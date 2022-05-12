Trygve Finkelsen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still have a Hold investment rating assigned to Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) [7974:JP] shares. This is an update of my prior article for NTDOY written on February 18, 2021, which I focused on evaluating the attractiveness of Nintendo as an investment candidate for 2021.

This latest update for Nintendo shines the spotlight on the company's recently announced stock split and its recent financial performance. The planned stock split should boost Nintendo's share price, but the company's lackluster outlook as validated by its management guidance could cap its share price upside. This makes Nintendo a Hold (versus a Buy or Sell) in my opinion.

Nintendo Stock Key Metrics

Nintendo released the company's full-year fiscal 2022 (YE March 31) financial results on May 10, 2022 (evening time in Japan and morning time in the US).

As I highlighted in my earlier February 2021 update for Nintendo, "investors can invest in Nintendo shares traded on either the OTC market as ADRs with the NTDOY and NTDOF tickers, or the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the 7974:JP ticker." The company's Tokyo-listed shares rose by +3.2% from JPY56,360 as of May 10, 2022 (Tokyo/Japan time) to JPY58,190 as of May 11, 2022. Nintendo's shares traded on the OTC market also increased by a similar +3.3% from $53.16 as of May 9, 2022 (US time) to close at $54.90 on May 10, 2022.

It is obvious that certain disclosures relating to Nintendo's full-year FY 2022 earnings were viewed favorably by investors. I think the positive catalyst was Nintendo's stock split announcement, rather than the company's key financial metrics. Notably, both NTDOY's recent historical financial performance and forward-looking guidance were lackluster.

According to the company's FY 2022 financial results presentation slides, Nintendo's revenue decreased by -3.6% from JPY1,759 billion in FY 2021 to JPY1,695 billion in the most recent fiscal year. During this same period, NTDOY's operating income contracted by -7.5% from JPY641 billion to JPY593 billion. But Nintendo's actual fiscal 2022 operating profit was largely in line with the sell-side's consensus financial forecast according to S&P Capital IQ data.

Nintendo's Switch hardware (complete family of products including Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED model, Nintendo Switch Lite) sales volume fell by -20.0% from 28.83 million units in fiscal 2021 to 23.06 million units in FY 2022. However, this is within market expectations, as NTDOY had earlier guided for 23 million Switch hardware units to be sold in the most recent fiscal year.

In other words, Nintendo's financial and operating metrics for FY 2022 were not as good as they were in FY 2021, but the company's operating and financial performance for the recent fiscal year was satisfactory and aligned with what investors were expecting. It is also important to note that the game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons", which was a big hit for NTDOY in fiscal 2021, created a very high base for Nintendo in FY 2022, on top of more normalized gaming demand with an easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving ahead, NTDOY expects to deliver 21.0 million units of Nintendo Switch hardware sales for FY 2023. A mere -9% decline in Nintendo Switch hardware sales for fiscal 2023 is rather good, considering headwinds like supply chain disruptions and a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Separately, Nintendo guided for its operating profit to decrease by -15.6% to JPY500 billion in the current fiscal year. In its FY 2022 earnings presentation, NTDOY attributed the expected operating income contraction for FY 2023 to "an increase in manufacturing costs and SG&A expenses" and negative operating leverage.

But there is a high probability that Nintendo's actual fiscal 2023 operating income will turn out to be better than its management guidance. This is because NTDOY used pretty conservative foreign exchange assumptions of "115 yen per U.S. dollar and 125 yen per euro" in arriving at its FY 2023 financial estimates according to the company's FY 2022 results presentation slides. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY and EUR/JPY spot exchange rates were approximately 129 and 136, respectively. The yen has been weakening, and this is positive for Japanese exporters such as Nintendo.

In summary, Nintendo's post-earnings announcement stock price increase is not warranted by the company's decent albeit unexciting 2023 management guidance and 2022 results. Instead, it is Nintendo's announcement of a stock split (to be covered in the next three sections of this article) that really caught the market's attention and drove its share price up following the FY 2022 results release.

What To Know About Nintendo's Upcoming Stock Split

Nintendo noted in its FY 2022 results presentation that "a 10-for-1 split of the company's common stock is scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2022."

There are two key things that stand out from Nintendo's upcoming stock split that investors ought to know about.

Firstly, the stock split plan is a very significant move for Nintendo, as it represents meaningful change after a long period of time.

The previous time Nintendo did a stock split was in 1993, or roughly three decades ago.

A February 19, 2018 article published in The Financial Times titled "Nintendo faces calls to split stock to aid governance" noted that there were "demands for a share split at Nintendo, which has been raised or is being planned by at least three large shareholders" more than four years ago.

In other words, the planned stock split could be perceived as a positive signal that Nintendo is prepared to be engaged in potentially value-accretive corporate actions when the company thinks that it is the right time to make such decisions.

Secondly, Nintendo is very clear about why the company intends to carry out a stock split.

In the company's announcement disclosing the proposed stock split, NTDOY noted that it aimed to "reduce the minimum investment price" to achieve the effect of "increasing the liquidity of the company's shares and further expanding the company's investor base." This is a very important point, which will be addressed in greater detail in the following two sections of the current article.

Will Nintendo's Stock Price Go Up After The Split?

Nintendo's stock price should rise following its stock split, assuming that the company achieves its stated purpose of improving stock liquidity and growing its shareholder base in terms of diversity and numbers.

On the company's website, Nintendo mentions that it "has been listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 1983" and noted that it uses the "unit share system of 100 shares as one unit" which implies that "Nintendo's stock is trading by the 100 shares."

Based on Nintendo's last done stock price of JPY57,250 as of the close of the May 12, 2022 trading day (Japan/Tokyo time), investors need to fork out JPY5.7 million or $44,500 to own Nintendo shares.

A 10-for-1 stock split will lower the price of entry for gaining exposure to Nintendo for investors in a very big way, with the cost of owning a single lot of the company's shares being reduced to JPY570,000 or $4,450. As such, Nintendo's stock price should go up after the split. But the extent of the share price increase will be determined by how Nintendo's shareholder base could possibly change going forward.

How Will The Stock Split Impact Nintendo's Outlook?

The stock split will only have a substantial positive impact on Nintendo's outlook, if Nintendo is currently under-owned by individual investors (as opposed to institutional investors). This appears to be the case.

According to the most updated publicly available data on Nintendo's shareholder base (as of September 30, 2021), Japanese individual investors in aggregate own approximately 5.7% of the company's outstanding shares. In contrast, foreign and domestic (Japanese) institutional investors boast much larger stakes in Nintendo amounting to 50.6% and 27.2%, respectively.

Although I am not expecting individual investors to be the largest shareholder group for Nintendo, it is reasonable to assume that individual investors can own a higher percentage (rather than a mid-single digit percentage) of the listed company's shares considering that Nintendo is certainly a well-known consumer brand. Following the stock split, some individual investors who were previously put off by the high "minimum investment price" (in the company's words) could possibly reconsider initiating new positions in Nintendo's shares.

In conclusion, the proposed stock split should have a positive impact on Nintendo's outlook.

Is NTDOY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

NTDOY stock is a Hold.

On one hand, I favor Nintendo's decision to do a stock split and I view this as a corporate action which could create value by broadening the company's shareholder base as highlighted earlier.

On the other hand, I have touched on "concerns about the normalization of gaming demand and weaker-than-expected sales of the Nintendo Switch" in my prior February 18, 2021 article. These concerns have been somewhat validated by Nintendo's FY 2022 results and FY 2023 guidance which haven't exceeded market expectations by a wide margin to excite the market.

Nintendo's shares have also underperformed the broader market in the last year, and this is another validation of investors' skepticism of its future growth prospects in the near term. NTDOY's shares declined by -23.3% in the past year compared with a mild -3.9% decrease for the S&P 500 over the same period. This suggests Nintendo is a Hold and not a Buy notwithstanding the stock split decision.