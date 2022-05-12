HadelProductions/E+ via Getty Images

On May 11, 2022, Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) reported 1Q22 results and published their 10-Q for the quarter. In the accompanying press release, we observed that the company highlighted meaningful growth in several important areas. Significantly, we read that the company disclosed revenue growth of 59.7% year-over-year and 6.1% sequentially; purchase volume growth of 55.2% year-over-year; customer growth of 58.1% year-over-year; and managed receivable growth of 53.6% year-over-year and 4.1% sequentially (during a quarter when consumer payments tend to be seasonally higher). The company also announced in its press release that this growth has continued in the second quarter. Atlanticus also highlighted that over 90% of its financing is fixed-rate, which should benefit the company if rates continue to rise.

Reported Earnings

Against that backdrop, it might be disappointing to see that earnings for the quarter were relatively flat at $1.96 per fully diluted share, which result was buoyed by a favorable income tax benefit related to the exercise of management equity awards that does not appear to be recurring. (And, based on the stock price performance following the earnings release, it appears that many were, in fact, quite disappointed.) From our perspective, however, we are encouraged by the 1Q22 results for two primary reasons.

First, these earnings result in a trailing 12 months reported EPS figure of $7.61 per diluted share (before considering any one-time items) and translates to what we believe is an attractive annualized reported earnings run-rate relative to the current common stock per share market price. Furthermore, when we subtract the approximately $20 per diluted share of cash on the balance sheet (which, as we discuss below, may well be understated), we are left with around $10 per diluted share of value for the businesses, which we calculate is somewhere between 1-2x the reported earnings run-rate.

Second, and more importantly, we believe that, after taking a closer look, the true cash earnings for the quarter are closer to $3 per diluted share. This translates into an annualized earnings run-rate of closer to $12 per diluted share, which is above our expectations for 2022 that we have discussed in our prior reports and initially published in our detailed projections report.

Cash Earnings

We have long believed that it is important to focus on the cash flow generation of Atlanticus (and most other companies we look at) in order to understand more completely the company's results and its value. As such, we think it is critical to point out that 1Q22 is the best quarter from a cash generation perspective that we have observed since the company's turnaround efforts began. In fact, cash from operations in 1Q22 grew 53% year over year and 12% sequentially, which we believe is indicative of the earnings growth and power of Atlanticus' businesses. We also like to see that cash from operations is 180% of net income for the quarter, giving us comfort as to the quality of those earnings. Below is a table showing our compilation of historical cash from operations since the beginning of 2018:

Cash from Operations (Deep Value Report)

Accounting

During the quarter, the company moved all of its consumer loans to the fair value method of accounting, which allowed for what the company described in the 10-Q as a "one time fair value election for receivables". In prior reports, we had discussed that, starting January 1, 2020, the company began to use the fair value method of accounting on new originations, while leaving the legacy portfolio on the net amortized cost basis of accounting. With this accounting change in 1Q22, all of the consumer receivables are now on the fair value of accounting, leaving only the much smaller auto dealer lending business, which experiences minimal credit losses, on the cost basis method.

Atlanticus also took its "expected principal credit loss rate" assumptions on the fair value portfolio (all loans other than the auto loans) significantly higher, from 23.5% at December 31, 2021 to 30.5% at March 31, 2022. All told, this contributed to a non-cash "changes in fair value of loans" charge of $104.7 million (approximately $5 per diluted share pre-tax) flowing through the 1Q22 income statement. The company detailed this charge in the table below (rows 3, 4, and 5):

Change in Fair Value of Loans (Atlanticus 10-Q)

As we have discussed in prior reports, while we can't blame management for taking a conservative view on credit performance in this environment, we believe there is a growing and significant delta between the aforementioned loss assumption and the actual losses the company is experiencing. During 1Q22, the company experienced annualized net charge-offs of 16.7% (compared to the credit loss assumption discussed above of 30.5% as of March 31, 2022). While this is an uptick from prior periods that were running at low levels attributable by the company to government stimulus, this remains at historically low levels and attractive particularly in the context of disclosed portfolio yields of 46%, which is an increase year over year and sequentially, for reasons the company attributed to "mix" in its 10-Q.

Also worth noting is that Atlanticus now is disclosing (page 20 of the 10-Q) the face value and the fair value of its consumer loan portfolio, which allows us to see the total amount of "discount" between those two numbers. For March 31, 2022, those numbers stood at $1,405.8 million for fair value, $1,678.7 million for face value, and $272.9 million for "face value mark against receivable", which we believe creates a significant amount of effective reserve to absorb any worsening credit performance.

All told, while we think there may be some excess conservatism in management's assumptions, between the $400 million ($20 per diluted share) cash position and the above reserves, we do take comfort in what appears to be a "fortress-like" balance sheet in these tumultuous times. Despite the market's apparent dislike for the 1Q22 results, we believe management has taken some brave and prudent steps here to position the company well for whatever may come. We believe this is reflective of the fact that management's significant equity holdings results in a strong alignment of interest with outside shareholders.

Level Free Cash Flow

As in prior reports, we are paying particular attention to what we have labeled "level free cash flow", which we believe removes some of the "noise" resulting from non-cash assumption-driven accounting items from the picture. This metric has served us well in the past to help us understand Atlanticus' earnings and value potential at a time when the company was producing little reported earnings or losses (and the stock was trading in single digits).

To calculate this metric, as illustrated in our report on our detailed projections, we (1) start with cash from operations, (2) add (or subtract) the net cash from (or used in) investing activities (which includes both the proceeds from, and the investments in, the loan portfolio), (3) add-back the growth in the loan portfolio (to see what cash flow would be if the portfolio had remained "level"), (4) subtract preferred dividends, and (5) add-back the dividends on the convertible preferred stock, whose shares are included in the diluted share count. For 1Q22, this also serves to eliminate the reported income tax book benefit discussed above that is most likely not recurring.

For 1Q22, we calculate that LFCF was $2.53 per diluted share. We also note that, with the use of the fair value method, the loan portfolio growth as calculated above is understated due to the non-cash activity pertaining to fair value adjustments and the conversion from cost to fair value for the legacy consumer loan portfolio. In particular, we note that the fair value discount increased by $64 million and the allowance for credit losses decreased by $56 million (as the company switched away from the net amortized cost accounting methodology for its consumer loans that required this allowance). If we back-out the impact of these changes from the loan portfolio, we calculate an additional $8mm of loan portfolio growth and LFCF of $2.94 per diluted share (and these diluted shares will continue to decrease as the full period effect of the share repurchases takes effect in addition to the additional share repurchases that we anticipate).

This translates into an annualized LFCF run-rate of approximately $12 / share, which continues to be consistent with (if not greater than) the expectations we set out in our detailed report concerning our projections. Notably, as we write this article, Atlanticus' shares are trading for less than 3x this cash earnings metric, which we believe is an attractive entry point. As discussed above, the company also has over $400 million of cash on its balance sheet (likely understated as discussed further below), which is likely producing very little income. Said differently, there is approximately $20 per diluted share of cash on the balance sheet, which means that at the current prices the market is valuing the business at around $10 per diluted share, which is less than 1x this cash earnings run rate (and just over 1x the reported earnings run-rate).

We also note that, while Atlanticus' net loan portfolio grew sequentially (up $78 million), its notes payable decreased sequentially (down $10 million). This indicates to us that, had the company maintained consistent advance rates, the amount of cash on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2022 could have been greater than reported by $50-$75 million (with each $20 million increase being equivalent to $1 per diluted share in cash). We note that we believe that companies often draw down or repay debt for quarter end to present the desired picture at the time of that "snapshot".

Putting Its Money Where Its Mouth Is

Perhaps most encouraging, from our perspective, is that Atlanticus is putting its money where its mouth is. During the quarter, the company repurchased over one million shares (5% of the diluted share count for the quarter and a 20% annualized run-rate) at a price of $64.88 per share as shown in the table below:

Share Repurchases (Atlanticus 10-Q)

At the current share prices and our estimate of run-rate of cash earnings, together with the current cash balances, Atlanticus would be able to repurchase all shares outstanding in approximately one year. Further bolstering the reduction in share equivalents, during the quarter a significant number of options were exercised, with total options outstanding reported to have decreased from 2,017,969 at 12/31/2021 to 1,016,435 at 3/31/2022 (with the exercise price increasing from $6.74 to $10.63).

All told, we believe that these share repurchases on the part of the company demonstrate management's conviction in the value of the company. This also reminds us of our original thesis published in our first report in that it appears that the company is taking a conservative approach to its public disclosures and utilizing any associated share price weakness to buy-in shares and share equivalents. While this may be not be good for the current mark-to-market of our Atlanticus position, we like the value creation of the company buying back stock at what appears to be less than 3x cash earnings (before considering the cash on the balance sheet).

Fat Pitch

In our previous report, we had indicated that we believed the stock should have a downside of around $50 per share, prior to considering the impact of a broader market sell-off. With the market sell-off occurring and the company disappointing investors with this quarter's release, the stock sits at around $30 per share as we write this report, with approximately $20 per diluted share of cash reported on the balance sheet, which should provide strong downside protection.

On the other hand, we continue to believe that Atlanticus is on track to achieve our estimate of $11 per diluted share of cash earnings for 2022. Between the cash position and a reasonable earnings multiple reflective of the current market conditions, we continue to hold a price target in excess of $100 per diluted share (and note that the company continues to carry a valuation of up to $396 per share in its May 2022 investor presentation). As such, with this upside to downside, risk to reward profile, we believe that this is the sort of "fat pitch" that investors should always be waiting for and should have us salivating.

At this point, given the above, one of our concerns is that management will seek to take the company private and truncate investors upside potential. However, given the optimism and valuation expectations that management has continued to express publicly, we believe this would be quite difficult for a board to approve (considering fairness opinions, etc.).

Ultimately, and taking into account the points above, we observe that, since the time we initiated this position, doing what the company is doing, such as buying share and share equivalents when they do, has yielded good results. We believe that this time is no different.