Above: Santa Cruz Mountains - source of surface water for SJW Group

Investment Thesis

On Nov. 23, 2021, I published the article, "SJW Group: Not At This Price." Since then, the share price of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has decreased by 16.12%, roughly in line with the S&P 500 decline of 15.89% over the same time period. The current P/E ratio is 29.42, compared to 37.50 at the time of my previous article. Even with the lower P/E ratio and share price, I still see SJW Group as expensive. In addition, there are concerns about potentially uncontrollable increases in water procurement costs due to weather patterns. SJW Group is not a buy at current share price level.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And, if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected.

I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19, and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question).

Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the May 11, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from four analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of SJW Group shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from May 11, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.2% (line 50). Dividends, and dividend growth, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2024.

Targeting A 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 2 provides comparative data for SJW Group, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on May 11, 2022 , and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $8.51 from the present $59.42 to $67.93 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For SJW Group, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (14.5)% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to have a decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return could be regarded as a positive, provided the starting P/E ratio is at a reasonable level. The current P/E ratio of 29.42 appears high but is below the historical average of 31.20.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total return, dividends, share price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

SJW Group's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections SJW Group

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on May 11, 2022, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical and assumed P/E ratio levels. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying SJW Group shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column follow.

Consensus, low, and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as SJW Group. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 22 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2022 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of SJW Group I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 29.42 in place of the historical median of 30.56. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple continuing at present level. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This does not work for SJW Group due to the very poor EPS result for 2019. I have replaced with historical low P/E ratio of 20.99, to show the possible impact of a lower multiple on returns.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering SJW Group through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 0.7 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is low, suggesting a degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, SJW Group is conservatively indicated to return between 0.5% and 1.4% average per year through the end of 2024. The 0.5% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 1.4% on their high EPS estimates, with an 0.9% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios, and assume a P/E ratio of 20.99 in 2024. At the high end of the projected returns for SJW Group, the indicative returns range from 15.5% to 16.6%, with consensus 16.0%. These returns assume a P/E ratio of 31.20 in 2024, based on the current P/E ratio of 29.42 increasing to the historical average of 31.20 by end of 2024. Assuming Case A P/E ratio based on current P/E ratio of 29.42, returns range from 13.1% to 14.2%, with consensus 13.6%.

Review Of Historical Performance For SJW Group

SJW Group: Historical shareholder returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for SJW Group shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for SJW Group were double digit returns of 11.3% and 14.4%, for two of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining seven investors achieved poor returns ranging from negative (9.8)% to positive 1.9%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 11, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking SJW Group's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 SJW Group Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium & SEC Filings

Over the 5.25 years end of 2016 to end of Q1-2022, SJW Group has increased Net Assets Used In Operations by $1,755 million. The increase was funded by increases of $607 million in shareholders' equity, and $1,148 million in debt net of cash. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 51.1% at end of 2016 to 60.7% at end of Q1-2022, due to the mix of equity and debt used to fund increases in net operating assets. Outstanding shares increased by 9.7 million from 20.5 million to 30.2 million, of which 8.9 million shares were to raise additional equity capital, with the balance issued for employee compensation. The $724 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 5.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 SJW Group Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium & SEC Filings

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to some extent with SJW Group in relation to share compensation, but not to a material extent.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2022: