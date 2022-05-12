FrozenShutter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On May 11, 2022, after the market closed, the management team at The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reported financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. In some ways, the company over-delivered, while in others it failed to meet expectations. On the whole, the data revealed by management demonstrated that the company is alive and well and that it is recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also showed that the business continues to grow some of its key initiatives, namely streaming, at a rather rapid pace. This is not to say that everything was great. There were some weak spots that management disclosed. But all things considered, the company clearly relayed to investors that the future will be brighter than the past has been.

Streaming continues to grow

No discussion of The Walt Disney Company can be had without discussing the company's streaming initiatives. With theme parks still recovering from a pandemic and box office results only just truly coming back, streaming is supposed to be the growth juggernaut of the entertainment conglomerate. At the helm of this operation is the company's Disney+ subscription. According to management, the total number of global subscribers the service had at the end of the second quarter this year was 137.7 million. That represents an increase of 32.9%, or 34.1 million, over the 103.6 million paid subscribers reported one year earlier. Not only that, it also translates to a quarter-over-quarter increase of 7.9 million. That's an impressive 3.3 million subscribers higher than what analysts were anticipating.

Disney

At a time when rival Netflix (NFLX) is showing significant weakness in subscriber counts, the market has come to fear that the opportunity for streaming is largely played out. But The Walt Disney Company proved this to be demonstrably false. Though the company did say that they expect some weakening in subscriber numbers in the second half of this year compared to prior expectations, they did still say that they plan to have between 230 million and 260 million global subscribers on their platform by the end of 2024.

Although Disney+ is clearly doing well for the company, the picture is not quite as bullish when looking at the firm's other streaming offerings like ESPN+ and Hulu. The number of ESPN+ subscribers ended the latest quarter at 22.3 million. That's up one million over the past quarter and it compares favorably to the 13.8 million the company had at the end of the second quarter last year. However, this did miss analysts' expectations to the tune of 0.2 million. Even worse was the picture for Hulu, which saw its total number of subscribers climb by just 0.3 million from 45.3 million in the first quarter of this year to 45.6 million today. Analysts were expecting this number to come in one million higher.

Disney

In addition to subscriber counts, we should also pay attention to pricing for these services. Quarter over quarter, pricing weakened for all three platforms. For Disney+, pricing went from $4.41 per month to $4.35 per month. Though this does not seem like much, using the most recent subscriber data available, this decline in price will cost the company about $99.1 million in revenue per year. If it is any consolation, pricing did improve year over year, with the amount paid per subscriber averaging $3.99 per month in the second quarter of last year. This improvement in pricing, using the same number of subscribers the company has now, translates to $594.9 million in additional revenue per year. It's also worth noting that the company demonstrated particularly strong pricing power for its Hotstar offering for Disney+. Average pricing went from $0.49 per month to $0.76 per month for those subscribers.

We saw similar trends in pricing when it came to the other two streaming services the company offers. For instance, ESPN+ pricing went from $5.16 per month in the first quarter of this year to $4.73 per month in the second quarter. That translates to $115.1 million in lost revenue potential year over year. On the other hand, pricing was still up from the $4.55 per month experienced in the second quarter of 2021. That implies a year-over-year increase of $48.2 million annually. Meanwhile, pricing for Hulu averaged $19.58 per month. That's down from the $19.96 per month paid one quarter earlier, resulting in lost opportunity of $207.9 million per year. Compared to the same time last year, pricing was still higher to the tune of $1.13 per user per month. That works out to additional annual revenue for the company of $618.3 million.

Parks show signs of recovery

The next thing we should pay attention to is the health of the Parks & Experiences portion of the enterprise. This has been the real laggard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news for investors is that this portion of the enterprise demonstrated real improvement. For instance, total revenue associated with the Parks & Experiences operation came in at $5.47 billion for the quarter. That compares to the roughly $2 billion reported for the same time last year. Much of this improvement came from the domestic operations of the company, with revenue rising from $1.74 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to $4.90 billion the same time this year. Meanwhile, international revenue also rose, climbing from $262 million to $574 million.

Disney

This is not to say that everything was perfect when it came to this set of operations. Profitability is still a concern internationally. International operating income was negative to the tune of $268 million in the latest quarter. Though that is an improvement over the $380 million loss the company reported for international activities the same time last year. On the other hand, the domestic portion of the company thrived, with the firm seeing its loss of $587 million in the first quarter last year turning into a profit of $1.39 billion this year. Moving forward, Parks & Experiences will continue to be problem areas for investors, at least for the near term. This is because some areas, such as Hong Kong and Shanghai, have demonstrated long-term pain associated with COVID-19 restrictions.

Debt and cash flow are getting better

In my last article about The Walt Disney Company, I also mentioned that investors should keep a close eye on the company's cash flow and on its net debt. During the first quarter, net debt increased to the tune of $1.24 billion as operating cash flow turned negative in the amount of $209 million. The good news for investors is that cash flow came in quite strong. For the quarter, this metric totaled $1.77 billion. That compares favorably to the $1.39 billion generated the same quarter last year. This is not to say that all profitability figures came in strong. Analysts were expecting earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, of $1.19. The actual figure came in $0.11 per share lower. But I digress. As a result of strong cash flow, the company managed to reduce its leverage to some degree. Quarter over quarter, net debt for the company declined, dropping by $937 million to $38.75 billion. It would be nice for the company to pay this down further. But while the company continues to plow money into its streaming operations at a time when its Parks & Experiences unit still isn't back up to par, any sort of improvement is great to see.

Disney

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I have no reason to change my mind about the long-term outlook for The Walt Disney Company. The company is a fantastic operator in its markets and it is certain to continue growing for the foreseeable future. Yes, there were some weak spots during the latest quarter. But that shouldn't be a surprise when you consider how large and diverse the company and its operations are. Though some investors might be turned off by this select underperformance, it does not change my mind about rating the company a 'strong buy' at this time.