Often, maybe, most often, companies surviving stressful environments find themselves in the marketplace penalty box. AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC) is in that box dropping in price from $18 to $11. This stock price drop, not accompanied with cash flow drops, seems overdone. After the last conference call, our more positive view is more certain.

1st Quarter Performance

To start, we peek into what happened since our previous article, "AGNC Investment's Achilles Heel." A crack in the share asset value opened, wide; the stock price crashed. A stock price chart shown in the next slide developed through TradeStation Securities follows showing the drastic fall.

But at the call, management reiterated its strategy for navigating through difficult markets reporting solid results solidifying the price at least for now. In summary, the company earned $0.72, paid half in dividends at $0.36, experienced a loss of $2.23 in share asset value (expected) and reported the Tangible Net Book value at $13.12. During the call, management also stated, "As of last Friday, we estimate that our tangible net book value is down approximately 6% from quarter end, while our leverage remained largely unchanged."

The next slide summarizes with some level of greater detail, the quarterly results.

Continuing With More Detail

The company outlined the massive disruption within the bond and mortgage markets. Included below are a summary of some of the more critical comments from the conference call.

On interest rates, management stated, "Interest rates ended the quarter materially higher with the yield on the 2-year treasury increasing over 160 basis points. A move of that magnitude hasn't occurred in more than 30 years." The occurrence caused fixed income prices to decline. Continuing on, "The Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index posted its worst quarterly performance in more than 40 years with a price decline of almost 6 points." The key MBS Agency "remained under pressure in April with spreads widening about 10 basis points." The portfolio widened "about 25 basis points during the quarter, which was the primary driver of our negative economic return. . . [the] widening that occurred in the first quarter was materially faster and larger than anticipated."

But, management noted that the size of the swap portion relative to its repo left the dollar roll income well protected "against a significant increase in short-term rates that is expected to occur over the remainder of the year." We find this last statement both interesting and imperative. Notice management included the phrase "rest of the year" for that which generates cash to pay dividends.

AGNC also noted:

2- and 10-year treasury yields increased 161 and 83 basis points.

30-year production coupon MBS spreads widened more than 40 basis points.

With all the negative fundamentals, AGNC management wisely moved toward an even more defensive posture. Hedges increased to 121% from approximately 100% at the end of December. The next slide adds details to the hedging position.

AGNC May Conference

AGNC also slightly lowered its leverage to 75 from 77 in December.

A historical summary with other key financial indicators follows.

AGNC Conference Leverage

Management also discussed in the question-and-answer section the need for patience during turbulent events. But interestingly for investors, they made this statement, "I want to stress though that given our relatively low leverage, these dynamics will likely create an excellent long-term investment environment for AGNC."

Coloring Future Changes

In the middle of the conference, Kenneth Lee, RBC Capital Markets, asked, "In terms of the investment position you talked about remaining defensive and looking for some additional clarity before you could take up leverage and take advantage of the situation. But just wondering if you could just further fl[u]sh out any specific milestones or signs that you're looking for before you could start taking advantage of the attractive investment opportunities?"

Peter Federico, President, CEO director answered with a great deal of depth. He begins, "Yes. Great question, Ken. Thank you." In summary, the company views that the following changes will be needed before a posture shift is made. He listed four, which he believed will clarify itself in the next 1-3 months. First, Federico stated, interest rate stability is needed. Second, management wants to see the mortgage market technicals stabilize. Again, their belief is that in 3 months, it will. Third, "which I'm not sure when we'll get this information, but I think the market would benefit from greater understanding of the Fed's long-term runoff plans." In April, the Chairman spoke of front-loading interest rate hikes. AGNC believes that the Fed will be measured on its balance sheet "in order to facilitate a much more aggressive interest rate approach." The last issue deals with bond flows, which are experiencing significant outflows. They are waiting for inflows to return.

Lee answered, "That's great color there. That's great color there."

We certainly aren't experts with these issues, but we thought it more than important to include for those with more experience and for reference in coming quarterly reports.

Investment Opportunity

With again management coloring the opportunity, they stated, "So in conclusion, with asset valuations considerably more attractive now and funding conditions strong, we remain very optimistic about the outlook for our business." Management noted that there are two levers that can be pulled at the proper time. First, "So if said another way, our existing portfolio, given the move in spreads and rates that has occurred in the last 4 months is now generating a higher rate of return, consistent with the increase, if you will, in the dividend yield on our portfolio." The spreads widened as expected keeping cash earnings constant. Second, leverage can be lifted adding significant earnings going forward possibility. During unsettled times, investors, wanting to take advantage of cheap valuations, are probably best served through a measured approach.

Risk

With the Fed moves in increasing short-term interest rates continuing, risks still exist. More future increases are planned. Disruption continues. The biggest risk still is an inverted curve, 2-year higher than the 10-year. With inflation still high and appearing to go higher, the final rates targeted by the Fed is unknown. But, AGNC, with its long-term hedges, has a level of guarantee minimum yields, at yet, lucrative prices. Our plan, selling calls at points of resistance and/or using DRIP continues. Like management, we believe that a more defensive posture seems prudent, but, long-term, the company appears pointed right at opportunity.