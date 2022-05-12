da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Originally published on March 30, 2022

With the recent bout of volatility that has returned this year with a vengeance, and scared the living daylights out of some investors, I’d like to talk a little bit about the benefits of diversification within one's investment portfolio.

Let’s keep the usual, important disclaimers in place about not constituting investment advice. Plus, in any event, the only way to construct a responsible investment portfolio is with awareness and prioritization of the owner’s personal circumstances, time horizon, goals, risk tolerance, and more.

So, this post should be taken within that context and received with a large grain of salt.

Let me start by providing some general thoughts that I believe are applicable to everyone:

Diversification may not be the most riveting conversation at the bar.

It may not be the hub of the party.

It should definitely not be mentioned on a first date.

There are times when Diversification will lead to the feeling of regret, that one that makes you want to pull your hair out, as you realize you are “under-exposed” to the “darlings of the market”, the stocks/sectors that can “only go up” which everyone else is patting themselves on the back over.

However, diversification is what will allow you to sleep well at night. (That and a good dose of melatonin or whisky. Take your pick).

It allows you to keep your composure when markets are in free fall and everyone else is at risk of losing their head.

It allows you to stick to your game plan and achieve your goals without raising the risk of falling short due to an unforeseen blow-up in a particular region or sector.

One of the many things that I love about investing is that there isn’t one correct answer. It is wholly dependent upon your own unique individual set of circumstances. What may be a top notch portfolio for your best mate, can prove to be the investment nadir for you. As such, if “Dave” is bragging about this amazing stock pick that is up a trillion percent, that’s fine. Just because it may be the investment that is fit for him, doesn’t mean that it is necessarily right for you. Dave may have a much longer time frame, not have the same liquidity constraints as you, and have an uncanny ability to stomach the gut-wrenching volatility that comes with long-term individual stock picks. While some people have that ability to close both eyes and totally ignore the volatility, rest assured that most do not.

To take an extreme example, Amazon (AMZN) has had an astonishing 36% annual compounded return over the last 25 years. Someone who invested $10,000 in 1997, would have turned that into more than $20m today. However, that same investor would have to endure a 93% drawdown in 2001. That virtually wipe-out would just be the beginning. The stock wouldn’t have made him any money at all until 2007. Continue a few more years and there were further drawdowns of 60% and multiple 20% drawdowns along the way. In order to have achieved that 36% compounded return over this timeframe, you would have had to be able to hold on during those bleak periods. I suspect most holders of Amazon stock would have sold in desperation very early along the way.

Clearly, I used an extreme example but we can study it to learn what Diversification is and why it’s so important.

Investopedia describes diversification as “a risk management strategy that mixes a wide variety of investments within a portfolio. A diversified portfolio contains a mix of distinct asset types and investment vehicles in an attempt at limiting exposure to any single asset or risk. The rationale behind this technique is that a portfolio constructed of different kinds of assets will, on average, yield higher long-term returns and lower the risk of any individual holding or security”.

The basic rationale behind diversification is that the future is definitely uncertain. If you had perfect foresight, you would be able to identify and hold your entire portfolio within the investment that performed the best. However, absent the ability to accurately tell the future, you should expose your portfolio to a range of investments that are vulnerable to different risks which are likely to perform differently from each other in the same markets. Diversification is not there to maximize your return. In fact, in most scenarios, investors who are less diversified, are likely to outperform those who are well diversified (assuming of course they are concentrated in those investments that do well)! However, over time, the diversification benefits will tend to lead to a superior risk-adjusted return, and allow the benefits (defined above) to set in. The goal of diversification is to buy assets that do not move in lockstep with one another.

So how can Diversification be achieved? Diversification can come in many different shapes and sizes. It could be between different asset classes, different geographical regions, different sectors within asset classes, or even by providing differentiation and exposure to different factors.

Stocks typically have the highest growth potential, however, as we know, there is no free lunch when you take a higher level of risk and volatility. Diversification is achieved by having a lower weighting to your equity/bond portfolio. Bonds are typically more stable and have a lower return potential, and as such by adding bonds to your equities, you lower the overall risk/volatility, at a cost of lower growth.

Within your equity portfolio, for example, the addition of Japanese stocks to existing US, or European, or Chinese stocks can have the same effect when done right. Likewise, adding consumer and healthcare stocks to your technology portfolio completes a similar move. Diversification is achieved by balancing groups of stocks that behave differently. You can add smaller companies instead of bigger ones, newer companies instead of more established ones, those in emerging sectors that are growing faster and tend to command higher valuations, instead of slower, more traditional industries in order to balance out the rest of your portfolio. In short, balancing these different equities which behave differently achieves an added measure of security.

In the end, you might have a higher weighting of bonds, or within fixed income, a greater slice of high yield bonds, TIPS (Bonds that are inflation linked), or emerging market government bonds, there is no one answer.

Additionally, gold, agricultural commodities like wheat or corn, and other common goods are commoditized, owned and traded, and it makes sense that being exposed to them looks very different from exposure to the types of assets described above.

For those who are fortunate enough to have greater wealth, adding real estate, private equity, or hedge funds into their holdings can make a big impact.

So while the options are numerous, for the dual purpose of simplicity, and relevance, I am going to focus on just 2 asset classes that are accessible to everyone in a simple brokerage account through the purchase of a low cost ETF. The analysis was done using the Portfoliovisualizer.com website, and is limited to the following ETFs:

ACWI - An ETF that tracks the MSCI All Country World Index, as a proxy for Global Equities BND - The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Typically, an investor’s portfolio will contain some combination of equities and fixed income. A portfolio entirely invested in equities will have a higher return but a higher volatility than the portfolio that is entirely invested in bonds. Of course the past is the past, and though history will not necessarily repeat itself, it certainly rhymes, and provides accurate context, allowing people to have a real sense of the possible outcomes in different scenarios. If there is one constant that will always be present in markets, it is that volatility will rear its head whenever there is fear. Past data is a very useful tool when analyzing the risk and return of various asset classes with an eye to the future.

Since 2008, global equities have compounded at about 7% per year, with a standard deviation of 17%. The best calendar year performance was 32%, the worst was -34% forcing swings from peak to trough of 50% and 20% along the way.

Alternatively, the fixed income portfolio compounded at half the amount (3.5%), but with a fraction of the volatility (3.75%) and drawdowns. The worst drawdown was a mere 5.2%.

By adding fixed income to your equity portfolio, you limit some of your upside, but at the same time reduce a significant amount of the downside and volatility.

By switching from 100% equities to 80% equities and 20% bonds, you don’t give up that much upside, your portfolio still compounds at a very respectful 6.7%, but you have significantly reduced the volatility (from 17% to 13%).

If that is still too much volatility for you, then you can go lower down the risk spectrum, and have 60% of your portfolio in equities, and 40% in bonds. Or 50:50.

If we put 2008 aside, a 50:50 portfolio only experienced a 10% correction for about 5 minutes throughout the COVID March 2020 panic.

Investing is like a diet. There is no one size that fits all. There is no such thing as a guarantee. But the biggest chance for success is created by having the discipline to stick to whatever diet it is that works for you. The same goes for investing, the biggest chance of success is created by taking a disciplined approach to your plan. This means having a good idea of the general plan ahead of time, and being comfortable enough with it, and the level of risk, so that when the drawdowns happen, as they inevitably do, you have the ability to act rationally, stick it through, and make the sensible decisions required to succeed.

Volatility will always be present in the stock market. Markets will always be in some form of a draw-down, though some are more substantial than others. Since 1950, the average drawdown for the S&P 500 is about 14% for any calendar year. Although theoretically you may have the time horizon, liquidity etc. to have a relatively high allocation to the stock market, your ability to take risk may well be at odds with your willingness to take risk.

Stock market volatility is not for everyone. Which is where diversification can really help out. People who make panic decisions (usually to sell), are almost guaranteeing failure. One common pattern of behavior is panicking in the midst of a sell-off. The thought goes that you should sell because the world is ending and your investment is going to zero, so you may as well sell now to recover whatever value you can. This means that you realize those tough losses without getting a chance to recover what you’ve lost.

However, realizing that your risk positions are going to be losing you money (on paper) during a downturn, and ensuring (ahead of time) that you have not taken on too much risk, will allow you to be prepared for those periods. Know yourself and your tolerance for taking risks. Use recent bouts of volatility to understand yourself and your tolerance for risk. If geopolitical events of recent weeks have kept you up at night as you worry about your portfolio value, then it is likely you are taking on more risk than you can stomach and you should be looking to diversify into other less risky asset classes.

If you didn’t understand diversification before this, you have now received a proper introduction. If you came here with some background knowledge, hopefully you gained some new tools to ask yourself tough questions about different assets, and questions to evaluate your goals and appetite for risk.

Have you been caught holding a stock during a big sell-off?

Share interesting investment predicaments you’ve come across or cases you’d like some brief insights into.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.