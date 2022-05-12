Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News

After a number of delays and in contrast to my expectations, embattled electric vehicle ("EV") start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) or "Lordstown" managed to close a series of important strategic transactions with Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as "Foxconn" on Wednesday:

1. Asset Purchase Agreement

Under the asset purchase agreement, Foxconn is acquiring Lordstown Motors' vehicle assembly plant for an aggregate purchase price of $230 million plus the reimbursement of approximately $27.5 million in operating and expansion costs.

As Foxconn has already made $200 million in down payments, final proceeds to Lordstown will be approximately $57.5 million.

The company will continue to own its hub motor assembly line, as well as its battery module and pack line assets, certain intellectual property rights and other excluded assets.

Concurrently, the company entered into a lease agreement with Foxconn pursuant to which Lordstown Motors will lease space within its former facility from Foxconn for its Ohio-based employees.

2. Contract Manufacturing Agreement

In connection with the closing of the plant sale, the companies also entered into a "Manufacturing Supply Agreement" under which all manufacturing activities for Lordstown's much-touted BEV pickup "Endurance" will be outsourced to Foxconn.

Pursuant to the agreement, Foxconn will (i) manufacture the Endurance at the Lordstown facility, (ii) following a transition period, procure components for the manufacture and assembly of the Endurance, subject to sourcing specifications provided by Lordstown Motors, and (iii) provide certain post-delivery services:

Foxconn will use commercially reasonable efforts to assist with reducing component and logistics costs, and otherwise improving the commercial terms of procurement with suppliers, and the parties will work together to reduce the overall bill of materials cost of the Endurance. Foxconn will conduct testing in accordance with test procedures established by Lordstown EV and Lordstown EV is responsible for all motor vehicle law compliance and reporting. The Contract Manufacturing Agreement also allocates responsibility between the parties for other matters, including component defects, quality assurance and warranties of manufacturing and design. Foxconn will invoice Lordstown EV for a per vehicle fee, as well as component and other costs owed under the agreement. Production volume and scheduling are based upon rolling weekly forecasts provided by Lordstown EV that are generally binding only for a twelve-week period, with some ability to vary the quantities of vehicle type. The term of the Contract Manufacturing Agreement will begin on May 11, 2022 and continue for an initial term of 18 months plus a 12 month notice period in the event either party seeks to terminate the agreement. In the event neither party terminates the agreement following the initial term, it will continue on a month-to-month basis unless terminated upon 12 months' prior notice. The Contract Manufacturing Agreement can also be terminated by either party due to a material breach of the agreement and will terminate immediately upon the occurrence of any bankruptcy event.

As a result, Foxconn will employ approximately 400 former Lordstown employees. Approximately 250 employees, primarily in engineering, testing and validation will remain with Lordstown Motors.

Start of commercial production of the Endurance is targeted for the third quarter, with the first commercial deliveries expected in fourth quarter. Foxconn is expected to assume manufacturing operations at the Lordstown plant immediately with no interruption.

3. Joint Venture Agreement

The companies also agreed to establish a joint venture ("JV") named "MIH EV Design LLC" to design, develop, test and industrialize all-electric commercial vehicles by leveraging Foxconn's so-called Mobility-in-Harmony ("MIH") platform.

Foxconn has committed $100 million to the joint venture, consisting of $55 million of direct capital contributions and a $45 million loan to a subsidiary of Lordstown Motors.

The proceeds will be used to fund Lordstown's capital contributions to the joint venture. Initially, Foxconn will have an ownership interest in the JV of 55% while Lordstown will own the remaining 45%.

The Joint Venture Agreement provides for the grant of a license to the LLC to use certain intellectual property relating to certain Foxconn MIH-based vehicle designs (the "FX IP") to develop EC Vehicles, with the LLC owning all intellectual property rights it develops (other than the FX IP). In addition, the LLC will grant an exclusive license of all intellectual property owned by the LLC relating to any EC Vehicle designed by the LLC to Lordstown EV, for use in the North American commercial market, and to Foxconn, for use outside of North America, each subject to customary and reasonable licensing fees.

The $45 million loan will be secured by substantially all of Lordstown's remaining assets:

Lordstown EV will grant to Foxconn a security interest in (i) all of Lordstown EV's equity interests in the LLC, and (ii) personal property constituting the hub motor assembly lines, battery module assembly lines and battery pack assembly lines. Lordstown EV may use the funds only to fund Lordstown EV's capital commitment of $45 million pursuant to the Joint Venture Agreement. Each outstanding Note will accrue interest at a rate of 7.0% per annum, to be paid-in-kind, and is due on the earlier of (i) the first anniversary of issuance and (ii) December 31, 2025, unless earlier terminated in the event of a default.

Pro forma for the closing of the asset purchase agreement, the company would have had cash and cash equivalents in excess of $300 million at March 31, 2022.

Unfortunately, the proceeds from the strategic partnership with Foxconn remain insufficient to fund the company's business activities for the remainder of the year even after deferring initial investments in hard-tooling as stated in the recent 10-Q:

Even if the Foxconn Transactions are consummated in accordance with the current terms, we will need additional funding to execute our 2022 business plan and achieve scaled production of the Endurance, due to the capital required to complete testing and validation, purchase the raw materials and vehicle components for saleable vehicles, invest in the hard tooling to lower our bill of materials cost and fund future engineering and corporate expenditures.

According to management on the recent Q1 conference call, Lordstown will have to raise an additional $150 million in capital this year.

The severe drop in the company's share price over the past couple of months has also resulted in substantially reduced funding availability under its $400 million equity purchase agreement with YA II due to an exchange cap prohibiting the company from issuing more than 19.9% of its outstanding common shares as of the date of the agreement. At current share prices, maximum remaining proceeds would calculate to approximately $50 million.

With the capital markets more or less closed to the company, it's difficult to envision Lordstown Motors securing $150 million in near-term funding.

With all of the company's remaining assets mortgaged to Foxconn, Lordstown won't be able to obtain any reasonable form of debt financing and even in case the company manages to fully utilize the YA II equity purchase agreement, proceeds would still be well short of the required $150 million for this year.

Bottom Line

While closing of the Foxconn transactions provides Lordstown Motors some more time to raise additional capital, the company is unlikely to make it into next year with the capital markets essentially unaccessible right now.

Investors should use any major relief rally to exit existing positions or even outright short the shares at current negligible borrowing rates as bankruptcy remains the most likely outcome for the ailing company.