta Apparel (DLA), one of the company's largest customers has recently started to install competing technology. Fanatics, also one of Kornit's larger customers, has decided to outsource production with some of the volume going to service providers using non-Kornit systems.

While management praised its upcoming Kornit Apollo technology as the "best solution," the system won't be commercially available before mid-2023.

With competitors apparently making inroads with key customers and the post-pandemic slowdown in e-commerce, investors are rightfully concerned about the future strategic direction of the company's largest customer, Amazon.

While Kornit continues to expect healthy growth from Amazon with firm system orders already having been placed for this year and 2023, slower consumer demand would almost certainly impact the company's high-margin ink supply business.

Bottom Line

Quite frankly, I am having some difficulties sharing management's optimism given the double whammy of slowing e-commerce growth and competition pressuring demand for the company's digital textile printing systems and consumables.

While Kornit expects a much stronger second half with vastly increased profitability, I am downgrading shares to "hold" given increased uncertainties with regards to the company's future growth rate.