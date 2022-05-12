Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on the Middlesex Water Co. (NASDAQ:MSEX), I came to the conclusion the stock was overvalued both from a relative and absolute perspective. You can read about it here. Since then, MSEX lost ~12.9% vs a loss of ~11.4% for the S&P 500. MSEX recently reported Q1 FY22 results, which were in line with my expectations. The company continues to be free-cash-flow negative and relies heavily on debt and on new share issuance to make up for the additional cash that is needed to finance its CapEx program. As rates are now rising in the US, I think this strategy will turn out to be unsustainable over the long term and this starts to be reflected in the company's cost of capital which has increased considerably over the last couple of months.

Recent Developments

In my last article on MSEX, I discussed how the company was overvalued based on fundamentals and how a 30-40% pullback was a real risk for long-term investors, despite its stable business model and moat.

On April 29th, 2022, the company reported Q1 FY22 results. Overall, the results were in line with my expectations. Sales reached ~$36.2 million in the last quarter, which represents a ~11.2% YoY increase. MSEX generated $12.52 million in operating profit in Q1 FY22 compared to ~$5.63 million in the same quarter last year. The operating margin increased from ~17.3% in March 2021 to 34.6%, which may seem great if you don't take into account an unusual gain of ~$5.2 million on the sale of a subsidiary. If we remove this item, the company had an operating margin of close to 20%, which is in line with historical figures.

MSEX generated approximately $14 million in cash from operating activities during Q1 FY22, which represents a 48% increase YoY. Capital expenditures decreased by 24% in the last 12 months, but the company still spends more on new equipment than is generating from operating activities. As a result, debt continues to be an issue since it is the main financing source of the CapEx program and is constantly increasing. MSEX added another ~$2 million of debt to its balance sheet in the last quarter which brings the total debt balance to a record of ~$328 million. The leverage is well reflected in the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio which continues to be at a risky level in my opinion.

Refinitiv Eikon

The market is also started to price some of the risks associated with the company's leverage. MSEX's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is now close to 6%, its highest level over the last five years. As interest rates are rapidly increasing in the US, refinancing could become an issue. On top of that, higher rates are likely to drive the cost of servicing debt higher, negatively impacting profitability in the process.

Refinitiv Eikon

Another interesting highlight is the fact that Q1 FY22 is the second consecutive quarter in the last 2 years when the company issued over $2.5 million worth of new shares to finance its activities and pay dividends to shareholders. Total dividends paid to shareholders reached a record high of $5.12 million in the last quarter. I think it's completely absurd to issue new shares in order to pay dividends when you run a business that is free cash flow negative.

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Valuation

In my previous article, I concluded that MSEX was extremely overvalued. At that time, the company was trading at more than 12x LTM sales and more than 35x LTM EV/EBITDA. I found these multiples to be extremely high given the fact that MSEX wasn't expected to grow at more than 10% annually.

Three months later, the valuation remains high despite a 13% decline in the stock price. MSEX continues to trade above 10x sales, which is 56% higher than the average multiple at which peers are trading. The stock is overvalued on every relative metric and doesn't offer a good margin of safety in my opinion. As rates are rising in the US, valuations are becoming more and more important, and this will be a clear drag on many companies that are overvalued today. As a result, I wouldn't be surprised if MSEX will end up having a 30% drawdown over the next 18 months.

Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

I continue to be bearish on MSEX for the same reasons I mentioned 3 months ago. The recent results show that MSEX is still unable to generate positive free cash flow and as a result, the firm continues to add leverage to finance its CapEx program. Rising rates are therefore a major risk at this point in my opinion, given the fact that the company might run into trouble when trying to refinance some of the existing debt.