- Block trades more like bitcoin despite the digital currency not having any financial impact on the business.
- The fintech has now dipped back to pre-Covid levels despite huge growth in gross profits since 2019.
- The stock trades at 40x '23 EPS targets, which is cheap for a business not focused on maximizing earnings.
A good company can't always overcome irrational stock markets. Block (NYSE:SQ) is a prime example of where stock price ultimately matters despite a history of producing strong profit growth. My investment thesis is now more Bullish on the fintech following a dip to pre-pandemic levels due in large part to the collapse in the price of bitcoin and related trading revenues.
Bitcoin Problems
Since the start of launching bitcoin trading back in 2019, Block investors have faced a scenario where revenues surged, but profits hardly budged. The Q1'22 results highlighted this scenario contributing to the new lows on the stock after a surge in 2021 was partially built on surging revenues from low calorie bitcoin trades.
Block is trying to diversify away from mobile payments, but digital currency sales have hidden the true business. The Cash App continues to see fantastic growth, but the fintech reported Q1'22 sales that missed targets due in large part to weak bitcoin revenues causing Block to miss analyst targets by $180 million.
For the quarter, revenues dipped 22% entirely due to bitcoin revenues falling from $3.5 billion to $1.7 billion in the quarter. The rest of the business grew at a solid clip led by service-based revenues surging 72% YoY.
As a reminder, bitcoin trades feed other business, such as the Cash App, but Block doesn't generate any profits from completing these trades. The gross profit for Q1'22 on bitcoin sales were only $44 million.
Ultimately, gross profits were up 34% in the quarter to $1.3 billion. Due to the large costs from transactions and bitcoin, investors should view the gross profit as the net revenues. Excluding Afterpay which contributed $92 million in the quarter, gross profits grew 25% YoY.
The stock wouldn't trade so volatile, if investors focused beyond the headline gross sales figure.
Wild Trading
At $70 now, Block trades below the levels when CFO Sarah Friar left the company to become the CEO of Nextdoor Holdings (KIND) back in October 2018. If investors would correctly trade Block based on irrational market prices, those investors would achieve far superior returns than just holding long term.
When Block originally topped $100 back in 2018, the stock was clearly headed for a rough patch with the public leader of the company in Sarah Friar leaving and Jack Dorsey being the CEO of Twitter (TWTR) in addition to Block. The stock quickly collapsed to the $50s as sales growth slowed and Covid eventually crushed the market.
Recently, Block soared to $280 based on a surge in demand for mobile payments and the Cash App in the middle of Covid lockdowns. Ultimately though, the stock plunged as the low calorie bitcoin revenues came crashing down.
When the stock hit a peak close to $300 on multiple occasions in 2021, bitcoin hit a peak above $65K and related sales surged 10-fold to $3.5 billion during Q1'21. Block wasn't more profitable due to surging bitcoin trading, but the stock sure did jump.
The recent stock dip is predictable with bitcoin down 50% from the highs. The market selloff in cryptocurrencies through mid-May sets up Block for another weak quarter, especially considering bitcoin revenues haven't recovered from the Q1'21 peak levels.
The Square GPV was up 29% in April and the Cash App was forecasted to grow the gross profit, or net revenue, in the month. The addition of Afterpay at the wrong time and the headwind from bitcoin sales collapsing doesn't set up Block for a promising Q2. The company doesn't even guide for overall revenue due to the likely bitcoin hit in the quarter and the unpredictable nature of that revenue stream.
The gross profit picture remains strong. The stock is down to $70, but Block is generating the largest gross profit in the history of the fintech. Clearly, the market doesn't follow these key gross profits or the stock wouldn't have traded so wildly as to lose 75% of the peak valuation in a period where gross profits continue reaching new records.
As with most growth companies in the fintech space, Block is difficult to value. The stock still trades at 40x EPS estimates of $1.70 for 2023, but earnings are forecast to grow at a 40% clip for years.
The SEC requiring Block to end the disclosure of adjusted revenues wasn't actually helpful to shareholders. The adjusted revenue figure was very useful to sophisticated investors not placing much value on low-calorie revenues while the overall market appeared to pile into Block based on these revenues surging with no profit benefit.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Block is finally more attractive with the stock back to pre-Covid levels. The business continues to improve as Square and Cash App grow gross profits and the company becomes highly profitable.
The stock isn't extremely cheap here at 40x forward earnings, but Block has years of growth ahead to warrant buying at this price. The biggest downside risk probably occurs with lower bitcoin prices leading to a further irrational selloff in the stock.
