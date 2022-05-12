Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) reported first-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $614 million, 3% above average consensus expectations of $595 million. Management also increased full-year guidance by $75 million to $2.275 billion "with a bias to the upside."

The beat-and-raise was driven by constructive crude oil and NGL fundamentals and their associated high prices. These factors drove PAA's Adj. EBITDA 8.9% higher than the previous quarter and 13.1% above the first quarter of 2021. The gains can be seen in the chart below.

HFI Research

In 2022, PAA expects Permian production to increase by at least 600,000 barrels per day (bpd). Management's forecast for Permian growth can be seen in the following chart.

Plains All American

PAA's massive Permian gathering footprint of 4 million dedicated acres includes half horizontal rigs currently operating in the basin, and management expects the company to capture an incremental 280,000 bpd of the expected 600,000 bpd of basin-wide Permian production growth. These volumes will feed PAA's long-haul pipelines and allow its marketing unit to direct the barrels to the most profitable destinations. We believe these dynamics will drive PAA's Adj. EBITDA and free cash flow higher over the coming years.

Operationally, PAA performed well in the first quarter. Its Permian crude volumes rose by a whopping 38.9% over the year-ago quarter. Except for the minor Western segment, all operating segments reported significant gains. Total crude oil pipeline volumes grew by 31.8% over year-ago levels, while gathered crude volumes were up 15.9%

HFI Research

The NGL Segment's volumes decreased relative to year-ago levels. Management didn't explain the decrease in its commentary or quarterly disclosure documents. It only mentioned that it was planning on spending capital to debottleneck its NGL system. Despite the lower NGL volumes, higher NGL prices pushed the segment's Adj. EBITDA 133% above year-ago levels.

During the quarter, management continued to successfully execute on its capital allocation plan, paying down $368 million of debt and repurchasing $25 million of units.

Its longer-term capital allocation performance can be seen over the past four quarters, during which it repaid $1.28 billion of debt and repurchased $203 million of common units by generating $535 million of excess cash flow and completing $913 million of asset sales. Results by quarter are shown in the table below.

HFI Research

Despite the successful debt reduction, asset sales have reduced Adj. EBITDA and as a result, PAA's leverage ratio remains high, at 4.4-times. Management expects to bring the ratio down to 4.25-times by year-end. By mid-2023, it intends to lower the ratio to the middle of its long-term targeted range of 3.75 to 4.25-times.

We believe this is achievable. If we go by management's guidance, PAA will generate $1.95 billion of operating cash flow in 2022, while it had $114 million of cash on its balance sheet. Of that $2.06 billion, it will spend approximately $550 million on total capex and pay out around $1.05 billion of total distributions. After these expenditures, it will be left with a cash flow surplus of $467 million. Management has guided to $100 million of unit repurchases and has already spent $25 million on repurchases in the fourth quarter. After repurchases, PAA is left with a $367 million cash flow surplus that can be used for debt reduction.

If we assume that PAA generates the midpoint of management's Adj. EBITDA guidance range of $2.275 billion and use that as the leverage ratio denominator while using the $10.032 billion sum of total debt plus one-half of the value of the company's preferreds as the leverage ratio numerator, PAA would have to pay down $363 million of debt to end the year with a 4.25-times leverage ratio. Management therefore shouldn't have a problem achieving its target, particularly given the likelihood that PAA's full-year 2022 Adj. EBITDA comes in above the midpoint of management's guidance range. Such a scenario would also result in greater than expected free cash flow, which would allow management to pay down more than $363 million, reducing the leverage ratio further.

Valuation

Our valuation of PAA units assumes the company achieves management's full-year 2022 operating cash flow guidance of $1.95 billion and generates free cash flow of $1.06 billion. Free cash flow per unit in 2022 comes to $1.37, and the units' intrinsic value is estimated to be $12.35, which is 28.1% higher than today's price.

Going out to 2026, we assume operating cash flow increases by 2.5% and distributions increase by 5% annually. Cash outflows to PAA's preferred and non-controlling interest increase by 2.5% each year due to growth from its Oryx joint venture. By 2026, the units' value increases to $13.85. After distributions received from 2022 through 2026, the implied total return increases to 81.6%.

Our discounted cash flow valuation assumes that the $1.06 billion of free cash flow we estimate PAA will generate in 2022 remains flat over the next ten years. It puts PAA units' value at $15.11 and implies 49% upside from the current price.

Based on PAA's attractive long-term growth prospects, positive operating momentum, and the valuations detailed above, we value its common units in the range of $12.00 to $15.00. This range is 18% to 48% above the current unit price.

Conclusion

PAA has positive operating momentum stemming from Permian growth and its highly-contracted pipelines. It has significant operating leverage throughout its system, which means that it is likely to have low capex requirements over the next few years. Management has prioritized debt reduction, and we expect it to continue to do so through 2023. Thereafter, however, management will be able to allocate the company's growing cash flows to unitholders. At that point, we expect stepped-up unit repurchases and significant distribution hikes. Given PAA's constructive long-term backdrop, discounted unit price, and safe 8.6% distribution yield, we recommend its units as a Buy.