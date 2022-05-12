metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

"Hard work is what you do to make ends meet, easy work is getting others to do the hard work for you." - Stephen Richards

Another day, another in-depth look at a tech concern whose stock has been taken out to the woodshed and beaten like a rented mule during the bear market that has descended upon investors here in 2022. What is ahead for what has become yet another deeply "Busted IPO"? A full analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

December Company Presentation

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is located in New York City. The company provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions. The platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools. This solution enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal. With the big pullback in the shares, the stock trades around 14 bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization just north of $8.6 billion.

December Company Presentation

The company solutions can execute low-value manual tasks, freeing up employees at clients to focus on more high-value activities. The company operates on a subscription as a service or SAAS concern with over 10,000 customers and has partnerships with the likes of cloud software companies Amazon Web Services (AMZN), SAP, (SAP) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Fourth Quarter Results

At the end of March, UiPath posted its fourth quarter results. The company had non-GAAP earnings of a nickel a share, as revenues rose more than 39% year-over-year to just under $290 million. Both top and bottom line numbers slightly beat the analyst consensus.

Management gave the following high-level guidance for the upcoming fiscal year or FY2023 on the company's earnings calendar.

Revenue in the range of $1,075 million to $1,085 million.

ARR in the range of $1,200 million to $1,210 million as of January 31, 2023

Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0 to $10 million

It is important to note, forward guidance was approximately $100 million short of analyst consensus at the time it was given for FY2023. The company also announced a new Co-CEO at the end of April, where it also reaffirmed guidance for this fiscal year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The analyst community is mixed on its current view around UiPath. Since the fourth-quarter numbers hit, 13 analyst firms including Cowen & Co. and Needham have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock, albeit most with downward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $23 to $57.50 a share. Five analyst firms, including J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital, have maintained or assigned Hold or Neutral ratings to the shares. Price targets among these pessimists range from $23 to $32 a share.

There has been no insider activity since quarterly results posted but several insiders sold over $7 million worth of shares in aggregate in the first quarter of 2022. Approximately five percent of the outstanding float in this equity is currently sold short. The company's balance sheet is pristine, ending FY2022 with over $1.85 billion in cash and marketable securities against negligible long-term debt.

Verdict

The analyst consensus has UiPath posting a very slight loss in this fiscal year as revenues rise just over 20% to just under $1.1 billion. This puts a valuation of just under eight times forward revenues on PATH. Taking out net cash, valuation falls to around six times forward sales.

With revenue growth slowing (the law of large numbers) this fiscal year from last, a slowing economy, and most sectors of equities deep in a bear market, it is hard to want to buy this dip despite the fall in the shares. The company occupies an interesting growing niche in the tech automation sector, and leadership estimates the RPA market will reach $60 billion by 2030. The company and stock are probably worth revisiting once economic headwinds dissipate.