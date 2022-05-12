posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

New Deals Lead To Raised Guidance

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) already rewarded patient investors who stuck with it through a difficult 2020 by raising its distribution to $2.00 per year, a 53% increase from pandemic era levels. They also instituted an enhanced distribution policy to return excess free cash flow after debt payoff in the form of a special distribution paid in 1Q of each year.

When first announced in February, the partnership's plan to cover the distribution looked feasible but offered minimal growth prospects. Since then, the 1Q earnings release shows that the partnership has been busy signing up new business, not only with majority owner Occidental Petroleum (OXY), but also with ConocoPhillips (COP) and DCP Midstream (DCP). These deals are firm processing commitments for 460 MMcf/d of capacity. This is over 11% above WES's 1Q actual natural gas throughput of 4,058 MMcf/d. DCP also has the option to increase its throughput by another 40 MMcf/d above these levels.

With these deals and a strong base business, WES increased its 2022 EBITDA guidance by $200 million to a range of $2,125 - $2,225 million. With this extra business, the partnership is also increasing capex by $150 million to a range of $550 - $600 million. Much of this new capex will go towards construction of a third train at the Mentone gas processing plant, which will be completed in 4Q 2023.

Special Distribution Odds Increase

The partnership now expects free cash flow $50 million higher than its original guidance in 2022, which is the difference between the increased EBITDA and increased capex. The excess free cash flow available for a special distribution in 2023 will still be limited by the debt payoff of $502 million completed in April. Still, I estimate about $29 million of excess FCF available which would translate to a special distribution of $0.07 in 1Q 2023. On a calendar year basis, distributions would grow by 13.4% from 2022 to 2023, after the 44% increase in 2022.

The biggest risk I see to the special distribution is working capital build, which the partnership appears to assume to be zero based on its guidance numbers. The company's actual working capital build in 1Q was $182.3 million, resulting in operating cash flow substantially under EBITDA. While I have stated in numerous articles that I like WES's decision to focus more on free cash flow than distributable cash flow, working capital changes do have the potential to swing FCF calculations around from quarter to quarter.

Looking forward, WES's maturing debt declines considerably to $213 million in 2023 and zero in 2024. The partnership does owe a large $1.131 billion in 2025, however by that point, their debt/EBITDA leverage ratio will be at 2.66 which is below the target level of 3.0 and low enough to remain investment grade. I expect WES will refinance this debt and adjust its distribution policy to not subtract debt payoff from cash available for a special distribution.

I expect higher oil and gas prices to lead to increased drilling and create more throughput for WES over the next few years, although not as much as in earlier cycles. I now show EBITDA growing by $75 million in 2023 and 2024, and capex remaining at the new 2022 guidance of $575 million. I believe this is conservative as WES grew EBITDA by around $100 million per year from 2015-2018 which was a much tougher energy price environment.

Distributions should increase considerably in 2024 given the lower debt payoff requirements in 2023. The special is estimated at $0.827, which would result in growth of 36% from 2023 and would be a yield of 11.3% based on current pricing of $25. The 2024 payout of $2.827 would exceed the 2019 total of $2.45, and partnership units were trading around $30 in the first half of that year. With no debt payoff in 2024, the special in 2025 should be even higher at $1.54 unless the partnership decides to apply some of the excess FCF to share buybacks.

Risks And Opportunities

Production in Colorado's DJ basin is not recovering from the downturn in 2020, as the state implemented new rules prohibiting drilling within 2,000 feet of a residence. Oxy recently had a request for exemption to this rule denied by the regulators. Additionally, many upstream companies in all regions have stated they want to maintain "discipline" in this high price environment and return capital to shareholders rather than expand drilling activity.

On the other hand, WES management noted on the earnings call that this discipline is not being practiced as strongly by private companies compared to public ones. WES is seeing activity pick up from private producers. Additionally, the public producers who are limiting their spending are still focusing it on the most productive regions, and the Delaware basin of West Texas is in the sweet spot of the Permian. Oxy noted on their call that they were shifting activity from the DJ to the Delaware.

Conclusion

Western Midstream has been active in 1Q 2022 signing up new business, resulting in EBITDA and free cash flow guidance increases for the year. This increases the chances of a small special distribution in 1Q 2023. In later years, decreasing levels of maturing debt will make much more cash available to pay specials, and WES should exceed its 2019 payout levels by 2024. At my estimated total distributions of $2.827 in 2024 and $3.54 in 2025, yields would be 11.3% and 14.2% based on today's cost of $25. WES traded at $30 during the first half of 2019 when the partnership had much higher debt levels. It can easily get back to that price and more based on future distribution growth.