FutureFuel's (NYSE:FF) 1Q22 results left a lot to be desired and the stock was hit by higher feedstock pricing that hit biofuel margins. The company has tried to go around this challenge by producing and inventorying biofuel pricing that will be sold later in the year using feedstock that will generate positive margins. The chemical business continued to show some green shoots. The company has also seen losses on its derivatives position because of higher fuel pricing that were unrealized in 1Q22 results. In April however, the company has taken a realized hit of $12mn on its derivatives. There is also uncertainty on what additional costs will be incurred. The company also announced its regular dividend of $0.06/share. No special dividend was however announced. These factors have contributed to a sharp decline in the stock price after the results, and the stock is down 14% YTD as well.

Revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% YoY driven by a 33.8% YoY jump in chemical revenues. Biofuel revenues were however down 18.5% YoY. The biofuel division reported a gross loss of $12.6mn while gross profit of the chemical business was $5.4mn from a loss in 1Q21. Net loss for the quarter was $12.4mn or $0.28/share compared to the net loss and EPS of 1Q21 of $8.8mn and $0.20/share respectively. The realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments included in the quarter's result was $9.1mn compared to $2.6mn in 1Q21. The company has a net cash position of $164mn, which amounts to $3.74/share. This is a significant 57% of the current market cap.

Commenting on the results, FutureFuel's COO Mr. Tom McKinlay said - "The first quarter of 2022 has been strong from an operational perspective, as compared to the disruption we experienced at the hands of Winter Storm Uri in the same period of 2021. Nevertheless, our biodiesel business was challenged this quarter by feedstock price increases that made many of our traditional feedstock sources uneconomical. We navigated this challenge by producing and inventorying summer quality biodiesel to sell later in the year using feedstock that would generate positive margins."

Valuations and target price

FutureFuel's stock is down 18% [including dividends] since we initiated coverage on it in May 2020 due to issues with the Texas winter storm last year, weak chemical segment performance and higher commodity prices now. The stock reaction, down 34% post the results, we think also reflects disappointment that the company has not announced a special dividend. We however believe that a special dividend is likely postponed but should happen over the course of the year given the company's net cash position. In our opinion, investors should take advantage of this weakness as the downside from here looks limited. While we acknowledge that this quarter has been weak, the company has a large net cash position, cheap valuations and an attractive dividend history that we believe will help generate returns for investors.

As we have noted in our earlier updates on the company - "FutureFuel's profitability numbers can show large variations because of mark-to-market changes on financial instruments. Our model forecasts a steady state business for the company and our estimates don't factor in the impact of such mark-to-market changes."

We are in the process of updating our model for the company. On our current pro-forma estimates the stock is currently trading at inexpensive valuations of 9.7x/5.1x P/E for 2022/2023. On an ex-cash basis this looks even cheaper as ex-cash P/E is 3.8x and 1.9x for 2022 and 2023 respectively. The company has demonstrated good ability to generate free cash flow with yield estimated at 10.2% and 19.5% for 2022 and 2023 respectively. In 2021 dividend yield touched a whopping 42% [including the special dividend and on the current stock price]. The company also has a net cash to market cap of 57% which gives us comfort on the balance sheet and the company's ability to pay dividends. This to us indicates that the downside from here is limited.

For a current market cap of $285 million [cash-adjusted Enterprise Value of only $121 million], FutureFuel generates a tremendous amount of FCF. The company generates high levels of cash flow from operations [CFO], with minimal CAPX - one could call it an FCF machine! In strong years, the FCF [CFO - CAPX] is over $80 million, while in soft years, the FCF is still over $30 million, as seen in the following chart:

We value FutureFuel using an ex-cash 13.0x P/E on our 2023 ex-cash EPS estimate and add back the $3.74/share of net cash. This gets us to a target price of $20.00. Our target price of $20.00 implies a 15.7x P/E on the 2023 EPS and an upward potential of 207% from the current stock price. Note the stock traded over $19 in 2019, and the high teens last year as well.

FutureFuel's large $2.50 per share Special Dividend last year, and $3.00 per share in 2020, can been seen in the following chart:

Conclusion

FutureFuel has a steady biofuel business, a chemical business that is seeing stabilization, net cash to market cap of 57%, ability to generate free cash flow and a history of paying sizeable dividends. While the 1Q22 results have been weak, we believe the downside from here is limited and still opine that special dividends in the upcoming quarters are likely given the company's net cash position. Given FutureFuel's attractive ex-cash P/E of 3.8x/1.9x for 2022/2023 we think the stock has limited downside and the current weakness is a good entry point for investors.