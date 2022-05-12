Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We highlighted in our previous article that Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZM) bubble has burst. However, we found it interesting that the market had continued to digest its valuation, despite being GAAP profitable. Furthermore, the most conservative price targets of $100 didn't serve to shield ZM stock from further price declines.

So, we revisited our thesis to try and understand why the market has been so brutal with the ZM stock sell-off, despite its GAAP profitability. That's when we realized that the market could have been pricing in a weaker than expected EPS growth, with the stock still priced at a premium.

As a result, the market has continued to digest its growth premium in a slow distribution process, dragging in dip buyers before selling down further.

Therefore, we think the sell-off in ZM stock could continue further. Despite boasting a massive cash hoard of over $5.4B (about 21% of its market cap), ZM investors have not gotten any respite since its bull trap in October 2020.

Consequently, we revise our rating on ZM stock from Buy to Sell. We suspect that the current distribution process seeks to normalize ZM stock valuation more in line with the overall market, given its significant EPS growth normalization.

ZM Stock Is Still Priced At A Premium

ZM stock NTM normalized P/E and NTM FCF yields % (TIKR)

The US market last traded at a median P/E of 15.6x, markedly below its 10Y median of 17.7x. Therefore, it's pretty clear that the market is pricing in a slower growth phase moving forward, exacerbated by the aggressive rate hikes and elevated inflation.

Notably, ZM stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 23.67x. Hence, ZM still has a significant growth premium, even though its earnings growth could decline markedly over the next couple of years.

The Market Expects Zoom To Revise Its FY23 Guidance

Zoom revenue consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Zoom GAAP EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

We believe the market has been pricing in a weaker FY23 than what management guided in FQ4. Zoom guided for $1.07B (low-end), up 11.9% for its upcoming FQ1'23 earnings card (Vs. consensus estimates of $1.073B, up 12.3% YoY). In addition, management guided FY23 revenue of $4.54B (mid-point), up 10.7% YoY, in line with the consensus estimates.

However, we think management and the Street may have underestimated the extent of the recovery in business travel. We believe there's no doubt that Zoom's thesis remains relevant. But, being able to forecast its reopening growth rates accurately remains a significant challenge. Bloomberg reported that businesses see a more robust than anticipated global travel recovery as economies reopen to travelers. For instance, FCM Travel highlighted (edited): "Business is at 80% of the 2019 pace and in some places has edged ahead of pre-pandemic levels. It's coming back much stronger than anyone anticipated."

Therefore, we are concerned that management could miss its guidance for FY23, which would impact its GAAP EPS.

The Street consensus estimates suggest that Zoom's FY23 EPS could fall by 60% YoY before rebounding in FY23. Therefore, ZM stock needs to digest its pandemic bubble growth before a bottom can be found. But, if Zoom guides down its revenue for FY23 or even FY24, its EPS estimates would be at further risk of downward adjustments.

Is ZM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ZM stock price chart (TradingView)

We think the market has been pricing in that Zoom would miss its FY23 guidance. Notably, we have not observed a forced capitulation move by the market makers to flush out the paper hands. Instead, as seen above, it was just slow, deliberate distribution, bleeding the bagholders over the last two years.

Despite its dramatic collapse from its October 2020 highs, ZM stock still traded at a premium. Therefore, we believe that there could be a significant capitulation move subsequently to normalize its valuation. As a result, a more sensible P/E would be around 17x, implying a potential downside of 27.4% from yesterday's close (May 11).

Accordingly, we revise our rating on ZM stock from Buy to Sell.