The Grinch That Stole Christmas And Kept Plundering

Summary

  • Stolen, plundered, looted, and the list goes on. It is what has happened to our portfolios since the beginning of the year. Bonds, equities, you name it.
  • While the Fed’s policies may well help our rate of inflation, now at 9.75%, averaging the PPI and the CPI, I do not see higher borrowing costs helping the markets in any possible fashion.
  • The markets have not been stolen. It is just a moment of redirection.

commodity price increse oil steel bdi make inflation risk asset going to bear market

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

“It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.”

- The Grinch

Stolen, plundered, looted, and the list goes on. It is what has happened to our portfolios since the beginning of the year. Bonds, equities, you name it... and the Grinch and his ballooning friend inflation, you know who in Russia, those who produce things, those who consume things, those who chain up our supplies - all of them are at fault. Even the fantastical at the Fed, with pledges to raise interest rates to new heights not seen in over a decade, are contributing to the beating we are all taking.

Index The Flogging Year-to-Date
DJIA -12.10%
S&P 500 -17.08%
NASDAQ -27.17%

*Data according to Bloomberg

Yipes! I wish I could tell you that I saw all of this ending sometime soon. However, I am honest fellow and do not lie, so I can’t print those words. We are in a quagmire, and while the Fed’s policies may well help our rate of inflation, now at 9.75%, averaging the PPI and the CPI, I do not see higher borrowing costs helping the markets in any possible fashion. It’s just revolting.

“What is that stench? It’s fantastic.”

- The Grinch

Then, if you turn to the bond markets, the safe haven of days gone by, you will see that it has also fallen into the den of inequity. We are being brought down, beaten up and bamboozled, even in this marketplace. No end in sight with the Fed beginning its inflation purge.

Index The Flogging Year-to-Date
Treasuries -8.92%
IG Corporates -13.38%
Municipals -9.73%
High Yield -10.08%

*Data according to Bloomberg

What to do? What to do? We all want answers. Here are mine:

Cash, earning nothing, but not slip-sliding away.

The rare, and getting rarer, appreciation play that works.

A dividend income stream that pays monthly and beats inflation, which is my strategy. Cash every month that can be used or reinvested. If reinvested, the liquidating value may be down but the principal value, upon which the dividends are based, will go up unless there is a serious problem with some fund. Diversification is important here, and knowing how to analyze the funds correctly, in my estimation.

Hiding your head in the sand. So difficult to breathe here.

Wishing, hoping, and praying. Not an answer that I have found viable in my more than 40 years on Wall Street.

"4:00, wallow in self-pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, jazzercize; 6:30, dinner with me - I can't cancel that again;”

- The Grinch

So, regardless of what the Grinch has done, no wallowing in self-pity. The markets have not been stolen. It is just a moment of redirection.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.19K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.
