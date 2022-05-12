Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) reported optimism about the second half of 2022. Management also expected a rebound in the demand of tax planning solutions activity as cryptocurrency trading volume increases. Besides, management announced a strategic transition that will enhance new technological solutions, which will most likely help the company increase sales growth. In sum, my DCF models indicate that the total valuation does not really represent the free cash flow potential of future years.

H&R Block: Optimism And Stock Repurchase Programs Could Enhance Market Sentiment

H&R Block helps clients prepare their taxes, and offers financial products and small business solutions.

In my opinion, it is a great time to review H&R Block's financial projections and transformation plans. Keep in mind that H&R Block raised its fiscal 2022 guidance and announced a new wave of small businesses signing for new products. At the same time, retail trading and crypto enhancements appear to increase the number of opportunities for tax planners like H&R Block.

I'm very pleased with our overall tax season, led by another year of share gains in Assisted. As a result of our strong financial results, we are raising our fiscal 2022 guidance. Source: Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results Previously, revenue was expected to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.35 billion. The Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $3.375 to $3.425 billion. Source: Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

The optimism reported in the last quarterly report is remarkable. Management promised to reduce the share count even more. The following words and the previous stock repurchase history made me research H&R Block:

Repurchased $226 million of shares outstanding in the quarter at an average price of $23.29; in fiscal year 2022, the Company has repurchased $550 million, retiring 13% of its shares outstanding. Source: Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Market Expectations

In my view, expectations are quite conservative. The EBITDA margin is expected to remain very stable at 24% from 2022 to 2024, and the median operating margin should stay close to 20%.

marketscreener.com

Considering that H&R Block is expected to report positive net income in 2022 and 2023 as well as positive free cash flow, in my view, financial analysts may want to have a look at the DCF model.

marketscreener.com

The New Transformation Plan And More Banking Solutions May Make H&R Block Worth $29 Per Share

I am optimistic about the future since H&R Block announced its new five years program to transform the strategic direction of the business. The promised changes include technological infrastructure and human expertise. Under this case scenario, I assumed that the new changes will help management offer a stable EBITDA margin and positive free cash flow.

During fiscal year 2021, we introduced our Block Horizons Strategy, the next phase of our strategic transformation, which builds on previous work to strengthen our foundation and position us for long term sustainable growth. Block Horizons is a five year strategy that will leverage our human expertise and technological infrastructure to deliver growth by driving tax solution innovation, helping small businesses to thrive and to ease the financial burden on underbanked individuals. Source: 10-k

The most interesting thing about the new plan is the use of digital and data capabilities to transform the experience of clients. If customers do notice the new changes, we could see an increase in the demand for H&R Block's products:

Reimagine our experience for customers and tax professionals in a digital-first world by blending technology and data with human expertise and care. Accelerate our digital and data capabilities to drive innovation in all facets of our business. Source: 10-k

Finally, in my view, if H&R Block continues to offer interest-free loans from bank partners, credit cards, and lines of credit, sales growth could also increase. Note that I assumed that banks will offer more credit solutions as interest rates increase in the near future.

RAs are interest-free loans offered by our bank partner, which are available to eligible U.S. assisted clients in company-owned and participating franchise locations, including virtual clients. The Emerald Card enables clients to receive their tax refunds from the IRS directly on a prepaid debit card, or to direct RT, EA or RA proceeds to the card. The card can be used for everyday purchases, bill payments and ATM withdrawals anywhere Debit Mastercard. Source: 10-k

With H&R Block expecting to grow at close to 2%-6%, I tried to be a bit more optimistic, and assumed certain sales growth until 2026. From 2023 to 2031, I used sales growth ranging from -3% to 3%. My figures are not far from what H&R Block reported in the past.

Ycharts

If we also assume an EBITDA margin around 24%-21% and capital expenditures close to $81 million, 2031 free cash flow would most likely end up at $514 million.

Hohaf Investments

For the valuation of H&R Block, I used a cost of capital of 5.03% and a conservative exit multiple of 5x, which implied $29 per share.

Hohaf Investments

In the past, the company traded at 8x forward EBITDA, so if we use this multiple, the implied valuation would be $39.

Hohaf Investments

Worst Case Scenario Would Imply A Valuation Of $10

Among what could go wrong, there is the fact that the company relies on information systems. If clients can't upload their information for any reason, or certain information is lost, I believe that H&R Block's reputation could be compromised. As a result, I believe that a few clients could leave the firm, which may substantially damage the company's revenue growth. If free cash flow expectations decline too, we could be expecting a decline in H&R Block's valuation:

As our tax preparation business is seasonal, our systems must be capable of processing high volumes during our peak periods. Therefore, any failure or interruption in our information systems, or information systems of our franchisees or a private or government third party on which we rely, or an interruption in the internet or other critical business capability, could negatively impact our business operations and reputation, and increase our risk of loss. Source: 10-k

H&R Block appears to operate with a small number of vendors which receive the company's exclusivity for certain products. In my view, if, for whatever reason, H&R Block loses its relationships with certain providers, management may have a hard time looking for new partners. Under this case, I assumed that H&R Block loses certain partners, which damages the company's sales growth:

Historically, we have contracted, and in the future we will likely continue to contract, with a single vendor or a limited number of vendors to provide certain key services or products for our tax, financial, and other services and products. A few examples of this type of reliance are our relationships with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. or similar vendors, for data processing and card production services, MetaBank, N.A., for the issuance of RTs, EAs, RAs and Emerald Cards, and Microsoft Corporation, for cloud computing services. Source: 10-k

Under detrimental conditions, I used net sales growth close to -5% and 5%, an EBITDA margin around 20%, and an effective tax of 22%. The results would imply a free cash flow around $400 million and $500 million from 2025 to 2031.

Hohaf Investments

With a discount of about 20%-15%, H&R Block's implied market capitalization would be equal to $1.65 billion, and the implied price would be $10.

Hohaf Investments

The Debt Does Not Seem That Worrying

H&R Block reports $1 million in cash, with $3.7 billion in total assets and $3.7 billion in total liabilities. The fact that the asset/liability ratio stands close to one is not ideal. However, if the company continues to deliver positive free cash flow, and pays debt holders, I wouldn't expect shareholders to complain.

10-Q

As of March 31, 2022, H&R Block reported $1.7 billion in long-term debt, and the short term debt stands at $499 million. I am expecting a free cash flow close to $450-$650 million per year, so the debt does not seem that worrying. If the EBITDA margin continues to remain stable, investors may not worry about the total amount of leverage.

10-Q

Conclusion

H&R Block expects a beneficial second half of 2022. Management recently announced a strategic transformation plan that is expected to bring technological innovation and more human expertise to the firm. If the company continues to offer interest-free loans from bank partners, as interest rate increases, I would be expecting further sales growth. Yes, the debt outstanding is not small. However, I believe that the expected free cash flow is sufficient to justify the total amount of leverage. I don't know why the market is giving the current stock valuation. Under my base case scenario, which is the most likely scenario, the fair equity valuation is significantly higher than the current market value.