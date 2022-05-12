kali9/E+ via Getty Images



If we look at a decade-long chart of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) (Industrial & Aerospace player), we can see that share-price gains over the past decade have not been hectic, to say the least. Unfortunately, the stock has had a horrid start to fiscal 2022, with the recent earnings beat in the first quarter not enough to stop the bleeding. Sales growth over the past decade reflects the relative non-performance of the share price. Although margins have increased slightly which has boosted earnings, sales have only increased from $1.23 billion at the end of fiscal 2012 to $1.269 billion over a trailing twelve-month average at present.

The significant contraction in shares of Barnes means the stock´s valuation is the principal calling card in this stock at present. The company is profitable (forward earnings yield of almost 7%), is generating cash flow, and is trading very close to book value at present (forward book multiple of 1.08). Furthermore, debt looks manageable, as the stock's debt to equity ratio actually fell to 0.41 in the company´s latest first quarter, as we see below.

However, as we see below, the underlying trend is definitely bearish at present, and earnings revisions for both this year and next year continue to slide. Another factor investors need to consider is the dividend and how sustainable it would be if indeed shares continue to print lower lows. Therefore, let's look at Barnes' key financial metrics to see how strong the payout is and whether it would survive a sharp downturn.

Dividend Yield

Barnes' forward dividend of $0.64 per share year equates to a forward dividend yield of 2.03%. The company´s yield is both above the sector median of 1.6% as well as Barnes' own 5-year dividend yield of 1.21%. This ties in with the stock´s valuation mentioned above. Although investors need to take into account Barnes's proven dividend record over 32 years and counting, it also needs to be considered whether the present yield is enough, especially with the 10-year US treasury yield hovering around the 3% mark.

Dividend Growth

Another factor that investors must take into account is the growth rate of the dividend in question. Given that dollars today will be worth up to 8% less in 12 months' time, it is vital that growth in the dividend keeps up with inflation as much as possible. Although Barnes' dividend has grown like earnings by almost 6% on average per year over the past 10 years, there has been literally no growth in the quarterly payout since early 2018. This is disappointing given the industrial sector, in general, has grown dividends by almost 7% over the past 12-months on average.

Payout Ratio

The payout ratio and its underlying trend is probably the most insightful metric when it comes to the sustainability of the payout. Over the past four quarters, $32 million from a free-cash-flow purse of $89 million was paid out to shareholders. This gives us a dividend cash-flow payout ratio of just under 36%, which means affordability is not an issue presently for Barnes. In the recent first quarter, however, free cash flow came in negative at -$17 million due to changes in working capital and accrued liabilities significantly impacting operating cash-flow generation in the quarter. Suffice it to say, this is a trend worth watching.

Interest-Bearing Debt

Balance sheet debt has been coming under far more scrutiny at present due to how interest rates have been rising. Therefore, paying down debt as well as growing profits are key to ensuring the dividend is protected over time. Over the past four quarters, $16 million out of an operating profit tally of $149 million went towards Barnes' debt (interest expense). This gives us an interest coverage ratio of 9.31, which is fine from an affordability standpoint. On the balance sheet, we see that $1.441 billion of equity and $598 million of debt were reported at the end of the first quarter. This gives us a debt to equity ratio of 0.41, which is a solid number (due to how debt has been declining and equity slowly increasing).

Earnings Projections

The bottom-line earnings projection of $2.22 per share for fiscal 2022 continues to fall and is down roughly 4% over the past 30 days alone. Although this number easily covers the dividend and would be a 14% bottom-line growth rate if delivered, the market has punished the stock meaningfully for its slowing growth. The bigger industrial segment is bearing the brunt of this problem with sales down roughly 4% in the recent first quarter. This segment remains very open to inflation headwinds as well as supply chain issues.

Furthermore, productivity was also impacted by Covid-related employee confinement reasons. The Aerospace segment did witness a solid top-line gain in the quarter, but it will be interesting to see if better pricing can play a larger role in providing momentum for this stock, which it desperately needs.

Conclusion

From a strict dividend standpoint, the payout does not look to be at risk at present despite the challenges Barnes continues to experience. Yes, growth of the payout has stalled, but the trailing twelve-month payout ratio demonstrates that the company has sufficient cash flow to keep on rewarding shareholders. Although Barnes is working off a sound financial base, investors need to take into account the "total return" potential of Barnes, as the dividend alone may not be enough here to meet one's investment goals. We look forward to continued coverage.