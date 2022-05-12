The Grinch That Stole Christmas And Kept Plundering

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

“It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.”



- The Grinch

Stolen, plundered, looted, and the list goes on. It is what has happened to our portfolios since the beginning of the year. Bonds, equities, you name it... and the Grinch and his ballooning friend inflation, you know who in Russia, those who produce things, those who consume things, those who chain up our supplies - all of them are at fault. Even the fantastical at the Fed, with pledges to raise interest rates to new heights not seen in over a decade, are contributing to the beating we are all taking.

Index The Flogging Year-to-Date DJIA -12.10% S&P 500 -17.08% NASDAQ -27.17%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Yipes! I wish I could tell you that I saw all of this ending sometime soon. However, I am honest fellow and do not lie, so I can’t print those words. We are in a quagmire, and while the Fed’s policies may well help our rate of inflation, now at 9.75%, averaging the PPI and the CPI, I do not see higher borrowing costs helping the markets in any possible fashion. It’s just revolting.

“What is that stench? It’s fantastic.”



- The Grinch

Then, if you turn to the bond markets, the safe haven of days gone by, you will see that it has also fallen into the den of inequity. We are being brought down, beaten up and bamboozled, even in this marketplace. No end in sight with the Fed beginning its inflation purge.

Index The Flogging Year-to-Date Treasuries -8.92% IG Corporates -13.38% Municipals -9.73% High Yield -10.08%

*Data according to Bloomberg

What to do? What to do? We all want answers. Here are mine:

Cash, earning nothing, but not slip-sliding away.

The rare, and getting rarer, appreciation play that works.

A dividend income stream that pays monthly and beats inflation, which is my strategy. Cash every month that can be used or reinvested. If reinvested, the liquidating value may be down but the principal value, upon which the dividends are based, will go up unless there is a serious problem with some fund. Diversification is important here, and knowing how to analyze the funds correctly, in my estimation.

Hiding your head in the sand. So difficult to breathe here.

Wishing, hoping, and praying. Not an answer that I have found viable in my more than 40 years on Wall Street.

"4:00, wallow in self-pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, jazzercize; 6:30, dinner with me - I can't cancel that again;”



- The Grinch

So, regardless of what the Grinch has done, no wallowing in self-pity. The markets have not been stolen. It is just a moment of redirection.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.