Zoom: Sell Before It Capitulates
Summary
- The market is not giving Zoom investors any respite, despite its GAAP profitability. We believe the market has been pricing in further weakness in its FY23 guidance.
- We noted that ZM stock still has a significant growth premium, despite the dramatic collapse from its October 2020 highs. However, we believe that premium needs to be digested.
- Therefore, we revise our rating from Buy to Sell. We estimate a potential downside of 27% could occur before it reaches a significant bottom.
Investment Thesis
We highlighted in our previous article that Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZM) bubble has burst. However, we found it interesting that the market had continued to digest its valuation, despite being GAAP profitable. Furthermore, the most conservative price targets of $100 didn't serve to shield ZM stock from further price declines.
So, we revisited our thesis to try and understand why the market has been so brutal with the ZM stock sell-off, despite its GAAP profitability. That's when we realized that the market could have been pricing in a weaker than expected EPS growth, with the stock still priced at a premium.
As a result, the market has continued to digest its growth premium in a slow distribution process, dragging in dip buyers before selling down further.
Therefore, we think the sell-off in ZM stock could continue further. Despite boasting a massive cash hoard of over $5.4B (about 21% of its market cap), ZM investors have not gotten any respite since its bull trap in October 2020.
Consequently, we revise our rating on ZM stock from Buy to Sell. We suspect that the current distribution process seeks to normalize ZM stock valuation more in line with the overall market, given its significant EPS growth normalization.
ZM Stock Is Still Priced At A Premium
The US market last traded at a median P/E of 15.6x, markedly below its 10Y median of 17.7x. Therefore, it's pretty clear that the market is pricing in a slower growth phase moving forward, exacerbated by the aggressive rate hikes and elevated inflation.
Notably, ZM stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 23.67x. Hence, ZM still has a significant growth premium, even though its earnings growth could decline markedly over the next couple of years.
The Market Expects Zoom To Revise Its FY23 Guidance
We believe the market has been pricing in a weaker FY23 than what management guided in FQ4. Zoom guided for $1.07B (low-end), up 11.9% for its upcoming FQ1'23 earnings card (Vs. consensus estimates of $1.073B, up 12.3% YoY). In addition, management guided FY23 revenue of $4.54B (mid-point), up 10.7% YoY, in line with the consensus estimates.
However, we think management and the Street may have underestimated the extent of the recovery in business travel. We believe there's no doubt that Zoom's thesis remains relevant. But, being able to forecast its reopening growth rates accurately remains a significant challenge. Bloomberg reported that businesses see a more robust than anticipated global travel recovery as economies reopen to travelers. For instance, FCM Travel highlighted (edited): "Business is at 80% of the 2019 pace and in some places has edged ahead of pre-pandemic levels. It's coming back much stronger than anyone anticipated."
Therefore, we are concerned that management could miss its guidance for FY23, which would impact its GAAP EPS.
The Street consensus estimates suggest that Zoom's FY23 EPS could fall by 60% YoY before rebounding in FY23. Therefore, ZM stock needs to digest its pandemic bubble growth before a bottom can be found. But, if Zoom guides down its revenue for FY23 or even FY24, its EPS estimates would be at further risk of downward adjustments.
Is ZM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We think the market has been pricing in that Zoom would miss its FY23 guidance. Notably, we have not observed a forced capitulation move by the market makers to flush out the paper hands. Instead, as seen above, it was just slow, deliberate distribution, bleeding the bagholders over the last two years.
Despite its dramatic collapse from its October 2020 highs, ZM stock still traded at a premium. Therefore, we believe that there could be a significant capitulation move subsequently to normalize its valuation. As a result, a more sensible P/E would be around 17x, implying a potential downside of 27.4% from yesterday's close (May 11).
Accordingly, we revise our rating on ZM stock from Buy to Sell.
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.